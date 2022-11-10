The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team has parlayed talent and unity into the most successful season in the program’s history.
Under the direction of first-year coach Adam Potter, who took over at Northeast after a successful stint as an assistant coach at Casper College in Wyoming, the Hawks have soared to new heights, including a ticket to the national tournament.
With a win over Pratt (Kansas) Community College in the Plains District championship on Sunday afternoon, the 18-4-1 Hawks earned the program’s first ever berth in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II men’s championship at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona.
Qualifying for the district championship game was a result of the team’s first Region XI championship, a 2-1 win over Southeastern Community College — a team ranked No. 8 in the nation that had defeated the Hawks twice (1-0 and 4-0) during the regular season.
Northeast’s record this year nearly tripled the program’s previous best of six regular-season victories and one playoff win, which was set the season before Potter’s arrival.
“When I visited here, I saw how friendly the community was and how supportive they were of the athletic programs here. I saw the infrastructure and the facilities that Northeast has, and I believed that this place could have success quickly,” Potter said. “I knew (from experience) that this was the toughest region in the nation, especially in men’s soccer, with three of the five teams in DI all ranked, along with Northeast and Southeastern both in the top 10 in DII. And Southeastern is probably going to the national tournament as an at-large team, because we won.
“I love challenges, building something from the ground up, so I decided to come to Northeast and try to set a culture and precedent of what this place could be. It takes time (to build a culture) when you have so many new guys, but I think we hit the ground running because the guys had a common goal.”
Potter complimented the leadership from his three captains — Jeevan Purewal, Tom Hennah and Conor Carew — as being instrumental to establishing the program’s culture of “being unified in everything we do, on and off the field,” even though Potter was a new coach and most of the team was made up of freshmen.
“Jeevan Purewal, a freshman from England, has been that day one guy who wanted to be take charge and wanted to take the lead. His mindset is he wants to do everything to win in everything,” Potter said. “With all the freshmen out here, and just five sophomores on the whole team of 20-some players, he started dominating training sessions and gained the respect of the guys. He would constantly communicate with me, is very respectful on and off the field and does every little thing that’s asked of him.
“Him being that kind of leader definitely helped set the culture, set the tone for the messages we were expressing to the guys. Here’s our vision of what we’re looking for, our mission, our dream — all those kinds of things that we were trying to chase as a program and as a team. Those are things we were looking for in guys when we were recruiting them.
“(As a result) we all had the same mindset going in. I wanted guys who were determined, guys who were hungry, guys who wanted to work and then find pure joy when they play. I think it’s been shown this season that these guys are willing to sacrifice anything for each other, are willing to do whatever it takes by doing the little things — on and off the field — that transfer to success on the field.”
Purewal, a forward who leads the Hawks in scoring with 16 goals and also has dealt 11 assists, said Northeast “has a strong team chemistry off the field that translates onto the field with a lot of fluidity in the attack.”
“It’s been a shared effort. There have been a lot of the team scoring goals and everybody’s contributing,” Purewal said. “We all live in the dorm on the same floor, so that allows us to get close as a team. There are a lot of freshmen, and the sophomores have been quite welcoming, so the chemistry helps on the field a lot.
“A lot of us came from foreign countries. I’m from England, there’s people from Germany, Spain, France. But we all came for one goal, to reach the national tournament. We want to win the national tournament, and all of us have that same idea and that same purpose.”
Hennah, a defender, concurs with the concept of the team’s one vision, one goal — to get to nationals and win.
“For a lot of people, it comes as a surprise that a lot of freshmen have done so well but, for me and, I think, the rest of the team, this is where we wanted to be and where we expected to be,” Hennah said. “We’ve got a lot of good players, good coaches and a good team.”
“It’s been a process, but I think we could see from the first practice that we had, everyone was energetic. Then, throughout the season, we’ve gotten stronger. We’ve gotten better and better as a team.”
Hennah described the role of the defenders as “a passion” for stopping the opponent from scoring.
“It’s not just the four defenders out on the pitch. There’s other defenders that might not be starting, but we’re all in this together,” Hennah said. “It’s really a good team — bonding and chemistry — that we have here at Northeast. It relates to the defense with everyone wanting to get shutouts. Lots of pride and lots of hard work goes into it.”
Hennah also described the team’s defense as involving everyone from the front of the formation, pressing and trying to get the ball back, to the defenders in the back.
“But the same goes for the offense. It actually starts at the back,” Hennah said. “Thomas Nielsen is a centerback who’s got a few goals this year, (defender Teun van der Donk) has got bundles of assists, and I’ve got a goal or two. So everybody’s really contributed both in attack and defense, which has been really special for the team as well.”
However, despite the Hawks’ youthful talent and chemistry, the Region XI championship and the district title may not have happened had it not been for lessons just before the playoff run, such as a 4-0 loss to Southeastern that reminded the squad about remaining focused even though success was drawing outside attention that became a distraction.
“We had a lot of success throughout the year even though we faced a lot of adversity (because of it), but the biggest moment came a week after the loss to Southeastern when we were at Hawkeye Community College for the Region XI semifinals,” Potter said. “We got a red card, then another red card and another — and we were playing with eight men. They tied the game at 3-3, there were 12 minutes left and they were just coming at us.
“We fought for one another, we threw our bodies in front of balls and were defending for our lives. Then we got a quick counter-attack, Luca (Baltzer) scored, and we ended up winning the game. It was that moment that we realized how hard we had worked for each other, and we didn’t crumble.”
Northeast then faced Southeastern in the Region XI championship game, winning 2-1, which Potter credits to players having a “tough, gritty mindset.”
That realization of how to handle adversity, Potter said, continued to carry the team through the challenges of the Plains District, where the Hawks faced strong winds, a hostile crowd and environment on the road, and having to battle back from a 1-0 deficit.
A Purewal penalty kick goal in the 72nd minute eventually sent the match into overtime, but no goals were scored in either OT — even though denying Pratt’s best player a goal-scoring opportunity cost Northeast a red card that caused the Hawks to play three minutes down a man — sending the game into PKs.
“Our first PK shooter was Ewen Guillermo, who buried it, but their shooter made his shot. Tom (Hennah) made his shot, then our backup keeper, Jesus Baez, made a big save, so we were up 2-1,” Potter said. “Jeevan (Purewal) made his shot, so we were up 3-1, but their shooter buried his shot, so it was 3-2. Then our fourth shooter, Teun van der Donk, had his shot saved, so it was still 3-2. Jesus made another big-time save, so it was 3-2, and if we made our fifth shot, we won. So Luca (Baltzer) stepped up to the line and buried a clutch shot, and we won 4-2 in a shootout.”
“It was just an awesome scene, an awesome event for our guys. Getting the job done in a crazy atmosphere with their crowd surrounding the fence, those are the kind of big games and moments that kids live for.”
The Hawks realize that “the job’s not done,” Potter said, and the trip to Arizona is all about winning.
“These guys all have the same goal. They want to chase greatness, and so do I. We want to go do great things down there,” Potter said. “It’s a huge milestone. This program has never been in this position before, and this group of guys has done a phenomenal job of laying the foundation. I’m so proud of them for being the bricklayers, but we want to go to Arizona and make some noise, to represent ourselves and who we are as a program.”
Northeast, seeded No. 8, is in a pool with No. 1 seed Phoenix and No. 12 seed Massasoit. The Hawks’ first match will be against Massasoit on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m.