Hawks move on to Region XI championship game

After defeating Marshalltown Community College twice during the regular season by scores of 97-41 in late January and 76-50 just a week ago, Northeast Community College coach Matt Svehla wondered if his women’s basketball team would be motivated against the 1-17 Tigers in Saturday’s Region XI first-round contest.
The Hawks (15-7) alleviated their coach’s concern by romping to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter, and once Northeast’s advantage increased into the 20-plus points range, the Hawks kept it there--all the way to the largest spread of 30 points by game’s end.
The 65-35 win earns Northeast a spot in Tuesday night’s Region XI championship game at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.
The Tigers opened the game with a variety of unique alignments offensively, having three or four players clustered on one side of the floor with the ballhandler alone on the other running the shot clock down to 12 seconds before initiating offensive movement.
“They’d been doing that in recent games, trying to shorten the game because they didn’t want to play 40 minutes of a fast-paced game,” Svehla said. “We had changed some things about how we were going to defend that; last time we felt like we kind of sat on our heels. We were better against some of the things they did this time.”
Marshalltown maintained its offensive approach throughout the first period, although the strategy was ineffective as the Tigers’ first 12 possessions resulted in a shot clock violation, a steal and a blocked shot by the Hawks, seven turnovers, as well as two hurried and badly-missed shot attempts--and trailed 20-4.
Northeast, on the other hand, started well. Breanna Stouffer buried a 3 from the wing, and Patricija Peric followed with a pullup jumper. The Hawks pushed the pace, scoring on Yiesha Williams’ steal and assist to Peric, along with a transition basket on an assist from Taylor Peter to Ashley Hassett.
A Peric 3 had the Hawks up 12-0 halfway through the quarter before Marshalltown scored, and Northeast finished out the first the same way--scoring eight more points on a pullup jumper by Kelly Kleffner, a pair of Hassett free throws, a transition basket from Hassett to Brianna Bauer, and a Peter offensive rebound-putback before the Tigers’ Heeni Blakey beat the buzzer with a drive to the rim.
“I thought we played hard, and we played everybody,” Svehla said. “It’s good to get some scoring from the bench.”
Northeast then outscored the Tigers 11-2 in the second quarter, with Peter scoring 9 of those points, but the Hawks made just 4-18 field goal attempts (22 percent).
Even though the Hawks led 31-6 at halftime, inconsistent scoring also slowed Northeast’s chances to put the game completely out of Marshalltown’s reach.
“We’ve had a lot of scoring draughts this whole season; we’re not overly explosive, and we get moments when buckets are hard to come by,” Svehla said. “So we’ve been really emphasizing the defensive end of the floor, so holding them to six points in the first half was really key.”
“Even when you’re not perfect offensively, if you guard people you’re still okay,” he said. “We decided we were going to switch a bunch of stuff, and the girls did a good job with that; our weak-side help was also good.”
In the second half the Hawks maintained the lead, but once again experienced a lull offensively--going six minutes in the middle of the third period without any points. Northeast made five field goals and, fortunately, four were 3s--by Stouffer, Williams, Molly Davis, and Kleffner--which allowed the Hawks to keep the lead at 27 points, 45-18, heading into the final 10 minutes.
“We shot 22 percent (4 of 18) in the second quarter, and we’re 5 of 16 in the third, so that’s not real good shooting,” Svehla said. “And Marshalltown shot it a lot better in the second half. I give them credit--they didn’t quit.”
Northeast regained its offensive rhythm in the fourth, shooting 57 percent (8 of 14) from the field, including four 3-point shots by Bauer, Davis, and Williams (2) to close out the 65-35 victory.
Eight of the nine Northeast players scored in the game, with Hassett and Williams in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Peter and Bauer each totaled 9, while Peric added 7 points. Peter also grabbed a game-high 9 rebounds.
The Hawks will face a 20-2 Iowa Western team on Tuesday that defeated Northeast twice during the regular season.
“The first game it was a seven-point game going into the fourth quarter, and then they put up 30-some in the fourth and popped it open,” Svehla said. “So they can be really explosive. They’ve got good athletes, they’re big and have some 3-point shooters. They’ve got a lot of the pieces that you need, so we’re going to have to play well.”
Marshalltown Community College 4 2 12 17 -- 35
Northeast Community College 20 11 14 20 -- 65
Marshalltown CC (1-17): Genet Mebratu 2-7 2-2 6, Heeni Blakey 2-5 0-0 4, Carolina Rodriguez-Sanchez 3-6 0-0 6, Carla Dorta-Perez 2-7 0-0 4, Eva Zaragoza 3-9 2-2 9, Izabelle Duncan 0-1 0-0 0, Waiaaria Rogers 1-3 0-0 3, Nuria Castillo 1-7 0-0 3. Totals: 14-45 4-4 35.
Northeast CC (15-7): Yiesha Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Taylor Peter 4-16 1-2 9, Patricija Peric 3-11 0-0 7, Ashley Hassett 4-8 4-5 12, Breanna Stouffer 2-5 0-0 6, Molly Davis 2-3 0-0 6, Hannah Ollendick 0-2 0-0 0, Kelly Kleffner 2-4 0-0 5, Brianna Bauer 4-7 0-0 9. Totals: 25-63 5-7 65.