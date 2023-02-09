Hawks win big, lose big to Ellsworth CC

The Northeast Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams found themselves on both the right side and, unfortunately, the wrong side of an exceptional shooting performance.
The Hawks tallied 14 3s in a 90-47 victory over Ellsworth Community College in the women’s game to improve to 13-9 on the season and also evened up their Iowa Community College Athletic Conference record at 6-6.
The Northeast men’s team, on the other hand, suffered through an ice-cold shooting performance–making just 20 of 71 field goal attempts (28%) while the Panthers, playing 15 players during the game, produced an impressive showing across the board to dismantle the Hawks 90-42.
With its non-starters outscoring Northeast’s bench 35-1, Ellsworth made 17 of 37 shots (46%), including 5 of 10 from the 3-point line, and added 6 of 8 free throws in the first half to race to a commanding 45-21 halftime lead.
Similarly, the Hawks not only shot well in the women’s contest–with all five starters reaching double-figures–but also got contributions from 3 of 4 reserves while totaling 33 made field goals in 69 tries, including 14 of 32 3s, and added 10 of 16 success from the free throw line.
Starters Analyssa Maldonado led Northeast with 16 points, followed by Sharissa Haas (15), Marta Pons (13), Alexis Bliven (11), and Stevi Fallis (10).
“A starting five, all of them in double-figures, I think that’s the first time this year we’ve had that,” Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “We put up 90, and we really haven’t been scoring that much lately, so it’s good to see us putting the ball in the basket a little bit.”
Autumn Dickmander contributed 9 points off the bench, with Lexi Schroder and Erin Schwanebeck (a Norfolk High grad and newcomer to the squad from the Hawks’ volleyball team) both adding 8 points.
“It was good to see Lexi hit a couple 3s, and Autumn–who’s been out with injury for awhile–hit a couple,” Svehla said. “To beat good teams you’ve got to have balance, and it sure is nice to see everybody contributing.”
Northeast hurried to a 10-0 lead to open the game, led 19-12 after one quarter, then used two second-period runs–one of 6-0 and another 7-0–to accomplish a 47-24 halftime advantage.
“To start the game we got a couple turnovers. Our pressure (defense) forced those, and then we hit a couple 3s,” Svehla said. “I thought Marta Pons shot the ball well early. We had a little balance, some high-low passes that got the ball into the post, we got to the foul line, we hit some 3s, and we got a number of chances with some defensive pressure.”
Pons made all five of her first-half shots, including all three of her 3-point attempts, as Northeast shot 73% in the second period alone (8 of 17 from 3).
Other statistics pointed to additional areas of the Hawks dominance.
Part of the Hawks’ high percentage came from fastbreak layups as the Northeast pressure forced 14 Ellsworth turnovers–13 of them Northeast steals–that became part of the Hawks’ 23 assists, with 11 of those by Fallis.
Northeast also controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Panthers 39-27, led by Haas (7), Fallis (6), along with Shelby Welsh and Schroder (5).
“We’ve lost three games in a row, without our leading scorer Allison Richards, who suffered an elbow injury and just had surgery,” Svehla said. “All three were really good teams, but still, sometimes you’ve got to find yourselves when you’ve lost a key player.”
“It becomes a matter of who’s going to step up, because we hadn’t been scoring much the last couple games. It could be that people realized that they’ve got to contribute a little bit more,” he said. “Allison was one of our best 3-point shooters, but we’ve got other people who are capable of shooting the 3.”
The Hawks went on to lead 68-36 after three quarters before closing out their 90-47 win over the Panthers–a victory which Svehla hopes will combine with more conference success to come that would lead to Northeast hosting a postseason tournament contest.
“We’re kind of in the middle of the pack in our conference. Kirkwood and Iowa Western are at the top, with about five of us in that three through seven range,” Svehla said. “Depending on how we finish out, we could work our way up to the three-spot. The teams in the top four spots will play at home. We might have to get a little help from some other teams, but all those teams (in the middle) are pretty even.”
IN THE MEN’S match-up, a game featuring constant, fast-paced end-to-end action, Northeast promptly grabbed a 5-0 lead. The Panthers answered with a 7-0 run to take the lead, but then, after a Ben Hammond 3 and Jared Lopez power layup from the block, Ellsworth hustled to a 13-0 run and never let up.
By halftime, with the Hawks making just 8 of 34 shots, 2 of 14 3-point tries, and 3 of 8 free throws, the Panthers led 45-21. The offensive stats didn’t improve for Northeast in the second half, even though the Hawks had numerous opportunities at the rim–shots which were challenged by Ellsworth’s significant size advantage.
Ellsworth, which had already built a 29-18 rebounding advantage in the first 20 minutes, increased that margin to 55-41 by game’s end.
As a result, Northeast–which continued to give strong effort throughout the contest–saw its deficit increase, especially midway through the second half when the Panthers added a 12-0 run which, moments later, became a 40-point advantage, at 71-31.
The Hawks, with reserves in the game, outscored Ellsworth down the stretch 19-6, before the Panthers’ 82-53 win became final.
Chaz Cullum scored 12 points to lead Northeast, with Jared Lopez and Jaden Strachan totaling 10 points each. Emaniel Alexandre, whose 16.7 points per game average is fourth in the ICCAC, was held scoreless (0-8 overall, 0-3 from 3), but did lead the Hawks in rebounding with 8.
Women’s game
Ellsworth Community College 12 12 12 11 – 47
Northeast Community College 19 28 21 22 – 90
ELLSWORTH CC (4-18, 1-11): Arleen Chanez 0-2 2-26 2, Key’Lajaha Jefferson Putnam 3-8 2-2 8, Andrea Aragon Garcia 3-7 2-4 10, Ingrid Martinez Guillen 3-8 3-4 11, Shamika Maria 2-11 1-2 6, Fabiana Nieves Martinez 4-6 1-2 10. Totals: 15-42 11-20 47.
NORTHEAST CC (13-9, 6-6): Alexis Bliven 5-6 0-0 11, Stevi Fallis 4-14 0-0 10, Analyssa Maldonado 6-13 0-2 16, Maria Pons 5-6 0-0 13, Sharissa Haas 4-4 7-7 15, Shelby Welsh 0-3 0-0 0, Erin Schwanebeck 3-8 12-5 8, Lexi Schroder 3-6 0-0 8, Autumn Dickmander 3-9 1-2 9. Totals: 33-69 10-16 90.
Men’s game
Ellsworth Community College 45 37 – 82
Northeast Community College 21 32 – 53
ELLSWORTH CC (18-6, 7-5): Bruce Kanno 1-5 3-4 5, Arlandus Keyes 1-6 0-1 2, Dior Davis 2-5 0-2 4, Ezekiel thompkins 2-5 0-0 4, Rich Ashu 1-4 2-4 4, Issakha Niang 2-5 1-2 5, Jordan Glenn-Hawkins 7-10 0-0 20, Diondre Tayolor 3-7 1-2 8, Sliou Seye 2-4 2-3 6, Guido Klompenmaker 3-3 0-0 8, Shawn Fulcher 5-10 4-4 14, Tarik Islamovic 1-1 0-0 2, Clavance Alvares 0-2 0-0 0, Denneson Lucas 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton Ubben 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 30-74 13-22 82.
NORTHEAST CC (12-13, 3-9): Emaniel Alexandre 0-8 0-1 0, Ben Hammond 3-11 0-0 8, Jared Lopez 4-10 2-3 10, Collin Storr 0-0 0-0 0, Chaz Cullum 5-14 2-6 12, Saheed Sanusi 1-3 2-2 4, Tanner Oestreich 1-3 0-0 3, Amaire Perkins 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter Oestreich 1-2 2-3 4, Jaden Strachan 4-7 2-4 10, Bryan Rolle 0-5 0-2 0, James Sinclair 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 20-71 10-21 53.