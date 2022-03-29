Josie Knust earned one win in the circle for Northeast Community College on Tuesday.
But she also helped the Hawks take a pair of games with Southeast Community College with her bat.
The freshman from Plattsmouth produced a timely home run in each contest to help Northeast sweep the Storm 8-6 and 14-6 in five innings at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
“One person had a good at-bat, and then it would keep going,” Knust said. “We would get some energy, and that energy would keep carrying and made us do good.”
Knust gave the Hawks (15-13) a needed spark in the opener. Northeast took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out single from Emilee Spitz, but then the offense went quiet.
Southeast (6-16) scored six unanswered runs — half of them coming on a bases-clearing double from Jordan Tracy in the third — to take a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
Knust stepped up and delivered a solo home run to close the gap to 6-3.
That seemed to change momentum. The Hawks added three more runs in the fifth to tie it on a sacrifice fly by Mia Eickhoff.
“(The solo home run) helped even though we didn’t score more in that inning,” Knust said. “It set a new approach for the next inning.”
Northeast coach Iris Woodhead said Knust’s homer was a needed shot.
“We were a little bit dead there,” she said. “That was a confidence booster that our whole team needed to see — here’s how it’s done and here’s how to hit the ball hard. From there on, we hit the ball hard.”
That was certainly true in the bottom of the sixth when Greta Lindberg delivered a no-doubt go-ahead two-run homer to left-center field. It was the Tekamah-Herman graduate’s team-leading seventh homer of the season.
“Dang, she hit that to the slow-pitch fence, didn’t she?” Woodhead said. “She crushed that one. That was a good confidence booster for her. She had a tough weekend and a tough couple at-bats prior to that. That was good to see for her own self confidence.”
Knust completed a relief appearance of Lindberg by holding Southeast off the board in the seventh to secure the win.
The second game also featured momentum turns along with a rain/lightning delay.
The contest was held up after the Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI single with two outs by Alondra Martinez.
After holding the Storm scoreless in the top of the third once play resumed, Northeast exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the frame. Abby Balfour hit a three-run home run, and Norfolk High graduate Jade Koch added a two-run double.
“We were ready to fight,” Knust said. “We don’t like to give up. We like to fight, so today was a good day to fight.”
And Northeast had to fight because Southeast responded with six runs in the top of the fourth, aided by a couple of errors, to close back within 9-6.
“We were ready to play (after the delay), and then we came out and were a little bit rushed,” Woodhead said. “We were trying to beat the lightning, so we made some errors because we panicked and played rushed. We like to play quick, but we don’t like to play rushed.
“We had a tough inning after that but then we responded well on defense and on offense after that.”
Knust added a two-run homer in the fifth to help the Hawks regain momentum and go up 13-6.
“Josie was seeing the ball well today with those two home runs,” Woodhead said. “I thought all our hitters hit the ball hard.”
They ended the game in the fifth via mercy rule on Madison Berger’s grounder with the bases loaded.
This was the type of day Woodhead was looking for after Northeast suffered a four-game conference sweep at the hands of Kirkwood Community College over the weekend.
“We had a tough weekend, and we really wanted to come out and swing the bats better than we did this weekend,” Woodhead said. “We did that and got the sweep. That’s exactly what we were looking going into this weekend.”
Northeast travels to Iowa Lakes Community College for doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
GAME 1
Southeast CC 013 200 0 — 6
Northeast CC 200 132 x — 8
WP: Josie Knust. LP: Paige Peiriger. 2B: (SCC) Jordan Tracy. HR: (NCC) Josie Knust, Greta Lindberg.
GAME 2
Southeast CC 000 60 — 6
Northeast CC 018 41 — 14
WP: Emilee Spitz. LP: Addison Dorn. 2B: (NCC) Jade Koch, Alondra Martinez. HR: (NCC), Abby Belfour, Josie Knust.