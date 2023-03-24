Northeast Community College catcher Rusty Wortman provided a big favor for his pitching staff during Friday’s doubleheader against Marshalltown Community College at Veterans Memorial Field.
But it came at the plate, not behind it.
The redshirt freshman deposited the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning over the fence in right field to hand the Hawks a 6-5 walk-off win in the opener.
They carried that momentum into the second game and won 16-5 in seven innings in a contest that was scheduled for nine.
“I saw a good pitch, put my foot down and just hammered it,” said Wortman, who was the leadoff batter in the seventh. “I saw an opportunity. I just wanted to get on base and find any way on.”
It was a quick conclusion after the Bears scored two runs in the top of the seventh to tie things up at 5-5.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Wortman said. “Keeping it from going extras saved us a lot of pitching, too. Just coming out with a win was good.”
Northeast coach Marcus Clapp was happy to see the game end at that point.
“That made it real simple for first pitch and game over,” he said. “We didn’t have to make sure we knew what we were doing and getting other pitchers ready. That was a big win.”
Gabe Rodriguez earned the win in relief after bailing Northeast (19-6 overall, 3-1 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference) out of a sticky situation.
After giving up three runs in the top of the first, starter Nate Zyzda settled in and held Marshalltown (3-11, 0-3) scoreless and gave up only three hits over the second through sixth innings.
That changed in the seventh when two walks followed by a double by Kenny Thompson cut Northeast’s lead to 5-4 and ended Zyzda’s day.
Rodriguez entered and allowed only one runner to score on a fielder’s choice. He struck out the last two batters with the bases loaded.
“I thought Gabe came in and did a good job,” Clapp said. “He came in with the bases loaded and not in a really good situation. He made some pitches for us to give us a chance so we didn’t have to scratch a run across just to tie.”
The coach felt a lull made things harder for his team than they needed to be after the Hawks answered Marshalltown’s three runs in the top of the first with three of their own on the bottom of the frame.
“We got behind early and came back,” he said. “Then I thought we took a few innings off and we had to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh. We just need to have more intensity from inning to inning and be ready to go from the start.”
Northeast looked ready from the start of the second game. It scored in every inning and led 9-0 after three.
The Bears got a grand slam from Austin Gurney in the fourth, but the Hawks responded with five runs in the bottom to take a 14-4 advantage.
“We obviously came out and hit the ball better,” Clapp said. “They walked some guys and made some mistakes, and we took advantage of it. That’s what we’re expected to do.”
Jackson Horn drove in four runs, including a bases-clearing triple. Kaden Young went 3 for 3 with three RBis and two runs.
“I think our hitters stuck to our approach,” said Wortman, a native of Gretna. “We kept it simple and didn’t try to do too much at the plate. I think that showed.”
It was a rougher game for Wortman. He was hit by a pitch in his only two plate appearances and was replaced after getting struck in the helmet by a Marshalltown batter’s follow through. But he said he felt fine after the game.
The Hawks as a whole are feeling fine after winning 11 of their past 12 games.
“I think this group has really gelled,” Wortman said. “We’ve become really close these last couple of weeks. We’ve played some good teams and had some good series. If we keep this up, I think we’ll do well in the conference.”
After losing a walk-off to Des Moines Area Community College and now winning one in conference play, Clapp hopes his team knows what to expect for the rest of the ICAAC schedule.
“We’ve got to show up and play,” he said. “If we keep finding ways to win ballgames, we’re going to take it.”
First game
Marshalltown 300 000 2 – 5 6 0
Northeast 300 020 1 – 6 10 2
WP: Gabe Rodriguez. LP: Matt Shanline. 2B: (M) Grant Westermajer, Kyle Magdic, Kenny Thompson; (N) Rusty Wortman, Kaden Young, Jackson Horn, Taylor Gill. HR–(N) Wortman.
Second game
Marshalltown 000 401 0 – 5 8 3
Northeast 261 511 x – 16 17 1
WP: Eli Crnkovich. LP: Kenny Thompson. 2B: (N) Grayson Headrick, Matt Kitzman, Nick Carlson, Taylor Gill. 3B: (N) Jackson Horn, Gill. HR: (M) Austin Gurney; (N) Darius Hagen.