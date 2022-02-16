Well-known NBA analyst and former coach Jeff Van Gundy commonly refers to NBA basketball as a “make or miss league” but, more probably, success in basketball in general has much to do with making or missing shots.
The Northeast Community College basketball games against Des Moines Area Community College Wednesday night, for example, were determined by the Hawks teams’ shooting percentage.
In the women’s game, a 78-54 win over the Bears, Northeast made 27 of 63 field goal attempts for a respectable 43 percent–but the Hawks also made 35 percent of their 3-point shots, adding 45 points to their scoring total by converting 15 of 35 tries from beyond the arc which, by the way, is the same 3-point line as the men this season.
The Northeast men were not as fortunate, losing to DMACC 78-54–and extending the squad’s losing streak to 13 games–in part, due to shooting just 27 percent (17 of 62 field goals) and 28.6 percent (8 of 28) from the 3-point line.
“We had 15 3s, and I thought we did a good job of finding people–making extra passes, driving and kicking the ball out to shooters,” Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “Nineteen assists on 27 field goals is a pretty good number for us.”
That’s not to say that Northeast was making all of their shots all game long. The Hawks percentage for the night was more impressive considering Northeast shot 29 percent in the first quarter and 25 percent in the second, before heating up in the second half with a 56 percent third quarter (43 percent from 3) and 64 in the fourth (63 percent from 3).
Consequently, the Hawks trailed 15-14 at the end of the first quarter before responding to three tie scores in the second to hold a 30-27 lead at the half.
“We had some steals and run-outs, along with some 3s, to open the game up,” Svehla said. “But I also like how we defended. Magan Christopherson is a really good scorer for them, and Molly Davis did a good job on her even though she made three 3s, but Molly only let her get one 2.”
Svehla felt that, similarly to the Hawks shooting, his team’s defense also improved as the game progressed.
“I thought we had about 5 to 7 possessions in the first quarter where we weren’t guarding anybody and not talking,” Svehla said. “But in the second half I thought we got sharper.”
One factor that allowed Northeast to expand its lead to 16 points in the third quarter was the boost that came from Ashley Hassett–a sophomore who leads the Hawks in scoring with a 20.6 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game averages.
Hassett, whose first-half totals were 7 points and two rebounds, finished the night with a game-high 32 points and eight boards.
That production, along with 16 points by Autumn Dickmander (6 of 16 field goals, 4 of 8 3s) and 12 points by Davis (4 of 8 field goals, 4 of 7 3s).
But Northeast also rebounded well, with Davis and Lorna Maxon each grabbing eight against a taller DMACC squad.
With the Hawks, now 10-17 and 7-10 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, scheduled to play just three more regular season games before the beginning of post-season competition, the 78-54 win will be important in seeding.
“There’s 11 teams and nine make the post-season, with the No. 8 and 9 seeds playing each other to determine who goes and plays top-seeded Kirkwood–the No. 1 team in the country who we travel to play this weekend in the regular season,” Svehla said. “We’ll be in the post-season tournament, but we still have three games to play, so we’ve got to win the games that are in front of us. If we play like we’re playing, good things can happen. Tonight was a good team win, with contributions from everybody.”
The Northeast men saw the Bears storm to a 10-0 lead before the Hawks’ Evan Decker got Northeast on the board with a 3 from the point, but the Hawks only scored on consecutive possessions once until, trailing 42-23, Decker sparked a 9-0 run with another 3. Collin Storr continued the run when he converted a three-point play on a cut to the basket in transition, and Emaniel Alexandre’s 3 helped Northeast cut the deficit to 42-32 at intermission.
However, DMACC, which shot 51.5 percent from the field and made 6 of 13 first-half 3s, began stringing more points together in the form of a 7-0 run and a 15-0 run to extend its lead into the upper-20s, before leading 71-41 with eight-and-a-half minutes left in the game.
“They have a nice ball club; they won the national division II tournament last year, and a lot of those guys are back,” Northeast men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “They’ve got a nice inside game, rebounded well, shot well from the perimeter, just did a super job.”
Northeast made just 19 percent of its field goal tries, including 1 of 14 3-point attempts, in the second half and could get no closer than 76-53 as the Bears established the 78-54 final score.
“There’s no easy teams in our league, but I kid you not, that if we go into any game and shoot the ball well, we can beat any team in this league,” Anderson said. “I just told our guys that, of all the teams I’ve had over the years, this is one of the more enjoyable groups of guys that I’ve been around.”
Decker’s 11 points led the Hawks in scoring, with Storr and Jaden Strachan each totaling 10. Storr also led all rebounders in the game with 13.
Women’s game
Des Moines Area Community College 15 12 16 11 – 54
Northeast Community College 14 16 26 23 – 78
DMACC (13-15): Regan Franzen 2-5 4-4 8, Payton Tahahwah 3-10 2-2 11, Magan Christopherson 4-16 0-0 11, Emily Caspers 3-4 0-0 6, Lexi Branning 0-4 0-2 0, Jadeyn Smith 7-10 0-0 18, Camry Jones 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 20-53 6-8 54.
NECC (10-17): Molly Davis 4-8 0-0 12, Marta Pons 3-9 0-0 8, Ashley Hassett 11-21 7-8 32, Lorna Maxon 2-5 2-4 7, Autumn Dickmander 6-15 0-0 16, Jaydy Gonzalez 1-3 0-0 3, Ellie Guthard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 27-63 9-12 78.
Men’s game
Des Moines Area Community College 42 36 – 78
Northeast Community College 32 22 – 54
DMACC (20-6): Michael Hartfor 2-5 0-0 6, Jadan Graves 5-8 -0 12, Goanar Biliew 6-6 2-2 14, Noah Parcher 2-5 2-2 7, Greg Brown 4-7 0-0 10, Malachi Peasley 0-1 0-0 0, Preston Thomas 1-5 0-0 3, Jean Francois 1-3 0-0 2, Jimarius Sneed 1-4 0-0 2, James Glenn 4-6 0-0 9, Hakeem Odunsi 3-8 0-0 9, Allen Udemadu 2-3 0-0 4, Tagen Douma 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 31-62 4-4 78.
NECC (4-20): Emaniel Alexandre 3-10 2-8 9, Evan Decker 3-13 3-4 11, Jared Lopez 2-6 0-0 5, Collin Storr 4-14 2-3 10, Chaz Cullum 1-4 1-2 3, Saheed Sanusi 2-10 0-0 6, Jaden Strachan 2-5 4-4 10. Totals: 17-62 12-21 54.