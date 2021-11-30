MADISON — The murder case of a Norfolk man is nearing a trial date, but several motions filed by attorneys must be heard by a judge beforehand.
DeShawn L. Gleaton Jr., 29, appeared in district court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in a case in which he is charged with five felonies, including first-degree murder. The charges stem from an alleged incident on July 24, 2020, when Gleaton, then 28, reportedly shot and killed 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen at her Norfolk residence.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said Monday that several motions in the case, which mostly relate to what evidence will be admissible at Gleaton’s trial, are still pending.
Included in those motions is one filed by Smith for a Rule 104 hearing to be held before the court before trial. In a Rule 104 hearing, a judge hears arguments from both the defense and prosecuting attorneys regarding admissibility of evidence, relevance conditioned on fact, credibility of witnesses and other preliminary matters that won’t be heard by a jury.
Smith filed a motion on Nov. 17 to determine the admissibility of evidence pertaining to Gleaton’s activity after the alleged murder. Those evidentiary exhibits include: a Snapchat video recording of Gleaton allegedly admitting to the shooting; purported calls made by Gleaton in jail; specific cellphone data; and roundtrip time (RTT) data.
Following the alleged shooting, Gleaton drove to Sioux City, where he was later arrested. Shortly after the incident, a man whom police believe is Gleaton recorded a video on Snapchat inside his car in which he admitted to shooting someone.
“Just letting everybody know that I wasn’t no (expletive),” the man said in the video. “... You feel me? Yeah, I shot the (expletive).”
In the roughly minutelong video, the subject later holds up a handgun and says, “I ain’t going.”
Police stated in an affidavit that they believe the subject in the video is Gleaton, and that his statements were in reference to shooting Christiansen, who died hours after the incident at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Smith hired a Lincoln police investigator to put together a report that examines Gleaton’s location and cellphone activity during a several-hour period on July 24, 2020. The investigator hadn’t completed the report as of Monday morning, Smith said.
Judge James Kube ordered Smith and Lancaster to provide a status update by Friday, Dec. 3, on how soon the investigator’s report will be finished. Once the report is finished and reviewed by both attorneys, a motions hearing will be scheduled to determine the admissibility of various items of evidence.
“Mr. Lancaster and I are both ready to go (for a motions hearing) other than that,” Smith said in reference to the investigator’s report.
Lancaster also had filed multiple motions on behalf of Gleaton. In August, Lancaster filed a motion to exclude memorial buttons, clothing, signs, pins and photographs at trial.
The defense attorney had also previously filed a motion for the prosecution not to mention or refer to any of Gleaton’s prior criminal history or convictions in the presence of a jury.
Both Smith and Lancaster had agreed that hearings on the motions filed by both parties would likely last a day.
Potential evidence at trial also would include about 2,200 phone calls that Gleaton is alleged to have made from the Madison County Jail after his arrest. Lancaster said Smith has indicated to him that he intends to present eight to 10 of those calls at trial, which Lancaster said he would like to review before a motions hearing.
“Mr. Gleaton’s view is he wants to have everything done right before we have a trial, and I don’t disagree with that,” Lancaster said. “He would rather have everything done and not rushed.”
A motions hearing will be scheduled within the next week for a date to be determined, but Gleaton’s jury trial remained scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Smith said at a previous court hearing that the trial could last about a week.
Gleaton is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with a witness.
If he’s convicted on the murder charge, Gleaton faces life in prison or the death penalty. Convictions on the other four charges would carry a sentence of 9 to 152 years in prison.