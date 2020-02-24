The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team saw its season end in disappointing fashion Monday night.
Marshalltown Community College, 6-25 and a 27-point victim of the Hawks just over two weeks ago, out-worked Northeast on the boards 39-22 and generally out-hustled the Hawks to fashion a 58-49 win in a Region XI play-in game.
The Tigers will now travel to play top-seeded Indian Hills Community College on Wednesday night in Ottumwa, Iowa. The Hawks, meanwhile, finish with a 13-18 record.
“We didn’t shoot very well, and we didn’t rebound very well,” Northeast coach Dan Anderson said. “It’s disappointing; usually our teams play pretty hard to the end--we don’t quit. I thought we would show up to play, and I thought we would make a good strong showing against Indian Hills.”
“But we had some season-ending injuries with Asher Scavella and Zack James,” he said. “That was a problem tonight, because we got hurt on the boards--and that’s what Asher does.”
The Hawks opened the game with a pair of baskets by Emmette Page and back-to-back 3s by Ben Moxness to lead 10-2, but were outscored 14-7 during the next 11 minutes as Marshalltown took its first lead of the game at 18-17 on a drive by Eric Amandio. Despite 3s by Moxness and Page to close out the half, the Tigers led 24-23 at the break.
Halftime statistics indicated that neither team was shooting the ball well, with Marshalltown making just 34 percent of its shots and only 1 of 10 3-point tries, while Northeast managed to score 37.5 percent of its field goal attempts, but made 5 of 16 3s.
Northeast started well offensively in the second half with Abdul Wurie scoring in the lane, Page converting a steal into a fastbreak layup, and Daniel Akuei draining a 3 from the wing to retake a 30-24 lead.
But Quavon Blackwood made 3s on the next three Marshalltown possessions, negating another Moxness 3 and knotting the score at 33-all.
Following another tie at 37, the Tigers secured the win during the next 10 minutes--outscoring Northeast 16-3 to take a 53-40 lead with five minutes left in the game en route to the 58-49 win.
Neither team significantly improved its shooting percentage in the second half, but Marshalltown dominated the boards in the second half 19-6, earning a 22-10 advantage of points scored in the lane.
Page led the Hawks with 20 points, two points under his Iowa Community College Athletic Conference-leading 22 points per game average. Moxness finished with 17 points, but only three other players--Akuei (6 points), Wurie (4), and Luke Rollman (2)--contributed points for the Hawks.
“Emmette is drawing two people, three people defensively all the time now,” Anderson said. “They know that he’s all we’ve got (as primary scorers). That’s what we’ve got to shore up on the recruiting trail. One thing you can do is you can switch it around quick.”
Region XI playoff game
Marshalltown Community College 24 34 -- 58
Northeast Community College 23 26 -- 49
Marshalltown CC (6-25): Quavon Blackwood 5-10 0-0 13, Caleb Jacobs 3-10 3-5 9, Jaylin Scott 1-10 0-0 3, Eric Amandio 3-10 0-0 5, JyDonn Griffith 2-3 0-0 4, Roger Guardiola 1-1 0-0 3, Myles Broadie 1-3 0-0 3, Derrick Paige 1-4 0-0 2, Craig Philip 6-10 3-5 15. Totals: 23-61 6-10 58.
Northeast CC (13-18): Emmete Page 6-17 6-6 20, Michael Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Daniel Akuei 2-7 0-0 5, Ben Moxness 6-11 0-0 17, Abdul Wurie 2-2 0-0 4, Merrix Denn 0-3 0-0 0, Oyiti Amum 0-3 0-0 0, Luke Rollman 1-1 0-2 1. Totals: 17-46 6-8 49.