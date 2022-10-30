“Three” seems to be the magic number for the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team lately.
The Hawks won their third-straight Region XI championship Sunday afternoon, competing against Hawkeye Community College for the third time this season, and winning by the score of 3-0.
Northeast had split games with the RedTails during the regular season, winning 8-0 in late September but dropping a 1-0 contest in mid-October, and Hawkeye had won five consecutive matches to end the regular season.
The Hawks, coached by Chad Miller and assistant Lauren Hirsch, are now 18-2-1 overall and 9-1 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play with the win and qualify for a third trip to a District Championship game–this one involving a trip to Kansas on November 5th to face Pratt Community College, a 2-0 winner over Allen County Community College.
“I’m so proud of the culture that the girls have built here (at Northeast); they started it however many years ago, and it just keeps getting better and better,” Miller said. “The girls from the previous year carry it on to the next year, so it just keeps getting stronger and stronger. That’s the reason why we’ve done this, they’ve built such a strong culture.”
“This particular group is amazing, so many new players and new faces, and then the way that they put it all together,” he said. “We only had seven returning sophomores, but the chemistry–it’s such a tight-knit group. There’s a lot of talent there, including talent on the bench with people who can come in and not drop us a level at all. That’s key going this late into the season.”
One of those talented players, Mackenzee Stokes, got the Hawks on the scoreboard just over 15 minutes into the match. The sophomore midfielder took a pass from fellow-Australian Chelsea Dolbel in the middle of the field, then sent a shot bouncing into the net past Hawkeye’s goalkeeper Makenzie Martens.
“As soon as I checked my shoulder, I saw that no one was marking me properly, and I was going straight to goal no matter what,” Stokes said. “I could see that the goalkeeper wasn’t marking the left-bottom corner that well, so I decided I was just going to rip it and hope for the best.”
That 1-0 lead became the halftime score, even though Northeast had out-shot the RedTails 8-1, with five of those being quality shots on goal.
“We had worked on what we thought Hawkeye was going to do defensively–pack a lot of people back and make it very difficult to go through the middle–so we were prepared for that,” Miller said. “For us to get the early goal was nice, and I think we had some really good opportunities in that first half that we didn’t capitalize on.”
Miller said a conversation during the halftime break reminding the team about the offensive plan was foiled for a period of time in the second half when the RedTails switched up their formation.
“It took us a little time to adjust, but once the girls got adjusted, we were back where we wanted to be,” Miller said.
Northeast, which attempted 11 more shots in the second half with eight of those on goal, added to its lead with two goals within five minutes of each other.
The first came when Taryn O’Brien, who returned to the team this season after recovering from injury over a year ago, received a pass on the run from Romeni Gurmendi, then hurdled a fallen defender before unleashing a shot from 15-yards out into the right-hand side of the net that put the Hawks up 2-0.
Stokes then provided her second goal of the match on a free kick from 18-yards out and directly in front of the goal.
“With the wall being so close it was going to be really hard for me to put the shot over the top of the wall, so I thought I’d just put it the best I could hard and low,” Stokes said. “I decided to just drive it right bottom side, and it worked.”
Stokes said that winning the Region XI title on Northeast’s home field with her team was more than just special.
“This win means everything to me; this is my last game on this field, so it had to be a memorable one,” Stokes said. “It’s been awesome this year; we’ve been constantly working hard each and every day, and today it showed.”
Stokes received individual recognition as “most valuable player” of the tournament by Region XI officials immediately following the game.
Several other Hawks were also named to the Region XI All-Tournament team immediately following the game along with Stokes, including sophomore midfielder Kyler Bowman, freshman forward Aidyn Woodall, sophomore defender Erica Derby, and O’Brien.
Northeast’s Carolin Stahlmann was cited as the “goalkeeper of the Region XI tournament” with Derby receiving the nod as “defensive player” and O’Brien earning the “offensive player of the tournament” honors.
O’Brien, a sophomore forward who broke the program’s single-season goal-scoring record just days ago with her fourth four-goal output this season, echoed Miller’s thoughts about the team’s closeness.
“It’s our last home game of the season, my last home game as a Hawk, so I’m definitely proud of the team, proud of the chemistry we’ve built and hopefully we go far,” O’Brien said. “I was out for two seasons watching from the sideline, and that was not fun–my mom helped me so much getting through it–so I’m very excited to be back playing. To be playing on a team like this, that can go this far, is just an honor.”
A win in the District title game will mean, of course, a third consecutive berth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Women’s Soccer Championship tournament which will be played at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, AZ, from November 14 through the 19th.
NJCAA Region XI D-II Championship
Hawkeye Community College (9-7-1, and 7-2-1) 0 0 – 0
Northeast Community College (18-2-1, and 9-1) 1 2 – 3