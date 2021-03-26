The Northeast volleyball team took care of business in the opening round of the ICCAC’s Region XI tournament on Friday night, beating the Iowa Lakes Lakers in three sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-18.
The teams traded blows to start the contest and were tied at 5 early in the first set, but the Hawks went on a 5-0 run that included two kills by Carly Hirsch. The Lakers were able to settle down following a timeout and kept it close, but Northeast used a 4-0 run, capped off by a Hirsch ace, to go up 1-0.
The sophomore from Norfolk would go on to lead her team with 16 kills and 3 blocks. Her presence on offense and defense was one that coach Amanda Schultze believes will be critical in helping the Hawks make a deep postseason run.
“We start in that rotation all the time, and it’s really to get her going,” Schultze said. “She’s one of our top hitters, and I think that gets the team excited and gives them a lot of energy to run off of.”
The Hawks kept that momentum going with a 4-0 run to start the second set. They’d keep a sizable lead, but Iowa Lakes made it a five-point game following a serving error by Elizabeth Christensen.
Payton Weber made two straight kills to get the red and white back on track and they didn’t look back in the second set. A kill by Jamie Bonifas and a back line violation by Iowa Lakes’ Hannah Main gave the Hawks another win and put them just 25 points from advancing.
In the third set, the Hawks again used their positive momentum to get out to an early lead, this time going on a 6-0 run before Iowa Lakes called a timeout. That proved to be useful for the Lakers, as they came out of the break on an 8-3 run to make it a one-point set.
The Hawks answered with a 5-0 run of their own, but the Lakers responded right back to make it 16-15. However, a question by the scorekeeper about Iowa Lakes’ rotation led to a stoppage in play. This gave Schultze an opportunity to light a fire under her team with hopes of finishing strong.
“It was really quiet for us, and that’s when I think we really started to sit on our heels and go through the motions and not really stay disciplined,” Schultze said. “So I got after them a little bit and I said, ‘You finish this game right now.’ ”
Following the break, the Lakers ended up being charged with a rotation fault and the scoring was changed to 17-13. As for the Hawks, they were able to find that spark and not long after, a Payton Weber kill assisted by Alexis Kapales sent the Hawks to the conference quarterfinals.
The win is the first step in what Northeast hopes will add to a string of postseason runs. The Hawks have won the Region XI tournament and appeared in the national tournament in each of the past four seasons.
Although their record (7-15) may not be as strong as it was then, Schultze still has a lot of faith in her team to get things going. But the Hawks will need to do so quickly as the red and white travel to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Sunday afternoon for their quarterfinal bout with Kirkwood, the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
“If we can play at the level that we can play at and play at that level consistently the entire match, I think there’s a really good chance we could come out with a win,” Schultze said, “but we’ve gotta be ready to go.”