By RANDY POSPISHIL
The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team lists 10 sophomores among its 15-player roster.
Coach Dan Anderson, along with assistants Junior Denis and Josh Clark, is confident that the experience and leadership — as well as the talent — these players provide will boost the Hawks to an improved and successful season in 2022-23.
“We were 5-23 last year, which may not be a very good record, and we’d certainly like to win more games,” Anderson said. “But I think people that watched us play last season know that our team competed hard, was fun to watch and never gave up.”
Several returning sophomores were key pieces from that group a year ago and represent a significant portion of Northeast’s minutes played coming back — as well as scoring — including Saheed Sanusi (8 points per game), Emaniel Alexandre (14), Jaden Strachan (8), Jared Lopez (13), Collin Storr (10) and Chaz Cullum (6).
Those players, Anderson said, “have been through the battles. They know what to expect. They know what it’s going to be like. They want to lead and make sure things are done correctly.
“We’ve got a lot of our offensive production coming back,” he said. “We’ve also added some players to fill some areas we thought needed improvement — 3-point shooting and size.”
Anderson mentioned Amaire Perkins and Charles Joseph as sophomores competing for playing time. Freshmen Mateja Matevski, Bryan Rolle and James Sinclair are competing as well.
A pair of 6-foot-7 players — Matevski and Rolle — along with Joseph (6-8), and Sinclair (6-9) represent the size on the Hawks’ roster, although Lopez at 6-5 has shown ability to be effective inside both offensively and defensively for Northeast in the past.
Area players on the roster are sophomore Tanner Oestreich of Battle Creek, who returns and is joined by his freshman brother, Hunter. Additional freshmen who will seek floor time are Norfolk Catholic’s Ben Hammond, as well as Bloomfield’s Dade Davis.
“Several of those guys — like Ben Hammond, for example — are capable of shooting the 3, but it will continue to be an area we want to improve on,” Anderson said. “A year ago, our speed and quickness was our strong suit, and that’s the case again this year, but we’ve got the ability to score in a variety of ways.”
Northeast will continue to emphasize man-to-man defense with a variety of pressure concepts, Anderson said.
“I want to make sure that we are using our athleticism. So we will spend a lot of time trying to play fast and trying to press.”
The coach added that the coaches also will experiment with various zone defenses that may fit well with his team’s skills to provide a change-of-pace on the defensive end of the floor.
“We saw a lot of good things in our early season (Jamboree) scrimmages,” Anderson said. “It’s a fun group to be around, and they have a good work ethic, which has been evident in the weight room, practices and the classroom.
“I also like the fact that they are all really good teammates,” he said. “They are happy when someone knocks down a 3 and when someone takes a charge. When we have a good defensive series, the bench is cheering for them.”
This year’s squad has Anderson anticipating a successful season that extends into the postseason.
“I’d like to see us go deep into the tournament; what would really make me happy is if those guys really felt successful about what they accomplished,” Anderson said. “It’s not about me; it’s about them. I get my excitement seeing that they are doing well, progressing, and moving on to other schools to finish up their degrees.”
The Hawks opened their season Tuesday with a 78-77 loss at Southeast Community College. Their home opener will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, against Central Community College.