Hawks sweep Southwestern CC

The Northeast Community College basketball teams went about it differently, but the end result was the same as the Hawks swept Southwestern Community College in a pair of games Monday evening.
The men’s squad ended a 14-game losing string with a 72-57 victory, after the women’s team persevered in a 57-50 win over the Spartans.
“The best part of that game for me was seeing players diving for loose balls; it’s good to see, with all these games we’ve played, guys still doing that,” Northeast men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “I think we’ve won over some fans who appreciate how hard these guys play, even if they don’t win.”
That effort, right from the opening tip, allowed the Hawks to power to a 21-4 lead in the game's first 10 minutes–keyed by an 11-0 run that included 10 points from Evan Decker and eight by Collin Storr.
That lead increased to 21 points on a basket inside by Storr before Northeast settled for a 36-21 halftime advantage.
Decker would lead the Hawks in scoring with 23, while Storr (18 points and 12 rebounds) joined Emaniel Alexandre (10 points, 12 rebounds) with a double-double.
When the Spartans, a 13-16 squad that defeated Northeast 82-58 in mid-January, reduced the Hawks’ lead to 40-28, Jaden Strachan jump-started another run with a cut to the basket on an inbounds play underneath that allowed Northeast to outscore Southwestern 11-3 during a three minute span and, after a fastbeak layup by Alexandre, return the lead to 20 points, at 51-31.
The Spartans would get no closer than 13 following back-to-back 3s by post player Devin Tomlinson with nine minutes left in the game, but the Hawks again countered with offense created by defense to outscore Southwestern 9-1, rebuilding a 21-point advantage–68-47–on Chaz Cullum’s drive from the wing.
Decker’s 3 ended scoring for Northeast before the Spartans finished out the game with a field goal and 6 of 6 free throws to finalize the Hawks’ 72-57 win.
Northeast, now 5-21 overall and 1-14 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference games, will finish its regular season at home on Wednesday when the Hawks host Iowa Central Community College before entering post-season play this weekend.
“We play Friday at 7 p.m. in Mason City, IA, for our play-in game,” Anderson said. “We’ll be the No. 9 seed, but we don’t know who we’ll be playing yet.”
The women’s game was a closely-contested contest that–after eight tie scores and five lead exchanges–was tied at 47 with four-and-a-half minutes to play in the game after Northeast’s Autumn Dickmander scored on a drive from the wing.
Dickmander promptly scored on another drive, added the first of two free throw on the next possession then, after missing the second free throw, drove for another basket after ending up with the offensive rebound.
On the ensuing Northeast possession, Dickmander finished off a steal with a 3 from the wing–and a 55-47 Hawks’ lead.
Defense and two Northeast free throws in the final minute negated the Spartan’s only points during the game’s last five minutes as the Hawks secured the 57-50 win.
“Both teams had chances in the fourth quarter, and they couldn’t go, then finally we got a couple field goals,” Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “We found a little energy, and it looked like they maybe lost some energy, where we got some transition, Autumn knifes through (Spartans’ defense) and their help wasn’t as good.”
Dickmander led Northeast in scoring with 16 points–12 in the second half–while also grabbing nine rebounds.
“Autumn had a rough first half, shooting 1 of 12 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3, but in the second half she was 5 of 9,” Svehla said. “I thought she played an especially good fourth quarter. She also finished with nine rebounds for us. She’s a high-energy kid, and I thought her high-energy plays helped us pop the game open.”
Lorna Maxon contributed 15 points, making 3 of 5 3-point shots, while Marta Pons totaled 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Maxon also finished with 10 rebounds and point guard Molly Davis totaled nine boards to go with her eight assists.
Due to first-half foul trouble, the Hawks got just five points from the team’s leading scorer, Ashley Hassett. Hassett, who averages just over 20 points per game, finished with just 5, but led Northeast in rebounding with 11, despite playing just over half of the contest.
Neither team shot well during the game, with the Hawks making 22 of 66 field goals (33 percent) and just 7 of 29 3-point tries (24 percent), and Southwestern shooting 28 percent on 19 of 67 field goal attempts and 22 percent on 6 of 27 shots from behind the arc.
“It was not a very pretty game, but we made some timely shots,” Svehla said. “It was one of those grind it out, stay in it, try to get up somehow late; I thought it was going to come down to one possession.”
Now 11-18 on the season and 8-11 in conference play, the Hawks’ status for the post-season is still dependent on the outcome of Wednesday’s game against Iowa Central Community College.
Northeast, Svehla said, “solidified at least the No. 7 spot in the conference playoffs, so we’d play the No. 2 team, but we’re still playing for the six-seed on Wednesday.”
Men’s game
Southwestern Community College 21 36 – 57
Northeast Community College 36 36 – 72
Southwestern CC (13-16): AJ Lacabe 1-4 6-6 9, Duke Carey 3-10 0-2 8, Khayden Hooks 4-10 0-0 9, Carson Busch 4-13 6-9 14, Devin Tomlinson 2-3 0-0 6, Isaiah :easley 0-1 0-0 0, Malik Westerfield 1-4 0-0 2, Teon Thomas 1-1 2-4 4, Jamel Hollins 1-4 0-0 2, Kobe Jackson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 18-52 14-21 57.
Northeast CC (5-21): Emaniel Alexandre 4-9 2-5 10, Evan Decker 9-14 1-2 23, Jaden Strachan 2-8 2-2 6, Jared Lope 2-4 0-0 4, Collin Storr 8-11 2-5 18, Saheed Sumusi 1-4 0-0 3, Cha Cullum 4-8 0-0 8. Totals: 30-48 7-15 72.
Women’s game
Southwestern Community College 11 12 14 13 – 50
Northeast Community College 11 13 16 17 – 57
Southwestern CC (6-23): Hannah Smith 1-7 0-0 2, Cassidy Nelson 3-9 1-2 7, Whynter Waterhouse-Brennan 4-9 1-2 11, Kaylynn Tucker 2-11 0-0 5, Alyssa Morris 4-12 4-7 12, Belen Bernier 1-3 0-0 3, Natalia Bochenek 4-12 0-0 10, Vernae Romoth 0-2 0-0 0, Lexi Robinson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 19-67 6-11 50.
Northeast CC (11-18): Molly Davis 3-11 0-0 6, Marta Pons 5-9 1-2 13, Ashley Hassett 2-8 1-2 5, Lorna Maxon 5-13 2-2 15, Autumn Dickmander 6-21 2-4 16, Jaydy Gonzalez 0-2 0-0 0, Ellie Guthard 1-2 -0 2. Totals: 22-66 6-10 57.