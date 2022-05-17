Head to the library this summer for lots of fun

The long days of summer will soon be here. Some of us take advantage of all the extra sunshine by taking time to relax, lounging outside and reading a great novel. Others of us can’t wait to use those extra daylight hours to pack each day with projects and adventures. Regardless of which camp you fall into, or even if you’re somewhere in the middle, the Norfolk Public Library has much to offer you this summer.
The summer reading program began Monday. This program is free, open to all ages and is a way to encourage reading during the summer months. You may have heard of the “summer slide,” which refers to the learning loss that can occur in children over the summer months.
Encouraging kids to keep reading during the summer can lessen this to a great degree. The library’s summer reading program asks kids to read between 20 and 30 minutes a day to reach a goal of 25 hours of reading during the summer. When they’ve reached their goal, they get their Reading Rewards, which include a free book, a pass to AquaVenture, goodies, coupons and a book bag.
The program is open to adults as well. Many adults have told me over the years that they feel guilty taking time out to read when they think they should be doing something more productive. While I can understand where this feeling comes from, I encourage adults to remember the many benefits they receive from reading, from improved memory and focus to lowered blood pressure, reading is good for both physical and mental health. Joining the reading program can remind you to make time for reading each day and reward you for reaching that goal.
For those looking for more adventure in their summers, the library is the place to be. Summer events start in June and include activities for all ages. There are almost 50 programs at the library in June alone, with something to suit just about every interest.
For younger children, there are three different kinds of storytimes: One is a traditional storytime at the library, one focuses on “STEAM” stories that highlight Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math, and one is held outside at a different park each week. Friday mornings feature special programs like magicians, balloon animals, water play and more. Older kids can join in computer coding classes, a trivia competition, origami art and book bingo.
There are plenty of activities for adults as well. Adults can boost their technology skills with computer and MakerSpace classes. A special grant-funded program called “Creative Aging Through the Arts” will be hosted in early June for adults age 55 and older. The Summer Speaker Series with presentations from the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau will return beginning in July. The series will feature a variety of interesting speakers on a wide range of cultural and historic topics.
This is just a small sampling of all the activities happening. For a full list, check the event calendar on the library’s website at www.norfolkne.gov/library or stop in to pick up a summer program booklet. Whether your summer involves taking it easy or filling your days with fun, be sure to check out the Norfolk Public Library during these warm days.