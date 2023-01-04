Hawks split games with Iowa Central Community College

The Northeast Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams returned to the court Wednesday evening, eager to resume the season following the holiday break, and both got off to a quick start in their respective games.
The women’s squad pounced on Iowa Central Community College right from the opening tip, burying three consecutive 3-point shots while building an 11-0 lead, then responded with plenty of offense each time the Tritons threatened to reduce the deficit below double-figures.
As a result, the Hawks improved to 9-5 on the season with a 78-62 win.
Unfortunately for the Northeast men, an early 15-0 advantage melted away with Iowa Central’s ensuing 12-0 run and, as the Hawks missed a number of shots during the remainder of the game–many on drives to the rim–the Tritons managed a 75-68 victory that dropped Northeast to just below .500 at 7-8.
“We had three practices, and it was apparent that some of the girls did a good job of staying in condition over break, and that helped,” Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “Our energy looked really good to start; we hit some shots and kind of broke the game open.”
Svehla admitted he was “caught off guard” by Iowa Central’s game-opening zone defense, but with the Hawks’ transition game operating at full throttle, the Tritons’ defense was unable to cope.
“Early in the game I was caught off guard when they came out zone because they’re normally a ‘man’ team–but maybe they saw our quickness and said let’s give them a different look,” Svehla said. “We were running our man (offense) against it, but as long as you space and move the ball, we were able to do that effectively. We kind of went through and around them.”
Four 3s and 7 of 8 success from the free throw line, with 19 total points coming from Pine Ridge, SD, high school teammate Stevi Fallis (10 points) and Allison Richards (9), the Hawks led 23-10 after the first quarter–a lead that increased to 38-14 before the Tritons finished the half by outscoring Northeast 12-3 to trail 42-29 at intermission.
“I thought our energy was really good in the first half when we got up 24, but we’re kind of spurty sometimes, and by halftime they were kind of back in it,” Svehla said. “They had a big run, and some of that was on the defensive end. I thought we let them get to the basket too easy.”
The Hawks maintained their advantage in the third period, taking a 58-42 lead into the final 10 minutes, and extended the margin to 71-48 with just over four minutes left to play before four Iowa Central 3s produced the final 78-62 margin.
Richards added 9 second-half points to finish with 28 total points to pace the Hawks offensively, while Fallis totaled 22 in the game. Analyssa Maldonado scored 11 in the second half for 14 total points.
“Those three freshmen have been key scorers for us,” Svehla said. “They’re all 3-point shooters, but they’re good ballhandlers, and they can all go to the basket.”
Although the Northeast lineup typically starts three or, as Svehla’s starters did on Wednesday, included Marta Pons as a four-guard lineup, the Hawks hold their own on the boards–using quickness to track down rebounds.
“When Fallis has 8 rebounds and 4 assists, when she’s not even 5’ 5, I know she’s being active playing both ends of the floor,” Svehla said. “Sharissa Haas only scored 1 point, and had some shots tonight that could have went, but she had nine rebounds.”
Richards also grabbed 6 rebounds and totaled 6 assists, while Maldonado tracked down 5 boards while dishing out 5 assists as Northeast edged the taller Tritons in the rebounding category.
“It’s a good way to start the year; you’re always curious how we’re going to play,” Svehla said. “We haven’t played since December 17 and, to be honest, we haven’t shot it very well in practice the last couple days–but I know they’re all capable shooters.”
IN THE MEN’S contest, Iowa Central got a 45-point contribution from four non-starters to enhance a 30-point output from its starting lineup that helped the Tritons not only produce the early 12-0 run that negated Northeast’s fast start, but to also catch the Hawks at 30-30 and take a 39-36 lead at the half.
Although Northeast scored the first six points of the second half, the Tritons added another run–this one 19-0–to go ahead by double-digits, an advantage that remained in place until the six minute-mark when the Hawks followed the efforts of Collin Storr (7 points and several rebounds) to outscore Iowa Central 11-1 and close within 73-66 after Emaniel Alexandre’s steal and subsequent dunk.
Several unfinished drives to the basket negated additional Northeast opportunities, though, and the Hawks were unable to cut the deficit further, falling 75-68 to the 8-7 Tritons.
“It’s pretty frustrating, because there were times when our effort was outstanding, but then times when we just missed stuff right at the basket–we didn’t shoot it very well, that’s for sure,” Northeast men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “We have too many turnovers. I think we had more than the 12 it said on the stat sheet.”
Northeast pulled down 22 offensive rebounds to Iowa Central’s 4, and an overall rebounding advantage of 48-37, but were unable to convert those into points–making just 25 of 79 shots (31.6 percent from the field).
Meanwhile, the Tritons converted 28 of 59 field goal attempts for an efficient 47.5 percent.
Four Hawks did score in double-figures, with Storr leading the way with 16 points, while Amaire Perkins and Jared Lopez each scored 11, and Alexandre totaled 10.
Women’s game
Iowa Central Community College 10 19 13 20 – 62
Northeast Community College 23 19 16 20 – 78
Iowa Central CC (8-8): Kaitlyn Tendal 4-13 1-2 11, Brynn Bass 1-5 0-0 3, Emily Theiss 3-10 3-4 10, Emma Scurek 7-12 0-0 15, Brianna Habben 1-1 0-0 2, Alivea Harms 2-2 0-0 4, Aleaha Pommer 3-12 2-2 11, Ellyse Ball 1-5 0-2 3, Jaci Christensen 0-0 3-4 3. Totals: 22-60 10-15 62.
Northeast CC (9-5): Stevi Fallis 7-16 4-6 22, Allison Richards 8-17 10-11 28, Analysis Maldonado 5-11 0-2 14, Marta Pons 3-8 0-0 7, Sharissa Haas 0-3 1-2 1, Alexis Biven 1-2 0-0 2, Shelby Welsh 1-1 0-0 2, Lexi Schroder 0-4 2-4 2. Totals: 25-62 17-25 78.
Men’s game
Iowa Central Community College 39 36 – 75
Northeast Community College 36 30 – 66
Iowa Central CC (8-7): Kyler Matthias 0-0 1-2 1, Kevin Taylor 4-12 5-6 13, Cole Tunender 2-5 0-2 4, Miles Fant 6-15 0-0 12, Isaac Besh 4-6 4-7 16, Jamari Magee 3-5 2-2 9, Mekhi Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Darius Henderson 8-11 2-2 18. Totals: 28-59 14-21 75.
Northeast CC (7-8): Emaniel Alexandre 5-19 0-0 10, Amaire Perkins 3-12 3-4 11, Ben Hammond 2-7 0-0 6, Jared Lopez 5-14 1-3 11, Collin Storr 5-10 6-11, Saheed Sanusi 0-2 0-0 0, Jaden Strachan 2-3 0-0 4, Chaz Cullum 2-10 2-4 6, James Sinclair 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 25-79 12-22 66.