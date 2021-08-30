The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team experienced the program’s best season ever this past spring by finishing 7-9 and winning a game in the Iowa Community College Conference tournament.
“There were a lot of firsts — first time to the semifinals, first win in the conference tournament,” Hawks coach Chad Miller said. “We started the season off real slow; there were a lot of things that we weren’t sure about, and we were trying to piece some things together.”
“It took some time and a few beatings by some other teams to actually figure it out,” he said. “We moved some players around, and it changed the whole thing for us; it made our offense better, made our defense better, and we had some big wins after that.”
Miller said Northeast won a couple of games in overtime that the Hawks probably weren’t picked to win. Later in the season, Northeast played Southeastern Community College, the national champion in Division II, and lost 2-1 at home. In the semifinal, the Hawks lost on the road but played well in the loss until a lack of depth took its toll.
“The players had a great season — the best ever — and I was really proud of them,” Miller said.
This fall Northeast will benefit from having seven of those starters back and plenty of competition for playing time, “a good group,” according to Miller. The team was expecting as many as 29 players but instead has 18 on the roster because of unexpected circumstances in early August.
“I talked to the guys this morning, and I told them that I don’t think we’re ready to be that top team yet, but it’s just because we’re trying to figure everybody out at this point,” he said. “We have talent in places we haven’t had it before. But we’re not as deep as we would like to be, primarily because we had some players who weren’t able to get here due to COVID restrictions in their home countries. I think we can have success this year.”
The Hawks return an All-American offensive player in Hugo Meneguite, three of four defenders from last season, along with goalkeeper Jyson Breitbarth. The squad includes eight sophomores and 10 freshmen.
“We have some really good forwards, but we need some help in the midfield, and some of those players could play there,” Miller said. “So we have some moves we can make, but it’s going to be trial and error in game situations, I suppose.”
Miller wants his team to keep improving, just as it did last season.
“I really want these guys to make it to the conference championship game; these guys really work hard and are probably the hardest working group we’ve ever had,” he said. “We came so close in a few games last spring, losing some in overtime, and hopefully those can go our way. We’ve made it to the semifinals now, and I’d just really like to see them make that final step to the championship game.”
NORTHEAST CC MEN’S SOCCER ROSTER
Sophomores: Jyson Breitbarth, Mateo Gomez, Mano Veldt, Julio Carreto, David Evans, Carlos Jimenez, Conner Bickford and Hugo Meneguite
Freshmen: Axcele Biteghe, Micah Bernal, Slayde Stokes, Paul Emero, Chad Le Roux, Caio Carrara, Anderson Roberts, Yahlir Catalan, Joan Saborit and Ryder Anderson