For the second consecutive season the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team won the Region XI Tournament championship.
The No. 1-seeded Hawks, after defeating Northern Iowa Area Community College 7-0 in the opening round, secured the title with a 3-0 win over Hawkeye Community College on Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Northeast, now 16-5, will host Allen County Community College (Kansas) in the North Plains District Championship game on Friday with the winner advancing to the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament to be held November 15 through the 20th in Wichita, KS.
The district championship game is an additional step this season, requiring a victory over the 15-3-1 Red Devils--which defeated Pratt Community College 1-0--for the Hawks to make a return trip to the national tournament.
“Now we have to play for the district championship on Friday; the benefit is that they have to come to us,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “That’s good for us--we get to play on our home field.”
Northeast’s win over Hawkeye was the ‘rubber match’ of the season’s meetings with the RedTails--with each team winning on the opponent’s field.
“I told the team that neither of those earlier games matter; it’s so hard to play a team three times, so I just told them that we have to do our thing, play our game, and come out with intensity--and they did,” Miller said. “I was very proud of them--they came out and played with purpose.”
On Saturday the Hawks put the match out of reach in the first half with three goals and solid defense throughout the contest, including the work of goalkeeper Carolin Stahlmann who handled all six of the Hawkeye squad’s shots on goal in recording the shutout.
“Hawkeye is a very physical team, and they can really take the momentum away from another team,” Miller said. “Today I felt our girls responded, that if (momentum) was slipping away, they just went and got it back.”
“We did change our defense just a little bit, because we know what their attack is like,” he said. “We always try to make the other teams change their game for us. If there’s any types of tweaks we need to make, we do, but other than that we just try to play our game.”
Miller described the Hawks’ defense as playing “brilliantly” after giving up goals early in the season against very good competition before making some defensive changes “on the fly.”
“I’m so impressed with how well they adapted to those changes,” Miller said. “We went back and forth with goalkeepers for a long time, and we just felt like Carolin was the right one to play, and she’s come up big in the last few games, especially.”
Offensively, all three of Northeast’s goals came in the first half, beginning with Kyler Bowman sending a deflection of teammate Brianna Mendias’ shot into the net to put the Hawks up 1-0.
Minutes later, Naomi Pedroza played the ball up the right side with the assistance of Romeni Gurmendi and Frida Aguilar-Ximello then scored, sending the ball into the lower left corner of the net for the first of her two goals.
Pedroza, who now has 68 career goals for the Hawks, scored her 25th of the season when she drove an assist by Erica Derby through the hands of the RedTails goalkeeper to provide Northeast’s 3-0 lead.
“Naomi is just amazing--she’s something else,” Miller said. “Just when you think you’ve got her contained, she breaks free and goes. With her speed and talent, we’ve been pushing her to take (the opponents) on one vs. one, but she doesn’t want to be selfish, she wants to pass the ball.”
Women’s Region XI championship
Northeast Community College defeats Hawkeye Community College 3-0
Goals: (NECC) Kyler Bowman, Naomi Pedroza (2).
Assists: (NECC) Brianna Mendias, Romeni Gurmendi, Frida Aguilar-Ximello, Erica Derby.