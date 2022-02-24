Hawks win, lose in regular season finale

The Northeast Community College basketball teams entertained a large, supportive crowd in their final regular season games as sophomores from both teams were honored.
For the women’s squad those players included Ashley Hassett, Molly Davis, and Lorna Maxon, with Evan Decker and Jared Lopez being recognized from the men’s team.
The Hawks picked up a win in the women’s contest–their fourth win in the last five games–capitalizing on a career-high 34 points by Ashley Hassett to defeat Iowa Central Community College of Mason City, IA, 62-58.
The Northeast men’s squad fell 74-68 to the Tritons, in part due to a colder shooting second half, after the Hawks led by 14 points in the first half of a back-and-forth game.
Ironically, both Northeast teams will make the trip to Mason City to face Iowa Central again in the first round of post-season play in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. For the ninth-seeded men (5-22), that means a quick turnaround, with the re-match against the No. 8-seeded Tritons (13-17) to take place on Friday night at 7 p.m., while the 12-18 Northeast women–as the No. 6 seed–will take on No. 3 Central (23-7) on Wednesday at 5:30.
Women’s coach Matt Svehla considered the Hawks win to be the team’s “biggest win of the season.”
“It moved us up from a seventh-seed to a six; the kids played hard and stayed relatively patient,” Svehla said. “I’m really proud of how we played.”
Northeast pulled away from an 8-8 tie midway through the first quarter to lead 17-8 after one, then led by as many as 12 points before taking a 33-23 advantage into intermission.
By then Hassett, a sophomore who leads the Hawks in scoring with a 20-point average, had scored 13 of her game-high 34-points.
“It’s sometimes a lot for me, because I get too much in my head with it and feel like I need to pass the ball more, but I know what I have to do,” Hassett said. “It felt really good to win, but it doesn’t feel like it’s the last night here to me, because it hasn’t kicked in, but I’ve had amazing teammates here, and my sophomores–Molly and Lorna–are amazing to play with.”
When Central opened the second half with two straight baskets by Carley West, Hassett provided a 7-0 run–scoring on three consecutive possessions on a reverse layup, a drive and free throw on an assist following a steal by Marta Pons, and a fastbreak layup through traffic that increased the Hawks lead to 40-27.
However, minutes later, the Tritons got a 7-0 run of their own–as part of a 12-2 surge–to tie the score at 45 before a 3 by Pons and a free throw by Davis kept Northeast ahead 49-45 after three quarters.
“Central is a talented basketball team, we’re up 10 at halftime, and know they’re going to give us a run at some point–and they did,” Svehla said. “We had some turnovers that were costly and allowed them to close on us; then, some of our empty possessions late in the game came at a time when we were also porous defensively.”
Northeast also got a boost from Autumn Dickmander, a freshman who was active all game long while scoring nine points, grabbing five rebounds, and playing solid defense before having to be helped from the floor as the third quarter ended with a knee injury after a player in pursuit of a rebound rolled into her legs following a collision.
But Dickmander returned to the game four minutes into the final period which, according to Svehla and her teammates, was “uplifting.”
“You could hear the crowd applauding when she checked in to the game,” Svehla said. “It gave us a spark, and Autumn came in and, right away, made a play.”
As Dickmander took the floor, Hassett noticed the crowd’s reaction as well.
“Everybody started clapping, but I didn’t know why, and as the play went on I grabbed a rebound and saw Autumn was playing again–I was so excited when I saw that,” Hassett said. “That was definitely a boost for us; she’s been playing so well and has really stepped up during the year.”
Hassett provided another spark for the Hawks as the final period began, making two free throws and adding another basket on a baseline drive that returned the Northeast lead to eight points, at 55-47, before the Hawks’ offense went scoreless for nearly four minutes.
Central took advantage–behind eight points by West–and tied the score at 55, until Davis sent a long pass to Hassett behind the Tritons’ press for a basket.
Hassett added another drive with a minute left to play for a 59-55 lead and, after a 3 by Central’s Ashley Fountain, closed out the Hawks 62-58 win by making 3 of 4 free throws in the final 20 seconds of play.
Pons also reached double figures for Northeast with 10 points.
“Getting this win tonight really helped us prepare for the post-season,” Hassett said. “I just kept telling the girls, ‘We have to keep on going; once we get that lead we can’t let up–keep on scoring and play defense.’ ”
In the men’s game, which featured six ties and nine exchanges of the lead, Northeast took the lead on back-to-back 3s from the point by 6-foot 7 forward Jared Lopez and built a 14-point advantage following another 3 by the sophomore with a minute left in the first half before the Hawks’ Chaz Cullum countered five Central points with a three-point play with five seconds left for a 43-31 Northeast lead at halftime.
The Tritons whittled away at the deficit, getting 11 points from Javonte Keck and 9 from Kevin Taylor that helped tie the score at 57 and again, after two free throws by Taylor, at 59.
Consecutive 3s by Keck and Kyler Matthias provided Central with a 65-59 lead with a minute-and-a-half left to play, and the Tritons made 9 of 12 free throws the rest of the way to negate Northeast’s nine-point comeback effort.
“(Central) made 16 of 20 free throws in the second half,” Hawks men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “That, and we didn’t shoot it very well in the second half (25 percent from the field). I thought we had some nice looks–we’ve got to knock those down.”
Lopez paced Northeast in scoring with 17 points, with Decker totaling 14, Emaniel Alexandre 11, and Jaden Strachan 10. Lopez grabbed nine rebounds, while Collin Storr added eight.
“This game is coming down to being able to shoot the ball, and that’s something we struggle to do,” Anderson said. “We play hard, we get up and down the floor, we’re entertaining to watch, and we guard pretty good–especially the way (Central) shoots the ball. If you take those 16 second-half free throws out of there it’s a different game.”
Women’s game
Iowa Central Community College 8 15 22 13 – 58
Northeast Community College 17 16 16 13 – 62
Iowa Central CC (23-7): Taylor McKinney 2-8 0-0 6, Autumn Dykstra 3-9 2-2 9, Jayden Frank 1-10 0-0 2, Nevaeh Galloway 6-13 0-0 12, Carley West 11-18 4-4 26, Nevaeh Moeschter 0-0 0-2 0, Ashley Fountain 1-5 0-0 3, Emma Scurek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-64 6-8 58.
Northeast CC (12-18): Molly Davis 0-4 3-4 3, Marta Pons 3-11 2-2 10, Ashley Hassett 11-18 12-14 34, Lorna Maxon 2-8 0-0 6, Autumn Dickmander 4-8 0-3 9, Jaydy Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-50 17-23 62.
Men’s game
Iowa Central Community College 31 43 – 74
Northeast Community College 43 25 – 68
Iowa Central CC (13-17): Kevin Taylor 7-15 3-4 18, Josh Baker 4-6 4-5 12, Javonte Keck 5-19 6-8 18, Kyler Matthias 4-7 2-2 14, Terbuto Ochothow 0-1 0-0 0, Kael Stulo 1-1 0-0 2, Jordan Majeed 2-7 3-4 7, Cole Tunender 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 24-57 18-23 74.
Northeast CC ( 5-22): Emaniel Alexandre 4-11 3-4 11, Evan Decker 3-7 6-7 14, Jaden Strachan 3-8 2-2 10, Jared Lopez 6-16 1-2 17, Collin Storr 3-9 1-1 7, Saheed Sanusi 1-7 0-0 3, Chaz Cullum 2-4 2-3 6. Totals: 22-62 15-19 68.