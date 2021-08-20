The Northeast Community College soccer women’s and men’s soccer teams both played ‘from behind’ in games played Friday at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Hawks were able to overcome that circumstance in the women’s contest, winning 3-2 over Northeastern Junior College of Sterling, CO, but the men’s situation snowballed into a 5-1 loss to the Plainsmen.
After defeating Western Nebraska Community College the day before 2-1 in the season opener, the women’s squad--ranked No. 10 nationally in the NJCAA DII preseason poll--improved to 2-0, while the men’s record slips to 0-2 after losing to Western Nebraska 2-0 on Thursday.
“I think we were very fortunate on the women’s side; I commend the girls for sticking it out, and coming from behind to win,” Hawks coach Chad Miller said. “But that was a good Division I team we played, so I think we got a lucky break in there, and it just worked out for us.”
Northeast fell behind when Fernanda Rios took advantage of an open net when Hawks’ goalkeeper Carolin Stahmann stumbled and fell when lunging toward the ball and scored an unassisted goal at 27:57.
However, the Hawks’ returning All-American forward Naomi Padroza answered with her own unassisted goal five minutes later on a penalty kick to send the teams into intermission tied 1-1.
Northeastern, which persistently kept the ball in its offensive end to open the second half, got another unassisted goal--this one from Emily Castillo--to retake a 2-1 lead.
This time Northeast scored twice in the next three minutes, tying the game on Padroza’s long lead pass to Romeni Gurmendi who punched the ball past the Northeastern keeper for the 2-2 tie.
Padroza then provided the game-winner--her second goal of the game and third of the young season--by sending a loose ball in front of the goal into the net with nine minutes left in the game.
“I think the women’s team is getting closer to understanding their roles, but we’ll have some changes because we’ve got people that are doing good things and working a little harder than others,” Miller said. “We’ve used these two games to figure it out, but I think today showed us a lot, like those final 15 minutes where we ended up scoring then kept the ball on their side of the field. I didn’t substitute because those players showed that they were playing through (fatigue) and sticking it out. That’s a big deal and will make a big difference.”
“For Naomi to have three goals in two games is pretty amazing, because she gets double-teamed all the time,” he said. “It’s great for her to find the space, but hopefully she’s thanking her teammates, too, because she’s not getting those balls in the right place if it’s not for her teammates putting them there.”
Northeastern pounced on the Hawks early in the men’s match, scoring three first half goals--the first by Jared Maciel on a free kick, the second a penalty kick by Ivan Luna, and the third a goal by Dylan Viebrantz-Zavatini on a loose ball in front of the net following a blocked shot by Northeast keeper Jyson Breitbarth.
In the second half, Northeastern went ahead 4-0 following a goal by Lars Walczyk before the Hawks’ Paul Einero scored on a ‘set piece’--heading Julio Carreto’s corner kick into the net to get Northeast on the board trailing 4-1.
But Northeastern closed out its 5-1 victory with an unassisted goal by Gabe Porras with 10 minutes remaining.
“On the men’s side, that’s the thing--that’s why we play these (non-conference games),” Miller said. “There’s things we’ve got to fix, and things we’ve got to get better at--attitudes, all that stuff. I like that we scored a goal; I don’t like that we gave up one late. If we would have helped each other out on that, we could have avoided that last goal.”
One of the problems the Hawks experienced while playing on a hot, muggy afternoon was a lack of depth.
“We just don’t have a deep bench in certain areas, but we have a couple guys that are willing to work their tails off, and those guys have to be on the field--I’ve got to play those guys,” Miller said. “We’re hoping the other guys recognize the effort of those players and match it.”
“We kind of went through this last year, when our slow was dreadful and everybody was down; it just took them a while and then they suddenly bought in, made some changes and got something going,” he said. “We did make some changes today, but I think we’re going to have to make some more to get the right people in there that are willing to work hard.”
Women’s game
Northeastern CC 1 1 -- 2
Northeast CC 1 2 -- 3
Goals: (Northeastern) Fernanda Rios, Emily Castillo. (Northeast) Naomi Padroza (2), Romeni Gurmendi. Assist: (Northeast) Padroza.
Men’s game
Northeastern CC 3 2 -- 5
Northeast CC 0 1 -- 1
Goals: (Northeastern) Jared Maciel, Ivan Luna, Dylan Viebrantz-Zavatini, Lars Walczyk, Gabe Porras. (Northeast) Paul Einero. Assist: (Northeastern Julio Carreto.