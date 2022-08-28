Two consecutive trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament is a difficult act to follow for a Northeast Community College women’s soccer team with just six returning players on its roster.
The 2021 Hawks finished 17-6-1, were Region XI champions and district champs and played a pair of national tournament contests — losing on penalty kicks to the No. 2 team in the nation and in regular time to the No. 7 squad — in Wichita, Kansas. The year before, with similar accomplishments during the season, Northeast finished 1-1 at the national tournament in Georgia.
But that was then, and the current candidates will have big shoes to fill as they prepare for the upcoming season.
“Our experience is a little light, with just six returning players with experience and 14 or 15 new players,” Hawks coach Chad Miller said. “That’s going to be the challenge, getting them gathered together and playing the same.”
The returning players include goalkeeper Carolin Stahlmann — a 6-foot-tall player who keyed the team’s nation-leading 14 shutouts last year. Miller cited her as a key piece as Northeast re-establishes its defense with only Erica Derby returning.
“Our entire starting midfield of Mackenzee Stokes, Kailey Lincoln and Kyler Bowman is back,” Miller said. “Romeni Gurmendi, our second-leading goal-scorer from last year with 19 goals and 18 assists, also returns.”
Miller said replacing key positions, such as the team’s three experienced defenders, would be difficult, “but we have the players that can do it.”
“We have a lot of newcomers. I think our freshman group is a talented group, and that will also mean good depth,” Miller said. “Taryn O’Brien is a sophomore coming back from an injury that kept her out of action, but she was with us in the spring and showed a lot of speed, strength and ability.”
Miller described the Hawks as having “good technical skills” up front but also in the midfield and back, which will allow the team to “play out of the back the way we like to play.”
The team’s primary goal each season is to win Region XI because, Miller said, “there’s nothing that can happen in the postseason unless you win the region.”
To win the regional tournament, the Hawks first need to finish among the top six teams in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
“Two years ago, when we went to nationals for the first time, we would have never thought about doing that, because we had 14 players and weren’t extremely talented,” Miller said. “But they knew how to put it together on the field.
“When we had our retreat in Minnesota, that’s all the girls talked about — going to nationals,” he said. “A couple of scrimmages we’ve had kind of woke them up a little bit, that we don’t have a free ride to nationals, so that’ll help us focus on now rather than looking ahead to later.”
In preparation for the season, Miller and assistant coach Lauren Hirsch are emphasizing the concept of trust with the team, knowing where teammates will be and what they’ll be doing — a key to playing together and earning the letters that spell T-E-A-M as practices continue.
Northeast Community College women’s soccer roster
Sophomores: Carolin Stahlmann, Mackenzee Stokes, Kailey Lincoln, Kyler Bowman, Erica Derby and Romeni Gurmendi.
Freshmen: Hannah Thornell, Carly Schaad, Julie Derenemesnil, Jessie Eijbersen, Megan Heffernan, Chelsea Dolbel, Aidyn Woodall, Brianna Gelok, Madison Krueger, Jaidyn Cavalieri, Oceanna Solis, Reygan Garcia, Ursula Fissenden and Delaney Wells.