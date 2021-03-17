Hawks lose a pair of close games

Both the Northeast Community College women’s and the men’s basketball teams can place at least part of the blame for their losses to Iowa Central Community College Wednesday evening on shooting.
The Hawks lost the women’s game 53-50 after shooting a chilly 24 percent from the field before the men followed that up by shooting 38 percent while losing their contest to the Tritons 69-62.
“We shoot 17 percent in the first quarter, 13 percent in the second, 38 percent in the third quarter--and it’s a tie game (50-50) down the stretch,” women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “So figure that out.”
The answer to that puzzle is that, after leading Northeast at the end of each of those first three quarters, Iowa Central experienced shooting problems of its own in the fourth period--making 4 of 14 shots, or 29 percent, of its shot attempts--while the Hawks put 23 points on the scoreboard.
The Hawks got 8 points at the free throw line and made 3 of 6 3-point tries--two by Ashley Hassett and one by Taylor Peter, with Peter’s make tying the score at 50 with 22 seconds left.
However, the Tritons clinched their 53-50 win by making 3 of 4 free throws in the final 10 seconds.
“In the middle of the fourth we went 1-3-1 (zone) for a while; defensively, we had some struggles playing man, some struggles playing zone,” Svehla said. “We kind of held them down scoring a little bit, but it seemed like we were just trying to keep them off balance rather than us making a statement of ‘this is who we are and this is how we’re defending’ tonight.”
Iowa Central opened the game by scoring the first eight points, while Northeast experienced a shot clock violation, three missed shots, two turnovers, and had a shot blocked in its first seven possessions.
“We had some bad turnovers--we’re trying to pass or drive the ball into a spot where we shouldn’t, and we’ve got to get better at that,” Svehla said. “That’s been our emphasis here throughout the season, and we’ve been slow to clean that up.”
But after Breanna Stouffer broke the ice for the Hawks five minutes into the game with a 3 from the point, Northeast trailed just 12-9 after the first quarter. Then, after another Stouffer 3 tied the score to open the second, Patricija Peric contributed a 3 that provided the Hawks with their only lead of the first half at 15-14.
“At times I thought we moved the ball; in the first half we had a lot of looks, but we just didn’t knock shots down,” Svehla said. “I’m surprised that we ended up making eight 3s.”
But Northeast immediately went scoreless during the next five minutes, allowing the Tritons’ tall and talented front court to increase the Iowa Central lead to 28-18 before Hassett’s bucket from the block sent the teams into intermission with the Tritons up 28-20.
Iowa Central’s 6-foot one sophomore Isabell West and 6-foot 2 freshman teammate Nevaeh Galloway helped the Tritons establish a 22-13 rebounding advantage, blocked two of the Hawks’ shots while altering several others, and contributed 16 points in the paint--all while limiting Northeast to just 6.
The Hawks found themselves relying on 3-point shooting rather than challenging the Tritons’ size inside, making four in each half.
“We’ve been up and down with 3-point shooting; we’ve got capable shooters, but we don’t have the pure shooters,” Svehla said. “They’ve got some size and are a pretty good team; I was glad that, even though it was kind of an ugly game, we found a way to be in it at the end and get it tied.”
“Against their length and size we run 5-out in the closing seconds; we ran a set to get a 3, but we didn’t execute it right and luckily we got a shot off--and Taylor makes the 3,” he said. “Now we’re a stop away from getting the win, but their athletic lefty gets some penetration, gets fouled and gets to the free throw line.”
Hassett led the Hawks--now 10-7 on the season--with 21 points, while Peter was also in double-figures with 10.
The Northeast men opened the game with a basket from the block and a 3 from Evan Decker, but the Tritons scored eight-straight points--6 by ultra-quick guard PJ Ngambi--to lead 8-5 and begin a series of 6 lead changes and 9 tie scores throughout the game, including the 35-35 tie at halftime.
“We tried to play our 2-3 zone, because they ran their weave (offense) pretty good,” Hawks coach Dan Anderson said. “Maybe four of the five guys on the floor could guard it, but then they’d find a way to get the ball to the basket.”
The teams traded runs of six points until midway through the second half when Iowa Central built a 56-45 advantage on a 3 by Ayris Abdelnassar with 10:35 remaining in the game.
But Northeast’s do-it-all sophomore guard, Michael Anderson led the Hawks back into contention by scoring 10 of his team’s next 12 points in a variety of ways, including a drive, a free throw, a 3 from the point, along with a pair of floaters to finish drives into the lane.
Those points, along with Justin Hiser’s fadeaway jumper after the sophomore had snatched up a loose ball in the lane, a bucket from the block by Ben Tew, and a deep Hiser 3 had the Hawks in reach trailing 66-62 with a minute and a half left in the game.
However, Northeast (now 3-15) was unable to score again, and Central’s Jeff Pinneo sealed the Tritons’ 69-62 victory with a 3 from the left corner on an inbounds play from under the Central basket.
Anderson’s 20 points led Northeast, with Hiser totaling 11.
“We try to look for something good all the time; in this case I think we’re making improvement,” Anderson said. “We were getting hammered, and tonight we didn’t get hammered quite so bad.”
“We don’t have a ton of extra options; Michael is about it,” he said. “Evan Decker and Jared Lopez play really hard, and they guard really good. They have worked really hard to improve their shooting, and they’ve come a long way.”
Women’s game
Iowa Central Community College 12 16 11 14 -- 53
Northeast Community College 9 11 7 23 -- 50
Iowa Central CC (8-7): Autumn Dykstra 3-4 1-2 10, Jordan Engbrecht 1-7 3-5 5, Nevaeh Galloway 4-12 0-0 8, Carly West 4-11 4-4 12, Isabell West 8-14 2-3 18, Taylor McKinney 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 20-51 10-14 53.
Northeast CC (10-7): Yiesha Williams 1-4 1-2 4, Taylor Peter 4-11 1-3 10, Patricija Peric 1-13 4-6 7, Ashley Hassett 6-14 6-7 21, Breanna Stouffer 2-11 0-0 6, Hannah Ollendick 0-4 0-0 0, Kelly Kleffner 0-2 0-0 0, Brianna Bauer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 15-62 12-18 50.
Men’s game
Iowa Central Community College 35 34 -- 69
Northeast Community College 35 27 -- 62
Iowa Central CC (6-10): Ayris Abdelnassar 6-8 1-3 14, PJ Ngambi 11-14 1-2 23, Jaxon Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Javonte Keck 4-9 3-4 11, Uzo Dibiamka 2-7 0-0 6, Zavian Ricks 3-5 0-0 7, Jordan Majeed 0-4 0-0 0, Jett Pinneo 2-6 0-0 6, Mahad Faisal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 29-60 5-9 69.
Northeast CC (3-15): Michael Anderson 7-18 4-7 20, Justin Hiser 4-6 2-2 11, Evan Decker 2-7 2-2 7, Jared Lopez 3-11 1-4 9, Ben Tew 4-9 0-0 8, Trey Drummond III 1-4 0-0 2, Grant Stec 2-5 0-0 5. Totals: 23-60 9-15 62.