Northeast’s first home games in the month of April ended up providing just the spark they needed to stop a long skid.
The Hawks swept both games of a doubleheader against the Ellsworth Panthers on Friday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, winning the opener 10-7 and the nightcap 14-1.
“I loved our positivity,” coach Iris Woodhead said. “I loved our energy and I liked our approach both games.”
Northeast entered the set on a 12-game losing streak. In winning, they earned their first two wins in ICCAC play.
The red and white put up five runs in the first with a one-run single from Greta Lindberg and a grand slam off the bat of Jade Koch. However, the Panthers erased that deficit in the very next frame, making it 5-5 in the top of the second.
In the bottom of the second, Brianna Aguilera put the Hawks back up with a one-run single. Three batters later with two outs and a full count, Koch lined a ball past the pitcher and into center field to score two more runs before the inning was over.
It was just one of many big hits for the sophomore and Norfolk High alumna. In the two games combined, Koch went 6 for 6, drove in seven runs, hit two home runs and drew two walks.
Although there was plenty of pop in her bat on Friday, she originally came into the day looking to focus on the little things.
“Throughout the week we were talking about doing our part and not trying to hit to win the game, just to get those base hits to move our teammates,” she said. “I was just kind of hoping to play the small ball.”
Things remained stagnant until the top of the fifth when Maggie Braniff hit a solo home run to lead off the frame for Ellsworth. Three batters later, the Panthers had the tying runs on second and third with nobody out. Lindberg, the starting pitcher, allowed a sacrifice fly, but limited the damage to end the inning.
The next inning, with Josie Knust on in relief, Ellsworth loaded the bases with nobody out. Knust got the next three batters to ground into a fielder's choice, strike out and fly out.
Northeast would add two more runs in the bottom half and Knust would work another scoreless inning to seal the win.
Lindberg went five innings allowing seven runs on five hits while walking six and striking out seven. In her two innings of relief, Knust allowed just two hits and no runs, walked one and struck out two.
“I liked that we were trying to challenge hitters. We’ve been a little bit lenient on attacking hitters in the last couple of games,” Woodhead said. “I think we limited our walks very well today, so I liked our approach.”
Both the hitting and pitching kept on coming in the nightcap.
A one-run single by Lindberg and an error led to three runs in the first. In the second, a home run by Balfour and Lindberg added another three.
Koch began the third with her second home run of the day, sparking a five-run frame.
Ellsworth got a run back on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, but a sac fly by Alexis Folks and an RBI double by Brianna Aguilera put the game out of reach.
Woodhead credited the offensive surge in the second game to a willingness to be more aggressive in the batters box as opposed to letting the pitches come to them.
“We attacked the pitch right away and saw much more positive results,” she said.
Spitz went all five innings of the contest, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five and walking just two.
Though the Hawks currently sit in the bottom half of the ICCAC standings, Woodnead sees an opportunity to turn a new leaf.
“We can easily turn things around so this was a good turning point for us,” she said. “I expect us to be super energetic and to see the same type of attitude tomorrow.”
Northeast will face Ellsworth in another doubleheader on Saturday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The first game will start at 1 p.m. with the second getting underway around 3 p.m.
GAME 1
ECC 050 010 0 — 7 7 1
NCC 530 002 x — 10 10 2
WP: Greta Lindburg
LP:Delaney Vetter
—2B: (E) Gintare Paskocimaite, Maggie Braniff; HR: (N) Jade Koch; (E) Lauren Brennan.
GAME 2
ECC 000 10 — 1 4 2
NCC 335 3x — 14 14 2
WP: Emilee Spitz
LP: Abbie Harding
—2B: (N) Alondra Martinez, Brianna Aguilera. HR: (N) Abby Balfour, Greta Lindberg, Jada Koch