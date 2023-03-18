VALENTINE — Valentine wrestling coach Shane Allison has decided to hand the reins of the Badger wrestling program over to someone else after 18 years.
"It is just time," Allison said. "I wanted to leave the program better than I found it and my wife and I talked it over and this was a good time to do just that."
"Leaving the program better" is a bit of an understatement as the Badgers, with a rich history on the mats, have enjoyed a lot of success under Allison's watch.
Valentine won a state title in 2012 with Allison in the head chair and then won three consecutive state tournament championships from 2017 to 2019.
In the individual tournament, the Badgers were also second in 2015 and 2016 and placed third in the team race in 2007, 2014 and 2020.
In addition, Allison guided the Badgers to a state duals championship in 2017, runner-up finishes in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020, and a third-place showing in 2015.
Not a bad résumé.
"He knew it was time earlier this year," said Allison's wife, Brenda. "He didn't want to announce it before and take away anything from the kids, so he waited to announce it."
And then he wanted to tell his wrestlers before he made it official.
"I knew it would be a tough conversation," Shane Allison said. "But I'm good with what we decided. It was simply time."
However, there was nothing simple about the Badgers' performance on the mat during Allison's watch.
"He's one of the most competitive people I know," said O'Neill wrestling coach Bryan Corkle. "Our careers at Valentine and O'Neill are about identical in respect to timing. We have competed against them my entire career, and they have been the standard around here."
Corkle even recalls watching Allison wrestle in high school while Allison wrestled for Valentine and Corkle was a freshman at West Holt.
"Oh, I remember watching him wrestle," Corkle said. "We would run into them three or four times a season on the mat. He was a lot better wrestler than I was. He was someone I looked up to back then and, to some degree, I still do.
"He's had some outstanding teams over the years, and he's always done things the right way."
Allison won an individual state title at 145 pounds in 1991 and was runner-up in 1990 before heading to wrestle for the University of Nebraska at Omaha after graduation.
"Mike Denney was a big influence in my coaching career," Allison said. "I tried to emulate a lot of the things he stood for and the way he coached."
After being on the front lines at UNO his first two seasons and taking a redshirt year, Allison had shoulder problems that prevented him from competing as a junior and senior.
He took a job as an assistant coach at Gordon, where he caught the coaching bug.
"I didn't have a degree in anything back then, but I went and helped coach," Allison said. "I knew that was God's plan for me from then on."
From "then on" took him to New Mexico, Wyoming and then back to Valentine back in 2005.
"I went to Chadron State College to get my degree and helped coach there for a couple of years," Allison said. "Then I started coaching and teaching for real, I guess."
During his career, he has coached 99 state medalists and 29 state champions to go along with all of his team accolades.
In a fitting finale, in his last match as a coach, he coached a state champion in Badger 170-pounder Cayden Lamb.
"I already knew I was going to do this then, but I certainly didn't want to take anything away from his state title. I didn't want it to be any distraction to his championship," Allison said. "Looking back, I'm glad it ended that way. I was proud of him as I have been about all of the kids I've coached."
And although he's coached a lot of champions, he's just as proud of all of his wrestlers.
"The best compliment I can get is seeing one of my wrestlers go on and coach and teach or be great people," Allison said. "I have a lot of them coaching, teaching, just being good people — that's my reward."
Corkle might have summed it up best.
"Shane is genuine, humble and a great competitor," Corkle said. "He will be missed, but I'll bet he'll still be around."
His next stop may be in Las Vegas at the National Finals Rodeo in team roping.
"I'm not really very good, doubt if I'll get there," Allison said. "But I will have some extra time to practice now, and I do like it.
"I had an uncle who made $80,000 last year in team roping."
Don't count him out.