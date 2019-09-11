There was good news and bads news for Northeast Community College in its volleyball match Wednesday night.
The good news is that the Hawks defeated Southeastern Community College (now 7-7) to improve to 6-5 on the season, and the bad news? After cruising to victory in the first two sets--25-15 and 25-12--Northeast opened the door with mistakes and a lack of consistency, and the Blackhawks stepped through to win the next two sets 25-21 and 25-20, forcing a deciding third set.
At that point, with the help of four kills by Megan Wehrbein (Burchard, NE) and three from Elley Beaver (Columbus), the Hawks re-focused enough to win the match 15-11.
To open the match Northeast combined three kills by Beaver and another from Brianna Bauer (O’Neill) with four Southeastern attack errors and a service error to forge a 9-1 first-set lead, then continued to hold that lead as the Blackhawks’ blend of good plays and mistakes allowed Northeast to maintain that lead en route to a 25-15 victory.
The Hawks recorded just two attack errors, but needed just 12 kills of their own in the win.
The second set was similar, with Northeast totaling only eight kills and committing just four errors, while Southeastern mistakes helped the Hawks build a 13-point lead at 21-8 that became the margin of victory as Northeast closed out the second set 25-12.
“I think the girls kind of sat back on their heels and just expected to win in that third set,” Hawks coach Amanda Schultze said. “I told them you’ve got to get going, you have to finish this, because they’re not going to just be done. Of course we go out there and lose the next two sets.”
The Blackhawks found their offensive attack in the third set, accumulating 17 points from kills and blocks, while Northeast managed just eight kills--four by Beaver--and, although the Hawks closed within two points twice, at 12-10 and 20-18, never led during Southeastern’s 25-21 victory.
With new-found confidence, the Blackhawks shook loose from an 11-all tie to pull away in the fourth set, forcing a fifth set with a 25-20 win--even though Northeast re-discovered its offensive attack in the form of a dozen kills from six different players.
“We hurt ourselves in the second and third sets. It took us both of those sets to stop making errors,” Schultze said. “We had seven hitting errors in the third set and six in the fourth, and we had five ballhandling errors that we didn’t have in the first two sets, along with missed serves. We just weren’t staying disciplined.”
Another of the Hawks’ difficulties involved defending the Blackhawks’ two most effective players--outside hitter Rachel Bingham ( 25 kills) and six-foot one-inch sophomore Rachel Malinowski (16 kills), who scored from a variety of positions including the back row.
“Those two caused problems. They ran a lot of back row attacks, and for some reason we just struggled to defend those,” Schultze said. “I don’t think we expected that many of them or them to be as hard they were.”
Four kills by Wehrbein in the final set--including two early tips to open areas--followed by an ace serve from Liz Christiansen (Stanton), allowed Northeast to gain an early advantage that the Hawks maintained with the help of three kills from Beaver.
In fact, a kill by Beaver set up match point before a Carly Hirsch (Norfolk) block clinched Northeast’s 15-11 fifth set win and the 3-2 match victory.
“We need to be consistent, stay disciplined the entire match, and not let up,” Schultze said.
On the night, Beaver led the Hawks with 19 total kills, with Wehrbein contributing 14. Hannah Heppner and Hirsch totaled three blocks apiece, while Caitlin Kumm (Osmond) and Hirsch each served a pair of aces. Jamie Bonifas (Blue Hill) provided 32 assists, and Josie Sanger (Crofton) added eight.
Defensively, Sanger led the way with 34 digs, followed by Beaver’s 23. MaKayla Davidson (Alliance) and Bonifas each added 15, with Kumm finishing with 14.
Northeast Community College defeats Southeastern Community College
25-15, 25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 15-11