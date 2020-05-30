In Northeast and North Central Nebraska, like other parts of the state, there have been many directed health measures that have irritated Nebraskans.
As the director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, Gina Uhing has seen both sides.
“Some people love the directed health measures and want them to continue. Then we have the other end of the spectrum — the people who have hated every minute of the directed health measures from day one and will hate them equally until the minute they are lifted for good.”
The directed health measures cover such matters as whether people can get their hair cut, nails manicured, attend church services, must wear masks or how many people can be in one place and how far apart they must be.
They have caused schools to teach classes online, funerals and weddings to be postponed and resulted in lost sports seasons or extracurricular activities.
“The spirit of the directed health measures — whether you love them or hate them — is to make these waves less steep. The idea is to make them maybe longer but not as drastic of peaks and valleys. That’s when you end up with too many hospitalizations,” Uhing said. “We don’t want to lose the progress where we are sitting at right now.”
Uhing, like many in the health department and health care, has taken calls and seen media posts that have been critical of the decisions to close some activities and restrict others.
She said the comments sometimes sadden her and her staff, but the measures are done to save lives. The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department serves residents in Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.
Uhing said she feels for the families in the district who have lost four loved ones, with hopes that number won’t grow higher.
“We’re giving every ounce of our energy trying to manage the pandemic and the events that are coming at us,” Uhing said. “And I just want to land this plane with all 57,000 of my residents still on board. That’s what my staff and I are trying to do.”