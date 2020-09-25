PENDER — For the second time in 114 years, taps rang out over the final resting place of Civil War veteran Pvt. Alonzo Randall.
On a blustery Saturday afternoon, an honor guard of Civil War re-enactors marched to Randall’s gravesite at Pender’s Rose Hill Cemetery and a bugler played the military’s familiar call to the end of the day.
“Day is done, gone the sun, from the lakes, from the hills, from the sky. All is well, safely rest, God is nigh.”
Until Saturday, the grave of “the War Between the States” veteran, despite his service, had not been commemorated with a military plaque. This has been changed, due to the efforts of Randall’s descendants and members of the Sons of Union Soldiers of the Civil War (SUVCW), an organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of heroes who fought to save the Union.
Today, Randall’s military-style plaque is embossed with his name and regimental service. Last Saturday, a commemorative service dedicated the plaque and honored Randall’s years of service.
Organized and led by Norm Weber of Wisner, the service replicated one originally written in 1917.
After one of the honor guard slowly and reverently saluted the grave and the chaplain read a prayer, several others laid their weapons aside to place on the grave symbols of the Army of Union Solders: a grapevine wreath signifying victory and a single rose for purity.
Two of Randall’s descendants, Sandra Sassamann of Wisner and her son, John, placed at her great-great-grandfather’s grave an evergreen wreath, commemorating Randall’s love for his comrades, and a small U.S. flag, noting Randall’s service to his country.
The ceremony ended with a three-volley salute, a lengthy process with black powder muskets, as each musket muzzle was filled with black power and wadding, and the weapon shouldered, aimed and fired.
Members of the Wisner-based Harrison Post of the SUVCW, with Weber at the helm, have been actively scouting out graves of area Civil War veterans for headstone placement. In addition to a headstone, SUVCW members make sure Civil War soldiers’ graves are identified with a metal, five-pointed star, a symbol of the Grand Army of the Republic.
All five Department of the State of Nebraska SUVCW camps were represented at Randall’s headstone dedication: Wisner, Lincoln, Omaha and Fremont, plus one at-large camp with members from the western portion of the state.
Of Nebraska’s 85 Sons of Union Veterans members, around 20 appear in re-enactors uniforms. Known as members of the SUV Reserve, they call themselves the Nebraska Rangers.
When Pvt. Randall wore the uniform, a war was going on. He was 32 when he enlisted in the Union Army, while living at Grand Rapids, Michigan. Members of 1st Michigan Light Artillery Battery E, ranging in age from 16 to 55, first engaged with the Confederates at Pittsburgh Landing in April 1862 and then again at Fort Riley, Tennessee, the following September. They were ordered to Murfreesboro in June 1863, eventually participating in a raid in July 1864 into Alabama and Georgia.
Later that year, “they participated in defense of Nashville against the attack of Confederate General Hood, where they gained an enviable reputation in that important battle, then they were engaged in pursuing his forces on their retreat Southward,” according to regiment information.
These Union soldiers were mustered out of service on July 30, 1865, after which Randall laid down his weapons and took up the plow. After spending his last years in the Old Soldiers Home in Grand Island, he was buried in 1906, along with his wife, Catherine, at the Pender Cemetery.
That day was the first time Randall’s descendants heard the final verse of the bugler’s song ring out: “As we go, This we know, God is nigh.”