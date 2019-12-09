Hawks ready to play, thump Bobcats
The Hawks were ready to play Monday night, and Northeast’s 105-54 thumping of the Peru State junior varsity was evidence of that.
“I like the fact that we just came out and played, that we gave them the proper respect and played that way, rather than letting them hang around and trying to eke out a win at the end,” Hawks coach Dan Anderson said. “With the 3-point shot, it’s like you’re never really out of it, and these junior varsity teams can usually shoot the 3.”
Northeast hurried to a 38-15 advantage during the game’s first 15 minutes, starting strong on back-to-back 3s by Emmette Page and Daniel Akuei, who then partnered on a back-pick lob to Akuei. Following a 3 by Ben Moxness, the Hawks were up 11-5 just five minutes into the game and outscored Peru State 27-10--including a run of 16-0--over the next 10 minutes.
Akuei and Page scored 10 first-half points apiece then, after playing sparingly in the second half, finished with 18 and 16 points, respectively, while Moxness would total 19 points to lead the Hawks in scoring.
“I thought we really played pretty good defense; we were switching just about everything,” Anderson said. “We were keeping them out of the lane pretty good.”
With the Northeast defense denying passes and contesting shots, the Bobcats managed under 39 percent success from the field in the first half--making just 12 of 31 shots--and, after shooting 21 percent in the second half, finished the game at 30 percent after making only 19-of-63 shot attempts, including 6-of-29 3-point tries.
Meanwhile, the Hawks were turning many of those missed shots into 29 points in transition while also dominating play inside with 50 points coming on baskets in the lane.
“I liked a few times we had some guys really get out and run; we can get up and down the floor pretty good,” Anderson said. “And (Peru State) had some quickness, too, but we just flat out outran them. That’s kind of what we need to do, that and shoot 3s, and it seems like we’ve been shooting 3s pretty good.”
After leading 42-27 at the half, the Hawks outscored the Bobcats 63-27 in the second half en route to the 105-54 win.
Northeast shot 55 percent from the field in the game, averaging 48 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
“I thought Asher Scavella did a lot of good things for us. He rebounded hard and took a charge,” Anderson said.
Scavella’s stat line included 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line, along with nine rebounds--which matched Akuei’s team-leading total, pacing Northeast’s 44-25 advantage on the boards.
The Hawks, now 8-5, will host the North Dakota State College of Science on Wednesday, with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
“They beat us up there at their place; it was a pretty good game,” Anderson said. “We were ahead late, but didn’t always go get the ball on a defensive rebound sometimes. They’re going to have really good guards; a lot of really good, quick players will be on the court.”
Peru State JV 27 27 -- 54
Northeast Community College 42 63 -- 105
Peru State JV (2-9): Armahn Downing 1-6 0-0 3, Blake Petersen 4-11 3-4 11, Wil McCoy 4-12 1-2 9, Drew Bippes 1-4 2-2 4, Ante Martinac 0-1 0-0 0, Marcus Davis 0-3 1-1 1, Carlos Austin Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Sergio Brunas 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Jasa 1-5 0-0 3, Mitchell Blum 1-4 1-2 4, Tucker Pinyan 1-1 0-1 3, Kenny Connell 4-7 2-2 12, Padyn Borders 0-1 0-0 0, Drake Adams 1-6 0-0 2. Totals: 19-63 10-14 54.
Northeast Community College (8-5): Emmette Page 6-11 0-0 16, Oyiti Amum 3-7 0-0 7, Daniel Akuei 6-8 2-2 18, Asher Scavella 4-4 5-6 13, Ben Moxness 7-10 3-3 19, Merrix Denn 3-9 4-6 12, Michael Anderson 1-3 2-2 4, Deon’ta Tinker 5-8 0-0 10, Jordan Okonji 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis Herrea 0-1 0-0 0, Abdul Wurie 0-2 0-0 0, Justin Hiser 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 38-69 16-19 105.