The Northeast Community College baseball team won its home-opening series by winning three of four games against North Iowa Area Community College over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Hawks split their home-opening doubleheader against North Iowa, winning the first game 12-2 and dropping the second game 7-5.
The two teams squared off again Sunday, with the Hawks sweeping the doubleheader 17-7 and 10-9.
In Saturday’s action, the Hawks continued what has defined a recent hot streak, as they scored 10 runs in the first inning, en route to a 12-2 win. The surge included home runs from Colin Lynam and Houston Fogelstrom.
Not to be overlooked was the performance of pitcher Preston Tenney, who allowed two runs, four hits and struck out nine. He pitched all five innings of the shortened game and came out with the win.
“We’ve got a lot of talent on this team,” coach Marcus Clapp said. “These guys understand how to do the little things right and not hurt ourselves.”
The victory extended a five-game winning streak for the Hawks and put them one game under .500. They went into Saturday’s second game looking for more but just didn’t have the same luck.
With the contest tied at 5 in the top of the seventh, third baseman Parker Dorrance committed his second error of the day, allowing North Iowa’s Nick Nelson to reach first base. Later that inning, he was driven home on a single to right field by Thomas Gross.
The Hawks weren’t able to get back in it.
Northeast and North Iowa went back and forth in the early innings. The Hawks fell behind 4-2, then tied it up on a wild pitch and a single by Nick Carlson in the bottom of the third. The next inning would see the red and white take the lead when Cooper Whitt stole home.
In the top of the sixth, a Dorrance error allowed Gross to get on base. He later scored on a fielder’s choice induced by Declan Beers to tie the game. Dorrance’s mishandlings were one example of something Clapp feels had plagued the Hawks to start the season.
“I really don’t feel like we’ve had a game this year where we’ve been beaten,” Clapp said “I feel like we’ve beat ourselves a lot by not pitching at times and not making plays at times.
“This conference is tough, from game to game, week in to week out. We’ve gotta show up and be ready to go.”
Saturday Game 1
North Iowa Area CC 011 00x xxx—2 4 1
Northeast 10 0 1 1xx xxx—12 9 1
W: Preston Tenney
L: Collin Kramer
—2B: (NE) Colin Lynam, Zane Zielinski, Cooper Whitt;
HR: (NI) Nick Carlson (NE) Houston Fogelstrom, Colin Lynam, Cooper Whitt
Saturday Game 2
North Iowa Area CC 031 001 101 — 7 12 1
Northeast CC 112 100 000 — 5 6 3
W: Hunter Day
L: Dylan Rodgers
— 2B: (NI) Declan Beers (NE) Colin Lynam, Tyler Monroe 2
HR: (NI) Mason Nadolney