A young Northeast Community College volleyball team came up short, but continued to improve as it fell to the Barton Cougars 22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 20-25 on Thursday at the Cox Activities Center.
The game was part of the Northeast invitational tournament, which also includes six other schools that will play in Norfolk throughout Friday and Saturday.
The Hawks, now 0-3, entered the third set down 2-0 and went down 5-2 at one point. However, a kill by Karley Heimes kickstarted an 12-4 run to go up 14-9, bookended by an ace from Erin Schwanebeck.
Kills by Jada Davis and Buse Kocakaya helped Barton halt the run, but Ytje Oosterbaan had a serving error and Heimes had two more kills, allowing the Hawks to expand on their lead, eventually winning the set.
Heimes, a graduate of Wynot, led Northeast with 18 kills on the night. She has 53 for the season and is being relied on heavily to start the year.
“She’s really kind of our go-to right now until we get comfortable setting our middles and our right side and just them, being louder and demanding the ball,” Schultze said of her team. “She’s huge. She shows up and plays pretty well.”
It was the first home game of the season for a Hawks team comprised entirely of freshmen. Coach Amanda Schultze was glad to have the student body push them ahead.
“I think it was awesome to have the crowd,” Schultze said. “It was just nice to have that behind them to push them through.”
The Hawks kept the fight going into the fourth, and ultimately final, set.
With the score tied 14-14, Molly Norris had two straight blocks at the net to put Barton up by two. Northeast called a timeout to settle things down and stayed within range of the Cougars, who led 21-19.
However, two more kills from Kocakaya started a 4-1 run that would end the set and the match.
Schultze was happy to see the Hawks make strides. However, there were plenty of times where she felt their inexperience reared its head. Dropped balls were one issue.
“Where we just stared and looked at it,” she added. “Not being able to hit different shots and just not always reading their offense very well.”
Northeast fought hard all night, and it could be seen in a first quarter that saw them take a 15-14 lead after a kill attempt by Nunnery went out of bounds. However, an error by Lauren Buhrman tied it up and the Cougars retook the lead on a kill by Kocakaya.
A kill by Kiara Krusemark put the Hawks back up 19-18, but Heimes gave it right back on a serving error which was followed by a Norris kill.
After a block at the net by Otten tied it again at 21, Norris tacked on another kill to start a 4-1 run and help Barton take the first set.
Northeast once again fought hard to force an 8-8 second set. Once again, a kill by Kocakaya started an 8-3 run to make it 16-11.
A kill by Heimes and two more by Otten kept the Hawks within striking distance, but 6-3 run by the Cougars gave them a 2-0 lead heading into the third set.
Schultze feels that the team still has a lot of improvements to make, namely ball control, staying in system, hitting different shots and, most importantly communicating.
“Just knowing what to tell each other when they’re up hitting,” she said. “Our back row telling the front row where to hit.”
Northeast’s next game will be against Allen County on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Cox Activities Center. It will be the team’s first game against a DII opponent.
BARTON (4-0): Tasiah Nunnery, 12k; Ytje Oosterbaan, 1k; Jadyn Brown, 6k; Molly Norris, 4k; Jaden Boden, 2k; Jada Davis, 9k; Buse Kocakaya, 16k.
NORTHEAST (0-3): Kiara Krusemark, 2k; Karley Heimes, 18k; Chloe Sandell, 1k; Lauren Buhrman, 7k; Lily Otten, 6k; Kaitlyn Nelson, 3k.