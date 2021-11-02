The season began for the Northeast Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams at the Cox Activities Center Tuesday night with a pair of games against the Morningside College junior varsity squads.
In the women’s game, the Hawks defeated Morningside 60-49, while the Mustangs took the men’s contest 105-86.
After trailing early on, the Northeast women caught up to the Mustangs for a 13-13 tie entering the second quarter on three straight steals--the first two by Alexis Bliven, who turned the first into a layup from mid-court, then grabbed another that resulted in a 3 by Destiny Epps from the wing. Autumn Dickmander provided the third theft and assisted Molly Davis on a layup that turned into a three-point play and 21-15 lead.
The Hawks never trailed again, taking a 29-23 lead into the halftime break and leading 47-35 after three quarters.
“I liked that once we got the lead we never gave it up,” Svehla said.
Morningside reduced the deficit to eight points twice in the final quarter--the first time at 50-42 on a Mustang steal and score, but Northeast once again got a spark from Bliven who drained a 3 from the wing, then added a three-point play by Ashley Hassett to return the Hawks’ advantage to 56-42 with five minutes left.
The second threat came with two and a half minutes left when Jadon Dobbins made a 3 on one possession, then assisted Olivia Boudreau on a fastbreak that had Morningside back to 57-49; however, Bliven contributed another 3, along with a deflection while defending a Mustangs fastbreak attempt, before closing out the Hawks’ 60-49 win with a defensive rebound.
Bliven finished the night with 11 points, joining Hassett--whose double-double included 14 points and 19 rebounds--and Davis (10 points) as players in double figures for Northeast.
Scoring in the half court wasn’t a smooth process for the Hawks against Morningside’s zone defense and, as a result, a number of Northeast’s 28 turnovers came from the Mustangs’ effective pressure on the ball.
“The way Morningside runs their zone (defense), it kind of transforms a little bit, so you’ve got to attack it in different ways and they’re going to contest you as you’re passing it and as you’re receiving it,” Svehla said. “So they get you uncomfortable, and they forced some turnovers, but we also made some with our decisions.”
Northeast did make 8 of 20 3-point attempts as part of its 33 percent success from the field and added 10 of 20 free throw tries.
“We made 8 of 20 3s, so that’s a good percentage there,” Svehla said.
For his team’s first outing--and with only Hassett returning with significant experience--Svehla felt that the Hawks had a good outing overall
“Defensively, at halftime, we talked about defending Boudreau better,” Svehla said. “She as a nice player for them; she had 10 points in the first half, but ended the game with just 15, so we did better there.”
“We put a couple guards on her, because I was more concerned about her shooting the 3 than posting up,” he said. “I thought Marta Pons, Autumn (Dickmander), and Alexis (Bliven) all did a good job on her.”
After six exchanges of the lead and three tie-scores--the last at 21-21--an 8-0 Morningside run gave the Mustangs the lead in the men’s game, and the two runs that Northeast managed to string together were too little and too late to threaten the Mustangs’ control of the game.
After trailing 44-34 at the half, the Hawks’ deficit grew to 24 points at 75-51 before Northeast outscored Morningside 15-4--with 11 of those points and an assist on another basket--coming from Collin Storr.
But the Mustangs retook control, building the lead to 29 points with two minutes remaining, when the Hawks scored the final 10 points in the 105-86 Morningside win.
“I told the team after the game that I saw some things tonight offensively that just ‘wowed’ me, even though we’re a very young team with mostly freshmen and this is the very first game they’ve played in,” Northeast men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “But then I told them that we didn’t do a very good job of guarding, even though we’re going to have problems guarding teams like that one.”
The Mustangs’ shooting was a problem for Northeast all game long, as Morningside made 41 of 77 field goals, including 10 3-point shots, and outrebounded the Hawks 43-29.
Northeast, meanwhile, shot 52 percent from the field and had four players in double-figures scoring, led by Jared Lopez with 22 points, Storr with 17, and Jaden Strachan and Ja’lyn Spears with 13 and 11, respectively.
“Overall, it’s kind of good for us to see this,” Anderson said. “Am I happy? No, but defense is easier to fix than offense. Offensively, they couldn’t keep up with us.”
Women’s game
Morningside Junior Varsity 13 10 12 14 -- 49
Northeast Community College 13 16 18 13 -- 60
Morningside JV (0-1): Abbe Morten 2-13 1-2 5, Haley Debuse 4-10 0-0 9, Olivia Boudreau 6-19 0-0 15, Amanda Ward 3-15 5-5 11, Hanna Blackmore 0-1 0-0 0, Jadon Dobbins 2-2 1-2 0, Navaeh Morgan 1-4 1-2 3. Totals: 18-64 8-11 49.
Northeast CC (1-0): Alexis Bliven 4-8 1-2 11, Molly Davis 4-7 1-1 10, Marta Pons 2-7 0-0 5, Ashley Hassett 5-20 3-7 14, Lorna Maxon 2-6 0-0 4, Jaydy Gonzalez 0-2 1-2 1, Destiny Epps 2-9 1-2 7, Autumn Dickmander 2-4 3-6 8. Totals: 21-63 10-20 60.
Men’s game
Morningside Junior Varsity 44 61 -- 105
Northeast Community College 34 52 -- 86
Morningside JV (1-0): Creighton Morisch 8-11 3-4 20, Brenden Buckley 1-6 1-2 4, Trey Knudsen 9-16 2-2 23, Clay Frost 2-4 2-2 8, Louis Fidler 5-11 3-4 14, Charlie Fletcher 4-7 2-3 10, Elijah Williams 3-5 0-1 6, Alec Dreckman 1-3 0-0 3, Quinn Frost 3-5 -0 7, Nathan Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Jay Jurgens 3-4 0-0 6, Tyler Kriener 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 41-77 13-18 105.
Northeast CC (0-1): Saheed Sanusi 2-4 4-4 8, Evan Decker 3-7 0-2 7, Jared Lopez 9-17 1-2 22, Collin Storr 7-11 3-5 17, Chaz Cullum 0-3 0-0 0, Kanye Raheem 4-6 0-2 8, Jai’lyn Spears 5-12 0-0 11, Jaden Strachan 6-7 1-3 13, Charles Joseph 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 36-69 9-18 86.