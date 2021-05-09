Hawks sweep Ellsworth, advance to second round

Northeast came out of the gate flat but quickly adjusted to win game 2 of its NJCAA Region XI opening-round series against Ellsworth Community College 11-3. The Hawks completed a sweep of the Panthers and advanced past the first round for the second straight tournament.
With no outs and the Hawks clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the fifth, Carlos Aranda rounded second and broke for third base following a groundout by Kainoa Torres. Cooper Whitt tried to throw him out, but his throw got past Parker Dorrance at third base and Aranda broke for home.
However, before he could score, shortstop Zane Zielinski fielded the ball in foul territory, threw it home and beat Aranda to keep the Hawks ahead.
“That was a big momentum changer,” coach Marcus Clapp said. “That was a play we needed.”
Ellsworth got the scoring started with a single by Ybrahim Quevedo in the first, but Northeast answered right back with a sacrifice fly by Sam Manwarren in the bottom half. In the top of the second, Aranda hit a two-out double off Christian Carew to make it 3-1. The hit gave Aranda four runs batted in for the series.
In the bottom of the second, Dorrance and Nick Carlson singled to put runners on first and third with no outs. Cade Lynam brought home Dorrance with a bunt single, Maximo DeLeon moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt and Tyler Monroe hit a sacrifice fly to tie it at 3-3 two batters later.
Whitt then stepped into the batter's box with Lynam representing the go-ahead run 90 feet away. Ellsworth starting pitcher Gavin Busby was eager to stop the Hawks where they were, but he didn’t get the chance. Busby balked right before throwing his first pitch, allowing Lynam to score and giving the Hawks a 4-3 lead.
The inning was just one instance where the bottom of the order came up big when Northeast needed it to throughout the day. Before the day was over, DeLeon would send a ball over the fence in right field for a home run and Lynam would score another run in the seventh.
The five batters at the bottom of the order accounted for eight of Northeast’s 13 hits and five of its nine runs batted in.
“When we can just produce offensively, whether that’s bunting and then stealing bases and hitting runs in, we’re a pretty tough team to beat,” Clapp said. “When we did that in the bottom half, it helped us out today.”
Christian Carew started slowly early in what ended up being the series-clinching win, giving up one run in the first and two more in the second.
Clapp cited a bad habit at the mound as the reason for Carew’s struggles early. The freshman from Colorado threw across his body more than he should have, and the drawbacks were becoming apparent in the first inning.
“He was just cutting himself off and when he does that, he gets wild,” Clapp said. “So we just got out and made an adjustment and he was able to throw six more strong innings for us.”
Once that adjustment was made, there was no stopping him. Carew allowed no more runs, went a season-high seven innings and struck out three while earning the win.
The Hawks are looking to win their second straight Region XI tournament. They last won in 2019. Northeast went on to win the North Plains district championship and place fifth in the national tournament.
Following the series win, the red and white are now one step closer to repeating and now advance to a double-elimination tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Before they do, Clapp still sees work to be done, particularly when it comes to fundamentals.
“We’ve just gotta go and play our game and do the little things right,” he said. “If we take care of ourselves, then we’re gonna give ourselves an opportunity.”
The Hawks return to action on Friday, May 14, at 1 p.m., where they’ll face either Iowa Central or Southeastern Community College depending on the results of the first round.
Northeast 11, Ellsworth 3
Ellsworth CC 120 000 00 — 3 4 3
Northeast CC 130 004 21 — 11 13 2
WP: Christian Carew. LP: Gavin Busby
—2B: (Northeast) Cooper Whitt, Parker Dorrance (ECC) Kainoa Torres, Carlos Aranda; HR: (Northeast) Colin Lynam, Maximo DeLeon.