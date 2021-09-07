A 5-0 loss to Iowa Central Community College Tuesday afternoon illustrated to Hawks coach Chad Miller that his men’s soccer team still has work to do as individuals playing roles within team play.
Earlier in the day, however, the Northeast Community College women’s team fulfilled another ‘first time accomplishment,’ defeating the Tritons 6-0.
Miller said that his men’s team “keeps shooting itself in the foot” which, he added, is becoming frustrating “because they know what they should be doing.”
“We talk about what we should be doing, but then we do the opposite,” Miller said. “We have guys that are just playing their own game, and that doesn’t work as a team when guys are playing individual games.”
Northeast gave up three unassisted goals in the match’s initial 33 minutes, typically by having difficulty clearing the ball to the middle of the field and away from the goal.
“It’s really hurting us; we’re giving up goals we shouldn’t be giving up,” Miller said. “We just have to do the simple things, and we’ve got to get that figured out. It’s about where you are on the field and what your job is.”
The Hawks battled back, reducing the deficit to 3-2 before halftime on unassisted goals by Paul Einero and Axcele Biteghe, but then gave up two goals in the second half--the first after failing to clear the ball from in front of the goal following a Tritons cornerkick and the last with time running out in the match.
“The problem is when we play against teams that are willing to attack you it’s hard to simulate that in practice with guys that you know and get along with,” Miller said. “They don’t want to come at you that hard, but it’s hard for us to learn if we don’t push each other that way in practice.”
Iowa Central outshot the Hawks, now 1-7 on the season, 17 shots to 5 with Northeast mustering a single shot in the second half of the match.
In the women’s game, the Hawks ended a three-game losing streak by downing Division I Iowa Central 6-0--Northeast’s first win ever over the Tritons.
“We’ve outshot them in games, and we’d still lose,” Miller said. “So it’s actually kind of nice to get that accomplished, but this group of girls deserve it. They work hard, and their possession of the ball is amazing.”
Miller said that facing a difficult string of Division I opponents and losing three consecutive games while having scored just one goal has been hard on his team’s psyche.
“We seemed to have built a mental block with scoring that last few games; we’re getting opportunities, but goals just aren’t coming for us,” Miller said. “Today our possession (of the ball) was fantastic.”
Against Iowa Central, Northeast managed a single goal in the first half--by Romeni Gurmendi assisted by Frida Aguilar-Ximello--but the Hawks’ offense broke loose in the second half with five goals.
“I thought we moved the ball really well; we were creating chances and were lucky enough to get one goal in the first half,” Miller said. “At halftime we talked about the things we wanted to fix--we wanted to possess the ball, move it forward, and capitalize on the chances that we have. That was key today.”
A pair of goals by Naomi Pedroza sandwiched a goal by Brianna Mendias--the first Pedroza goal on an assist from Gurmendi and the second from Meghan Colton--before Gurmendi scored again on another assist by Aguilar-Ximello and, later, a goal by Colton assisted by Gurmendi wrapped up the 6-0 Hawks victory.
Defensively, Northeast allowed the Tritons just one shot during the contest, but accumulated 14 of its own.
“I think this win over Iowa Central, and over a DI team, is something we needed,” Miller said. “I think it was starting to bother us, so this is something we needed to go forward.”
Men’s game
Iowa Central Community College (4-1) 3 2 -- 5
Northeast Community College (1-7) 1 1 -- 2
Goals: (ICCC) Yerga (3), Pollacchi, Belintende; (NECC) Paul Einero, Acxele Biteghe.
Women’s game
Iowa Central Community College (2-2) 0 0 -- 0
Northeast Community College (4-3) 1 5 -- 6
Goals: (NECC) Romeni Gurmendi (2), Naomi Pedroza (2), Brianna Mendias, Meghan Colton. Assist: (NECC) Frida Aguilar-Ximello (2), Gurmendi (2), Colton.