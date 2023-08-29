The Northeast Community College volleyball team displayed its brightest flash of its potential so far this young season on Tuesday.
The Hawks opened Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-21 sweep of Hawkeye Community College at the Cox Activities Center.
The RedTails entered the match ranked No. 15 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Div. II poll and a 5-2 record.
But it wasn’t a win that might have been predicted considering how things had gone in recent days for Northeast.
“Hopefully this boosts their confidence,” coach Amanda Schultze said. “We had a rough Saturday and lost a close match to Cloud County in our tournament. We had a rough practice (on Monday), and I think we just really needed that win. It was a great start to our conference (schedule).”
Schultze said the reason for the quick turnaround was simple.
“We stayed disciplined more, I think,” she said. “We played together better.”
Alex Arenas – a 5-foot-9 freshman outside hitter from Wakefield – said there are areas for improvement but it was a big win for the Hawks (7-2).
“It definitely boosts our confidence,” she said. “I think our energy could be better, but it’ll be nice down the road to be as one.
“We had good communication and were telling our hitters where to go. We were able to work around their defense and find the open spots.”
Arenas led Northeast with eight kills, but she had plenty of company on her side of the net.
Freshmen Avery Couch and Shaylyn Safranek added seven kills apiece, while sophomore Lauren Buhrman (Lutheran High Northeast) and freshman Alexas Cunningham (Wausa) each added six.
Arenas said the balanced attack was an important part of the victory.
“It really helps us so we don’t have so much pressure on the pins or the middles,” she said. “We can all contribute in some way.”
The Hawks used a 5-0 run to take a 9-3 lead in the first set and never let Hawkeye get closer than three points the rest of the way.
The second set was a different story. The RedTails led 13-12 before Northeast scored four unanswered points. But Hawkeye used a late 5-0 run to go up 22-21 and had set point leading 24-23.
A kill by Safranek tied it, and Northeast went up 25-24 on a hitting error before Arenas finished off the set.
“I felt like we were kind of down, and thankfully they made some errors that helped us stay in that match in the second set,” Schultze said. “It was nice to see us come out on top.”
Northeast led a back-and-forth third set 22-21 and closed things out on an error, a kill by Couch and an ace from setter Kiara Krusemark, who finished with 32 set assists.
“We have a lot of potential, and we’re just now seeing a little of it – bits and pieces,” Schultze said. “We have a lot more potential that I see in practice. We just have to transfer it over to matches.
“We need to be a little more consistent, especially in the middle. We played a game last week where we had seven blocks in one set. That just shows you what type of blocking team we could be. We could show that a little more if we stay disciplined at the net.”
Some growing pains are to be expected with the annual combination of sophomores and freshmen in the junior college ranks. This year the Hawks’ roster features eight players from each class.
“It’s definitely a huge change (from high school),” Arenas said. “It’s quicker – a lot quicker – but it’s definitely fun to play with all of these girls. I knew four or five players from around here that I played against in high school, so it’s been nice to get to know them and be on their team instead of playing against them.”
Hawkeye CC 17 24 21
Northeast CC 25 26 25
HAWKEYE CC (kills-aces-blocks): Pyper McCarville 10-1-1, Jadyn Rausch 3-0-0, Hope Hovenga 0-0-0, Nohea Mahi 0-0-0, Ellie Gerdes 10-1-0, Mallory Tisue 4-0-2, Lexi Gehrke 0-1-0, Devon Van Dyke 3-0-1, Darcee Oloughlin 1-0-0. Totals 31-3-4.
NORTHEAST CC (kills-aces-blocks): Kiara Krusemark 2-1-1, Avery Couch 7-0-1, Sydney Redden 0-2-0, Lauren Buhrman 6-0-1, Shaylyn Sefranek 7-0-1, Alex Arenas 8-2-0, Jayden Bestenlehner 0-0-0, Alexa Cunningham 6-0-1. Totals 36-4-5.
Set assists: Hawkeye CC 30 (Mahi 18, Rausch 9, Hovenga 1, Gehrke 1, Oloughlin 1); Northeast CC 33 (Krusemark 32, Redden 1).