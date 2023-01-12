The Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams both recorded conference wins over Marshalltown Community College Wednesday evening at the Cox Activities Center.
Similarly, neither team trailed during those contests, but the path to victory in those contests was very different.
Coach Dan Anderson’s men’s squad improved to 9-8 on the season, and 2-4 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, by holding on late for a 71-68 victory over the Tigers.
Earlier, the 10-6 Hawks dominated Marshalltown in the women’s game, producing a noteworthy 65-point margin in a 92-27 win while forging a 4-3 record in the ICCAC.
Although Anderson was pleased with his team’s defensive effort and its rebounding, he was aware of the low percentages of the Hawks’ offensive output.
Northeast made 27 of 74 field goal attempts (36.5 percent), which included 4 of 18 for the 3-point line (22.2 percent) and, after making 9 of 10 free throws in the first half, added just 4 of 11 in the second half while clinging to a tenuous single-digit lead in the final minutes.
“Our shooting totals are not very good; that’s just terrible shooting,” Anderson said. “But our defense is very good. I was really happy with our defensive effort–we were talking on the floor, our help side was in good position so (Marshalltown) had a hard time getting to the basket, and we finished many of our defensive possessions with our ability to rebound.”
After leading 40-27 at halftime, four quick points after the break provided the Hawks with their largest lead of 18 points, but Marshalltown chipped away at the deficit to get within nine midway through the second half.
As Northeast’s misses accumulated, the Tigers used a pair of six-point runs to close within six twice–the first at 65-59 with 4 ½ minutes left, and the second with just 30 seconds remaining, when Marshalltown trailed just 71-65.
The Hawks missed the front end of three consecutive bonus chances, but used defense and rebounding to limit the Tigers to a single basket–on a deep 3-point shot–as those final seconds expired.
The Hawks outrebounded Marshalltown 49-34 in the game, led by the board-work of a pair of guards–Emaniel Alexandre, who grabbed 11, and Chaz Cullum, with a total of 10.
“I know Chaz probably feels bad because he turned the ball over at a crucial time, but he came up with some big rebounds,” Anderson said. “Some of those down the stretch were big time.”
“I sometimes hear players say, ‘I can’t buy a basket,’ because these people too often dictate around points,’ he said. “But recruiters are going to see the 10 rebounds, which will get more attention than points.”
Anderson did express concern about the Hawks inability to finish at the basket, however, a problem since a strong point for Northeast is the speed, quickness, and ability to drive the ball to the basket.
The Hawks’ rebounding total included 22 offensive rebounds, with several of those–sometimes two or three in succession–not resulting in successful putbacks.
“The other thing I wasn’t happy with is the number of baskets we missed inside, including a lot of putbacks,” Anderson said. “I also told the team after the game that I wished the score wouldn’t have gotten so close, but that forced us to do some things–we had to take care of the ball, we had to make sure we got open. If we made our free throws, it wouldn’t have gotten that close.”
But Anderson had plenty of positive thoughts about his players’ efforts in the win, the team’s second narrow victory over the Tigers (now 8-9) this season–the first a 71-69 victory in late November.
“I thought Ben Hammond played a solid game, even though he was 1 of 7 on 3s. But they know he can shoot it, and that attention (from their defense) is a compliment, and he’ll learn to get better,” he said. “I thought our guys off the bench–Jaden Strachan, Saheed Sanusi, Bryan Rolle, and James Sinclair–played well and did some nice things, too.”
Alexandre and Jared Lopez were the only Hawks to reach double figures in scoring with 24 and 12 points, respectively.
IN THE WOMEN’S GAME, Northeast opened the game with a 15-0 run, incorporating an active defense that produced deflections and steals that turned the Tigers’ turnovers into easy layups. The Hawks were sparked by 7 points and 3 assists from Stevi Fallis and established the lead despite making just 1 of 9 3-point attempts.
Northeast’s long distance shooting improved to 4 of 7 in the second quarter, with Marta Pons burying two 3s, with Analyssa Maldonado and Allison Richards each contributing one. As a result, the Hawks added a 10-0 run while sprinting to a 45-23 halftime advantage.
“We came out, established some pressure, popped the game open early and had control of it,” women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “I liked that part of it, but we did get a little stagnant for awhile defensively in the first half, and the second quarter we only outscored them 20-15, so at halftime we talked about being as good as we can be. I liked that we responded to that.”
Two runs in the second half–the first an 11-2 output to open the third period and the second a 16-0 burst that ended the quarter–helped the Hawks up their lead to 72-27.
Marshalltown’s 27-point total at the end of the third was also its overall total in the game as the Tigers scored just four points in the second half on two field goals, both in the third period, and were scoreless in the game’s final 15 minutes of play while Northeast wrapped up its 92-27 win over Marshalltown (0-12).
Five players scored in double-figures for the Hawks led by Fallis’ 17 points. Lexi Schroder and Alexis Bliven contributed 16 and 12 points off the bench, respectively, with Richards totaling 15 and Maldonado adding 10.
Men’s game
Marshalltown Community College 27 41 – 68
Northeast Community College 40 31 – 71
MARSHALLTOWN CC (8-9): Michael Barell 0-1 1-1 1, Joey Tollefson 2-3 0-1 6, Tyler Burrrows 5-13 3-4 14, Zion Obanla 6-13 5-6 17, Nikhil Sacher 1-3 0-0 2, Trey Sinegal 2-3 0-0 4, Or Sundjvsky 0-1 0-0 0, Gedeon Shango 3-5 0-0 6, Julio Feria 1-2 1-2 3, Kaleb Collins 3-6 0-0 6, Angus Ole 4-8 1-2 9. Totals: 27-58 11-16 68.
NORTHEAST CC (9-8): Emaniel Alexandre 7-17 8-11 24, Ben Hammond 1-7 2-2 5, Jared Lopez 5-13 2-4 12, Collin Storr 4-6 0-2 8, Chaz Cullum 3-13 0-0 6, Saheed Sanusi 2-26 0-0 5, Jaden Strachan 3-7 1-2 7, Bryan Rolle 2-4 0-0 4, James Sinclair 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-74 13-21 71.
Women’s game
Marshalltown Community College 8 15 4 0 – 27
Northeast Community College 25 20 27 20 – 92
MARSHALLTOWN CC (0-12): Waiaaria Rogers 5-17 2-2 14, Angeles Esther Betancourt 0-6 0-2 0, Olivia Gradwell 1-4 1-2 3, Isneydy Mercedes 0-2 0-2 0, Emma Long 3-10 4-4 10, Aryana McQueen 0-3 0-0 0, Kaylin Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 9-44 7-12 27.
NORTHEAST CC (10-6): Stevi Fallis 7-12 1-1 17, Allison Richards 6-14 2-2 15, Analyssa Maldonado 4-12 0-0 10, Marta Pons 2-8 0-0 6, Sharissa Haas 4-9 0-0 8, Alexis Bliven 3-8 5-5 12, Shelby Welsh 2-3 4-8 8, Lexi Schroder 6-14 3-5 16. Totals: 34–79 15-21 92.