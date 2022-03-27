The Northeast Community College baseball team wrapped up a weekend-long series sweep of Southwestern Community College Sunday afternoon.
The Hawks, now 23-3 on the season (3-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) and nationally ranked at No. 10, defeated Southwestern 9-2 after downing the Spartans in a double-header on Saturday 6-2 and 13-3.
“We’ll take the (three wins). At times we did some good things–when we stick with our approaches (at the plate) and pitch, we’re a really good team,” Northeast coach Marcus Clapp said. “But we have innings, like yesterday we scored 11 the first two, and then we don’t score for five innings, so we’ve got to stay with our approach and keep getting after it a little bit.”
“We can’t have good approaches, score some runs, and then put it on cruise control,” he said. “We’ve got to keep grinding, no matter what the score is, and stick with our approach.”
On Sunday, the Spartans scored their only two runs of the game in the first inning on three hits that never left the infield–the first a hot ground ball to the right of first baseman Zane Zielinski, which Zielinski was able to knock down but not complete a play at first base, the second a well-placed bunt for an infield hit, and lastly a fielder’s choice that resulted in a close play–but safe call–at third that loaded the bases.
Southwestern picked up just two runs, however, even with the help of a Hawks’ error during a muffed double-play chance at second, and the Spartans’ lead was short-lived when Northeast answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inning.
The Hawks also loaded the bases on an infield hit by Zielinksi and consecutive walks by Parker Dorrance and Sean Manwarren, setting up Harrison Taubert for the first two of his four total RBIs on a line drive into right field that tied the score at 2-2.
While starting pitcher Gage Ingram settled in to pitch four consecutive hitless innings, Northeast’s offense took the lead in the bottom of the second when Maximo De Leon reached on a walk, took second on a passed ball, and scored on an errant throw to first by the Southwestern shortstop while trying to complete an unassisted double-play.
Taubert, who had recorded his second hit in the third inning, finished up a 3 of 4 game by blasting a two-run homer over the centerfield fence in the fifth–his second round-tripper of the season–to extend the Hawks’ lead to 5-2.
“I was seeing the ball well; I’ve been struggling staying back on the ball, so I’ve been working on that,” Taubert said. “I saw it late into the zone, I just hit it well, and it carried pretty good.”
“It was my third time seeing him, so the first two I hit opposite-side singles,” he said. “On this one, the pitch was inside and I just took it to center.”
Taubert described Northeast’s success as evidence that the team is “playing really good as a team.”
We’ve had a couple rough patches, but we work on that stuff at practice and get back to it,” he said.
The Hawks added an insurance run in the seventh inning, when Manwarren sent a sacrifice fly to right to score Taylor Gill, then completed scoring with three more runs in the eighth on Kaden Young’s two-RBI single to center that brought Cooper Whitt and Maxim Fullerton–both reaching base on walks–to the plate. A Dorrance single to left then drove in Young for the final run of the 9-2 victory.
Ingram recorded the pitching win with five innings of work, while Creighton Silvain threw two solid innings before Matt Dreher closed out the ninth inning, facing just three batters.
“I thought Gage (Ingram) threw well the first inning, but the scoreboard didn’t say that; we didn’t make two plays we should have, and all of a sudden we find ourselves down two runs,” Clapp said. “He settled in after that and threw really well after that, and our other guys–Creighton Silvain and Matt Dreher–threw well, too.”
Clapp said the Hawks’ primary pitching issue has been “we just walk too many people.”
“When we cut down the walks, work ahead and throw strike one, we’re pretty good,” he said. “We have a couple guys that are injured right now, that some guys are going to have to step up, but that’s what they’re working on.”
Clapp said the national ranking is a reward that the team has earned.
“When you’re 23-3, that’s tough to do at any level,” he said. “It’s a testament to what we’re doing, and the work we’re putting in, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter if we’re ranked or not–we’ve got to show up everyday and be ready to go.”
Southwestern Community College 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 2 5 1
Northeast Community College 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 3 x –9 7 2
WP: Gage Ingram. LP: Jake Ciafello. HR: (NECC) Harrison Taubert.