The Northeast Community College women’s soccer squad has a difficult act to follow — actually, three of them — but the 2023 Hawks are concerned primarily with the task at hand.
The program has sent teams to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national tournament the past three seasons, with the Hawks finishing 19-4-1 last season — the most wins in program history — while winning the Region XI championship along with the district title.
“We’ve talked about this as a team. We had the most wins we’ve ever had, we scored the most goals and all that stuff,” Hawks coach Chad Miller said. “At some point, those things get hard to top, but even though we’ve been to nationals three times, we haven’t won it yet, so that would always be a goal.”
But even that particular goal isn’t the current emphasis for the Northeast squad.
“When I talk to the players, their goals right now are more focused on team performance, playing well together and having a successful year,” Miller said. “What that’s made up of is the question because after going 19-4-1 last season, does that mean if we go 12-6 this year, it’s an unsuccessful year? No, it isn’t, and our players’ goals weren’t about that.”
Miller said he appreciates the approach his players are taking with the expectations they have for their season — an emphasis on team chemistry and team performance, as well as academics, along with success on the pitch.
“I think this group has a really good focus on what they want to achieve, with no end goal in sight,” Miller said. “I like that mindset, because there’s no final goal, like having to win conference. They’re picking out things for themselves and for the team that don’t really have an end goal.”
Those views and the emphasis on more short-term goals fit Miller’s desire for his team to focus on the present rather than the future, which might cause a young team to look ahead too much.
“We also said that we’re not going to talk about last year’s team, but the culture they are leaving behind for this group to follow is real,” Miller said. “So we’re not going to emphasize the past or the future, but rather place our focus on the present and, during the first couple weeks of fall camp, the players have done just that — just talking about the day.”
The Hawks have five starters back among 12 returning players and welcome 13 new athletes to the program.
Two sophomore forwards are back in Aidyn Woodall — an NJCAA second-team All-American last season — and Jessie Eijbersen. The duo represent a large portion of Northeast’s goal scoring from a year ago, with Woodall tallying 24 goals and 25 assists while Eijbersen added 21 goals and assisted on 13 more.
“We’ll need to find someone to fill the third attacking position up front. I still don’t know who that player will be,” Miller said. “Samantha Bayer is a sophomore transfer (Queensland, Australia) who has looked really good during training so far. Alexis Lilienthal (Grand Island) has done really well, also, so those two may be battling it out for the forward spot.”
Another area that needs to be identified is the midfield.
“Our whole midfield graduated, so we’re going to have to have three girls take over those roles as well,” Miller said. “We brought in a lot of midfielders because we graduated so many. I think we have five or six girls that could battle for those starting positions, and we may need to get a number of games under our belt before we know who those are for sure.”
Defensively, two of the Hawks’ four defenders return from a group that allowed Northeast to lead the nation in shutouts in 2022. Returning are Oceanna Solis (centerback; Brighton, Colorado) and Megan Hefferman (outside back; Cordangan, Ireland) along with goalkeeper Hannah Thornell (Auckland, New Zealand).
“Our defense is pretty much back, although our third returner — Madison Krueger (Hudson, Colorado) —is coming off of what was a season-ending injury last year,” Miller said. “Hannah is very athletic between the posts and can really move well. She’s comfortable back there and knows our game.”
Filling those positions in the offense and the defense will make evaluating players a primary task for the coaching staff during the early portion of the season, but part of that process is also establishing depth.
“We’ve told the team that we’re looking for that group of 11 that play so well together they have to be out there to start the game,” Miller said. “But we want to have enough depth at all positions that there will be a lot of rotating, so we can work hard and be able to bring in somebody else without losing momentum.”
Miller’s philosophy is that the program’s culture is “always based more on character than talent,” which is a strong part of a recruiting process that is not just based on physical abilities.
“We feel that our job is to get all of these players recruited out to other programs as sophomores, if that’s what they choose to pursue,” Miller said. “For that reason, if you’re a sophomore, we want everybody playing. With freshmen, we feel that we’ve got to put these players in games — no matter the situation — because they need the experience, not just for next year, but to provide depth during the season.”
Miller is pleased to welcome two more assistant coaches to the program, joining returning assistant Lauren Hirsch, with Ruth MacDonah and Alexa Moreno helping coach the Hawks as well.
“Both Ruth and Alexa have played collegiate soccer, and both took the junior college route, so they’re familiar with the journey these girls are taking,” Miller said. “Alexa worked with our goalkeepers in the spring and is going to continue to do that this fall.”
The Hawks have early-season challenges in the nonconference portion of their schedule.
“We went through the nationals teams and picked out who could play us this year, because we wanted to face the best teams we could early in the season. There will be a lot of benefits to facing that caliber of team,” Miller said. “(On Thursday, Aug. 31) we’ll face Heartland, who will probably be preseason No. 1 or No. 2 in the nation. We might lose those games, but we want that kind of competition so we can be familiar with the level of play we have to be at by late in the season.”
For now, Miller has noticed that the Hawks are carrying over the bonding impact of a team-building workshop called “Heart of a Leader,” which also was experienced by Northeast’s men’s soccer program and the volleyball team.
An instructor promotes an emphasis on high energy, and the focus is that “energy is everything,” which Miller said has almost become a slogan he hears his players using as encouragement for each other during practices and workouts.
“It’s a very intense all-day workshop. I went through it myself a few years ago, and it’s probably one of the best things I’ve done, but I didn’t know how the players would react to it,” Miller said. “It brings pieces out of you that you didn’t know you had — a roller coaster experience of highs and lows emotionally, and you have to rely on your teammates. But the players had nothing but good things to say about the experience.”