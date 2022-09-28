The Northeast Community College volleyball team used some time away from playing matches the past couple of weeks to do some self-improvement, working on areas that needed some shoring up.
“We worked really hard–we really focused on out-of-system balls and attacking them instead of sending free balls over, and we worked a lot of passing out of serve receive,” Northeast coach Amanda Schultze said. “I like to get a couple weekends off (in the middle of the season), so it isn’t just go-go-go and they have some rest time. For girls that play all the way around (the rotation), it’s a lot when you’re playing three or four games per week.”
On Wednesday night the extra work paid dividends as the Hawks earned their first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win of the season, defeating Southeastern Community College in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-19, and 25-19.
Sparked by a large crowd eager to welcome the Hawks back to the Cox Activities Center for the first time since September 7th, Northeast battled back from an early Southeastern lead in a back-and-forth first set–a set which featured 13 tie scores and eight lead exchanges.
“We haven’t been at home for awhile; we’ve been on the road a lot,” Schultze said. “It’s nice to have a home game, because we can get a good crowd, since so many of the girls are from area towns.”
The Hawks faced a critical momentum swing midway through the set when, trailing 17-13–the biggest margin in the set by either team–Northeast battled back to tie the score at 20-20.
Southeastern earned the advantage coming out of the next three ties when the teams were even at 21, 22, and 23–forcing the Hawks to battle for every opportunity to take the next point.
After a kill by Lutheran High grad Lauren Buhrman knotted the score at 24-24, a net violation on the Blackhawks gave Northeast the edge at 25-24, and Buhrman promptly reported to the service line and ended the set at 26-24 with an ace serve.
“Lauren is probably one of our best defenders; she’s a little under-sized at the net, but she’s very aggressive,” Schultze said. “She’s a gamer.”
Other than the first point, the Hawks also trailed in the second set, compounded by a series of five attack errors that had Southeastern up 8-3, but Northeast bounced back by scoring the next nine points behind three kills from Lily Otten, a combination block by Buhrman and Chloe Sandell, and an ace serve by Leah Levin to lead 12-8.
A Southeastern run caught the Hawks, with tie scores at 13 and 14, before Northeast took the lead once and for all–when Kiara Krusemark scored a kill on a Blackhawk over-pass, then set Levin, Kaitlyn Nelson, and Buhrman (twice) for kills, while Sandell scored on a block.
That flurry of points created the Hawks largest lead at 22-15 and, although Southeastern closed to within 23-19, a crosscourt blast by Levin and a dig by defensive specialist Sydney Redden that became a kill ended Northeast’s 25-19 second-set win.
The Hawks never trailed in the third set, using a Buhrman ace, a kill by Karley Heimes, and an ace serve by Nelson to establish a 3-1 lead, then benefited from four consecutive Blackhawk errors to go ahead 7-2.
Although Southeastern would get within one point, at 17-16, Northeast finished strong with back-to-back ace serves and a kill from Norfolk High’s Erin Schwanebeck, followed by three-straight kills by Heimes to close out the set 25-19 and finalize the 3-0 match victory.
“Erin is a great kid, just shows up every day and is solid,” Schultze said. “She’s a little bit quiet, but she leads by example–one of those players that you know is going to come in, pass the ball, and do her job.”
The Hawks’ offense was balanced with Heimes leading the way with 11 kills followed by Buhrman and Otten with six apiece, and Nelson adding five.
“One of the things we’ve been working on is getting our middles going, setting everybody–not just our outsides–and we did better at that tonight,” Schultze said.
Setter Krusemark finished the night with 28 set assists and also contributed two kills and a block.
“Kiara does a very good job; I haven’t seen a more consistent setter in awhile,” Schultze said. “She rarely gets called for a double-hit.”
With the victory over the Blackhawks, Northeast improves to 11-9 overall and 1-4 in the ICCAC.
“We’ve played some really good teams; I scheduled some tough D1’s at the beginning of the year,” Schultze said. “We were able to get them in there right away and show them where they need to be, and they’ve done a good job of playing against those tough teams.”
“It’s been awesome; they’re a really fun group, and they work really hard,” she said. “To see where they’re already at, even though they’re freshmen, is awesome. I can only hope that we keep improving in the spring and come back even stronger in the fall.”
Southeastern Community College (12-12, 1-4) 24 19 19
Northeast Community College (11-9, 1-4) 26 25 25