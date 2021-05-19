As of Wednesday afternoon, the Northeast women’s soccer team--ranked No. 14 in Division II of the National Junior College Athletic Association--needs a new goal.
That’s because the top-seeded Hawks, after defeating Southeastern Community College by the score of 4-1, will now host Hawkeye Community College--a team Northeast defeated and tied in a pair of games during the regular season--in the Region XI championship game.
The second-seeded RedTails earned their spot in the title game with a 2-1 victory over No. 3-seed North Iowa Area Community College.
The winner will advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II national championship tournament to be held June 3-8 in Peachtree City, GA,
“This has been a goal of mine for the last couple years, to get the team to the championship game; we’ve wanted to be there,” Hawks coach Chad Miller said. “We’ve lost in the semifinals a couple years, so we’ve come close, but we’ve never actually been there.”
“It’s a good feeling, because it’s something we’ve wanted to do,” he said. “We can’t advance our goals until we’ve achieved that one--so now we’ve achieved it, so let’s see if we can do anything from there.”
Four goals from four separate players helped Northeast accomplish the win, with two of those goals producing a 2-1 halftime lead and the other two clinching the win in the second half.
Naomi Padroza got the Hawks on the scoreboard first, maneuvering the ball past Southeastern’s final defender to create a 1-on-1 situation with goalkeeper Luz Lafita, then placed the ball in the Blackhawks’ net just under nine minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead.
Midway through the half, Brianna Mendias added another Northeast goal, scoring on a header of teammate Frida Aguilar-Ximell’s corner kick to increase the Hawks’ advantage to 2-0.
However, Southeastern got a possible momentum-changing goal with just seconds left before halftime when the Hawks’ keeper, Mackenzie Byrnes, misplayed a ball that rolled past her and allowed Isabelle Hase to score unchallenged and close the gap to 2-1 at intermission.
“Mackenzie is a shut-down keeper; she impresses me in 1-on-1 situations and has saved us (on numerous occasions),” Miller said. “This was an uncharacteristic goal--only the second goal that’s been scored against us in our conference up to this point, and a lot of that is because of her.”
“We talked about (the goal) at halftime and told them not to worry about it,” he said. “We said we’re still up 2-1, it was a goal--it happened, but that’s been their best opportunity to this point, so we just said to not worry about it and keep playing.”
The Hawks’ second-half energy, Miller said, did drop briefly as play renewed, but he was pleased that his team “changed it” and “got back to playing hard.”
Two goals, one by Kelsey Tabbert and the other by Emily Hughes, provided Northeast with an insurmountable cushion as the Hawks’ defense--which allowed just one Southeastern shot in the first half--prevented the Blackhawks from attempting any shots at all in the second.
“It feels great. Southeastern is a good team, their girls work hard; I was nervous coming in that they could play with us and maybe surprise us,” Miller said. “We beat them twice during the season, and when you have to beat the good teams three times that makes it very, very difficult.”
“I think the whole team did an amazing job,” he said. “We’ve been focusing on that, team play and high energy, and the only way that can happen is if everybody is in it.”
The Hawks’ 4-1 win, Padroza said, was a team effort and fulfills a goal that the Hawks have had all season long.
“We worked hard all season for this, and it’s really great to be in the final now and have a chance to make it to Georgia,” Padroza said. “This has been a goal for quite a while; last year we were taken out in the first round, and it was a real heart-breaker, so we’re real happy to be back in it.”
“It’s been our goal; we went 10-0 in conference and knew we had to come out strong,” she said. “We’ve already played this team twice and beat them, but we knew we weren’t going to just get (a win) handed to us. We had to play with our heart, and that’s what we did. We left it all out on the field.”
Miller said he expects a difficult match on Sunday against the RedTails, but is pleased with the fact that his team will be playing on their home field.
“Hawkeye has very dangerous players, a really good midfield with a girl who can get forward quickly,” Miller said. “The speed of play on (our turf field) is a huge advantage for us; we’re a little bit quicker and know what the ball is going to do on this surface, and the last time they were here, their coach mentioned that he hated playing us on turf.”
Region XI semifinal
Northeast Community College (11-3-1) defeats Southeastern Community College (7-8) 4-1
Goals: (NECC) Naomi Padroza, Brianna Mendias, Kelsey Tabbert, Emily Hughes. (SECC) Isabelle Hase. Assist: (NECC) Frida Aguilar-Ximell.