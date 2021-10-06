The Hawks volleyball team earned a pair of “much needed” wins in the Northeast Community College triangular Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center.
Northeast, which was attempting to erase the sting of a nine-match losing streak, has now taken a more positive direction--following up last week’s 3-0 victory over Central Community College, with a 3-0 win over North Iowa Area Community College and then, most importantly, avenging a 3-0 loss in late August to North Platte Community College with a 3-2 win over the Knights.
The Hawks defeated North Platte by winning the second set 25-19 and the third 25-18 after dropping the first set 21-25, but when the Knights bounced back with a 25-19 win of their own in the fourth set, Northeast found its groove offensively and defensively to win the crucial fifth set 15-13.
“It was a big day--we needed it, we really needed it,” Hawks coach Amanda Schultze said. “We’ve been having a rough year, so today’s wins were much-needed.”
Northeast, a young squad which typically starts five freshmen along with Stanton sophomore Elizabeth Christiansen, improves to 7-17 on the season, 3-3 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play.
“We’ve been struggling to finish and work hard every single ball; I think my freshmen are finally starting to realize that it’s up to them, and with five freshmen out there it’s their job and their team. I don’t have five sophomores that have been there before out there leading them,” Schultze said. “Hopefully this is a sign that they’re starting to get it now. They’ll be in a good frame of mind going into our weekend tournament in Columbus that starts Friday.”
The Hawks earned the right to enjoy a good feeling after taking the decisive fifth set tie-breaker 15-13.
Northeast overcame an early 2-0 Knights’ lead, then responded to four tie scores--the last at 7-7--by accumulating six kills from four different Hawks to secure the win, with all six set assists coming from Edyn Sudbeck.
Lauren Kavan got the first kill from the right side, powering the ball through the Knights’ block, with Danielle Wadsworth sandwiching two kills from the left pin around Emily Rasmussen’s tip from the middle of the floor as Northeast went ahead 11-8.
When North Platte closed to within one point at 13-12 on two kills and a block by middle-hitter Avery Johnson, the Hawks got two important kills from Rachel Ecklund--the first a tip from the left side into an opening in the middle of the Knights’ defense and the second a kill that ricocheted off the fingertips of a diving North Platte defender--that closed out the 15-13 win in the set and ended Northeast’s 3-2 match victory.
“In that fifth set we still had six errors, but our goal is to keep it under five--it was a sideout game,” Schultze said. “Our goal was to use our serve to get them out of system, which helped us out at times.”
The Hawks’ match with North Platte began with Northeast dropping the first set 25-21, squandering a lead that had lasted from the opening serve until the Knights powered their way to a 16-16 tie then, after benefiting from the effectiveness of outside hitter Kim Krise, finished out the set with two kills by Madi Neely and another from Morgan Ramsey.
“Usually we’re pretty good blocking, but it was such a high set and our timing was just bad on that outside ball,” Schultze said. “A lot of the time we were on our way down and the ball got caught between us and the net.”
Northeast came from behind in similar fashion to win both the second and third sets, trailing most of the way until each set was tied at 10-10, then accumulating nine kills in both sets to secure wins of 25-19 and 25-18, respectively.
However, in the fourth set it was North Platte establishing its offense, totaling 12 kills, two blocks, and three ace serves--the last ace finishing the 25-19 win and forcing the tie-breaker.
“In that fourth set loss we had eight attack errors and only nine kills,” Schultze said. “That’s not good enough.”
Schultze also described a lack of communication as a problem her squad has been dealing with.
“At times we just weren’t talking, we didn’t know who was going to take a free ball, and my setter wasn’t telling her where she is,” Schultze said. “We had quite a few communication errors; we’ve got to talk and know who’s where. We have some really good middle hitters, and we’ve got to get them the ball more.”
“My freshmen class is a little quiet at times, but when they talk and do their jobs and work hard, they do a good job,” she said.
Offensively, Ecklund led the Hawks with 18 kills, followed by Kavan’s 11 and Wadsworth’s 10. Sudbeck recorded 44 set assists.
Defensively, Christiansen totaled 28 digs, while Wadsworth finished with 23, Sudbeck 16, and Ecklund 15. Brooke Bannister contributed three blocks.
Northeast Community College (7-17) defeated North Platte Community College (11-10) 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 15-13