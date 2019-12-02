Hawks reach century mark in wins

Both the Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball squads achieved their highest offensive output of the season in a pair of wins over Little Priest Tribal College Monday evening.
Paced by Emmette Page’s 29 points, Dan Anderson’s Hawks overcame a four-point first-half deficit to win 110-88 while, earlier, Matt Svehla’s group trounced the Warriors in near-record fashion, 120-53.
A primary difference in the men’s win was a better version of Page in the second half as the sophomore from Crystal, Minnesota, responded to a three-point output in the game’s first 20 minutes--making just one of nine field goal attempts and missing both free throw tries--with 5-of-9 success from the field, including both 3-point tries and all 14 free throw chances.
“You saw a poor Emmette Page performance in the first half then, in the second half, you can see how he can really play,” Anderson said.
Page came into the game averaging just over 26 points per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field. Although he fell short of the shooting percentage, Page was right on his averages for assists (5), rebounds (4), and above his two steals per game average by totaling five against the Warriors.
Northeast led 24-17 before six-straight points by Little Priest’s Dakwaunte Fields gave the Warriors their first lead since the game’s opening field goal and, when Osayabde Igiehon converted two free throws to answer a driving layup by the Hawks’ Asher Scavella, Little Priest finished out the half leading by 10, at 43-33, before settling for a 45-41 halftime advantage.
“We were selfish in the first half at times; we could have executed better,” Anderson said. “We’ve got guys hunting their own shots and points. That’s a junior college disease. It makes me a bad person at halftime when I talk to them about playing together.”
The Hawks responded with a 26-3 run to open the second half--including an eight-point play by Page, who made two free throws when fouled in the act of shooting plus all six opportunities provided by three technical fouls assessed to the Warriors’ coach for protesting the original foul--to lead 66-48.
Little Priest challenged one final time, reducing an 80-58 deficit to six points after a 21-5 run cut the Hawks’ lead to 85-79 with six minutes left in the game.
But, after a driving layup by Scavella, a hustle-play by Zack James on a diving deflection turned into a steal by Page who assisted Oyiti Amum’s transition dunk which sparked Northeast to outscore the Warriors 19-9 the rest of the way to clinch the 110-88 win.
Scavella a 6-foot 3 forward from Nassau, Bahamas, led the Hawks in rebounding with 10--including five offensive boards--to go along with 19 points.
“Asher Scavella might make money playing basketball if he was 6-foot 7,” Anderson said. “There are other people who are unsung, like Zack James, who is a solid player. Oyiti Amum is another player who’s solid--he’s always going to play good defense--and Daniel Akuei who is always going to get some rebounds.”
In the women’s game, Northeast got 16 points from Beth Matas and 12 from Kyla Moore while building a 64-32 halftime advantage, but 20 of the Warriors’ points had come in the first quarter when the Hawks led 35-20.
“We obviously scored points in each of the quarters--we got 35 points with five 3s in the first quarter--but we gave up 20 points,” Svehla said. “If there’s one thing we weren’t happy about early, it was that. We’ve been holding some teams (game totals) in the 50s, and I was thinking they were on pace for 80. We had some ragged turnovers, but we cleaned that up quickly.”
Northeast shot well all game long, achieving a field goal percentage over 50 percent in each quarter, and finished the night with 46 percent success (13 of 28) from the 3-point line, along with 73 percent from the free throw line.
“We’ve had a number of games recently where we shot the 3 pretty well, at least by one or two kids,” Svehla said. “And if those two didn’t shoot it good the next night, then two other kids shot it well.”
Seven of the Hawks finished in double-figures--three of those were starters with Matas leading the way with 20 points, Moore finishing with 12, and Emina Hadzihusejnovic totaling 10--but Julia Carbonell (18), Hannah Kasik (13), Katarina Zagorac (10), and Macey Kulhanek (10) also contributing double-figures scoring from the bench.
Northeast’s defense produced 29 turnovers by Little Priest, and the Hawks outrebounded the Warriors 46-25.
“We had a chance to play a lot of kids, so it’s a chance to develop depth,” Svehla said. “I try not to get too caught up in who the starters are. I do think that as a player you get comfortable after while with what my role is and how is the coach going to use me. So I try not to bounce kids around too much.”
With the wins, the Northeast men improve to 6-5 on the season, while the women’s team is now 10-2.
Men’s game
Little Priest Tribal College 45 43 -- 88
Northeast Community College 41 69 -- 110
Little Priest Tribal College (3-6): Keesten Hanks 3-7 0-0 7, Dijon Brown 1-6 4-5 6, Vaquarious Brown 4-10 3-6 11, Lance Denney 0-1 0-0 0, G’iovonni Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Donte Innocent 1-7 4-4 6, Reynald Laurent 3-7 2-2 11, Travis Woods 7-10 3-4 20, Osayande Igiehon 3-4 2-3 8, Dakwaunte Fields 7-9 4-6 19. Totals: 29-62 22-30 88.
Northeast Community College (6-5): Emmette Page 6-18 14-16 29, Zack James 4-6 2-2 11, Oyiti Amum 5-9 3-4 16, Daniel Akuei 4-7 1-1 10, Asher Scavella 8-11 3-5 19, Merrix Denn 2-2 0-0 5, Michael Anderson 2-4 1-4 6, Deon’ta Tinker 2-6 0-0 4, Ben Moxness 2-7 0-0 6, Luke Rollman 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 37-73 24-32 110.
Women’s game
Little Priest Tribal College 20 12 12 9 -- 53
Northeast Community College 35 29 26 30 -- 120
Little Priest Tribal College (0-9): Chainee Hall 1-6 3-4 5, Naomi Mares 3-8 3-6 9, Amaya Leon 4-14 0-1 10, Aaliyah Clay 4-6 1-2 9, Lyknsay Harris 4-12 5-6 14, Victoria Parra 0-1 0-0 0, Destiny Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Audiyah Spoonhunter 0-1 0-0 0, Delteebaa Nacona 1-2 0-0 2, Shaylee Scabby 1-5 2-2 4. Totals: 18-56 14-21 53.
Northeast Community College (10-2): Beth Matas 7-13 2-5 20, Kyla Moore 3-9 4-4 12, Emina Hadzihusejnovic 5-9 0-0 10, Breanna Stouffer 2-3 4-4 8, Lorna Maxon 3-5 1-1 7, Hannah Kasik 5-7 3-4 13, Kelly Kleffner 2-6 2-2 8, Julia Carbonell 7-8 0-0 18, Katarina Zagorac 4-5 2-4 10, Jacalyn Schwanebeck 2-5 0-0 4, Macey Kulhanek 4-10 1-2 10. Totals: 44-80 19-26 120.