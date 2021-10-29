The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team has three players returning, with the rest of the 14-player roster made up of freshmen.
That isn’t necessarily a problem, although some squads, according to Hawks coach Dan Anderson, will have several players on their rosters who will be playing a third season, in essence a second sophomore year.
“One of my worries is when I see that some of our opponents, like Kirkwood, Iowa Lakes and Des Moines Area CC, for example, will be much older teams,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of freshmen, even though they’re all pretty good, and several are really nice players.”
Returning for the Hawks are 6-foot-5 sophomore forward Jared Lopez, 6-4 guard Trey Drummond III and 6-5 guard Evan Decker — all of whom are expected to play significant roles.
Decker, for example, came back 20 pounds heavier than last season, which Anderson described as “good weight.”
The freshmen making up the rest of the squad are “learning,” Anderson said, but are already putting their athleticism on display.
“We are a lot more athletic than last year, tremendously fast — one of the fastest groups we’ve ever had,” Anderson said. “We are bigger, a couple have a little bit of size.”
“We have competition for spots, so it’s been fun,” Anderson said. “They learn, and they’re trying their best.”
But Anderson indicated that the team’s ability to shoot the 3-point shot is a possible weakness — at least for the time being.
“I worry that we may not be able to knock down 3-point shooting consistently,” Anderson said. “We have some real streaky shooters, but we don’t have that one guy that you watch shoot for a while and then say, ‘Wow, he missed one.’ ”
“I do like the extra time some of the players are putting into their shooting,” he said. “We’re working on it and showing some progress.”
One of the newcomers who has impressed Anderson and assistant coaches Josh Clark and Junior Denis is Emaniel Alexandre — a 6-foot guard from Nassau, Bahamas, who “might be the most athletic guy that’s ever played here.”
The team’s speed, and the Hawks’ apparent depth, will allow Northeast to full court press, but players need to learn “to play without fouling,” Anderson said, while still playing aggressively on defense.
“We have nine guys who can really play and two that are really close,” Anderson said. “Those two are ‘bigs’ who have labored to get up the floor a little bit, but I see improvement. But when those two post up, their size creates problems for people.”
Offensively, Northeast will rely on its guards to “pass the ball ahead” to take advantage of the speed of wing players and post players sprinting the floor or at least push the ball as far as they can to draw defenders, which will allow a “secondary break” to produce scoring opportunities.
“Our guards are pretty good; they’ll kick the ball ahead,” Anderson said. “Our wings have what is called ‘blow by’ speed, and they can really finish, or our bigs are running ahead right down the middle.”
Northeast, which will be competing in Division II this year with home-and-home conference games located in the latter part of the schedule, is looking forward to the opportunity to improve on last year’s 3-20 season.
“We’re going to have some tough games along the way, and it’s how we respond in those tough games and learn. I think we’ve got more people that can play than we’ve had,” Anderson said. “I think, if we stay relatively injury free and continue to develop, I’m optimistic about how we can do.”
“The culture has been really good,” he said. “They’ve been fun to be around.”