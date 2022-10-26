The Northeast Community College volleyball team, a young squad made up entirely of freshmen, went through its share of growing pains early in the season.
But the Hawks–now 19-15, 4-5 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play–made short work of the Southwestern Community College Spartans Wednesday night earning a straight sets victory (25-14, 25-9, 25-10) which, along with a strong showing this past weekend at the Iowa Western triangular where Northeast defeated Hawkeye Community College in four sets and challenged Iowa Western in the first two sets before losing 3-0, suggests that the Hawks are prepared for postseason play.
On Wednesday night, ironically, Southwestern scored first in all three sets played, but relinquished the advantage by the time either team reached four points and never threatened for the lead again.
In the first set, Northeast’s Karley Heimes (four kills, two ace serves) and Chloe Sandell (four kills, one block) almost took turns making big swings that powered the Hawks from a 3-3 tie to a 14-6 lead.
Moments later, two straight kills by Kaitlyn Nelson provided Northeast with a 10-point lead at 17-7–the first of three occasions that the Hawks would be up 10 during the set, with the second following three consecutive errors by the Spartans that put Northeast up 20-10, and the third at set point after another kill by Nelson and a dump by setter Kiara Krusemark. Sandell’s block closed out the 25-14 first set win.
Southwestern (2-25 overall and 0-9 in the ICCAC) struggled offensively against the Hawks’ defense, managing just two kills, two ace serves, and two blocks in the set and totaled only nine more kills in the match.
Northeast also continued to play loose, confident volleyball offensively.
After committing six attack errors in the first set, the Hawks had just three in the second–blazing through the set with effective serving, 10 kills, and four block-kills.
Lauren Buhrman got Northeast started with a kill, then went to the service line where she kept the Spartans’ offense off balance, generating four consecutive points for the Hawks including an ace serve.
Nelson followed with a similar four-point run and 10-2 lead before Northeast committed its first attack error.
Krusemark then settled in, serving the Hawks into eight-straight points–which included two kills by Heimes, another from Sandell, as well as a pair of blocks by Lily Otten and one from Heimes–that ended with Northeast’s second attack error, but a 19-4 lead.
Otten recorded three blocks and a kill in the set, while Heimes added five kills and a block to her stat total, with Buhrman contributing an ace serve and three kills–one of them ending the Hawks’ 25-9 set win.
In the third and final set, a series of Spartans errors helped Northeast break away from a 4-4 tie to a 20-7 advantage, with reserves seeing action throughout the set.
With the Hawks leading 12-6, a Heimes kill from the back row started a 7-2 Northeast run that continued with an ace serve by Erin Schwanebeck, back-to-back kills by Nelson, and ending with a Heimes tip kill from the back row, another Nelson kill on a slide, before ending with a Buhrman ace serve.
Leah Levin recorded a kill from the left side and Cadence Kramer earned a tip-kill from the middle to increase the Hawks’ lead to 23-9, and Nelson’s ace serve set up match point, which Levin provided with another kill from the left side to end Northeast’s 25-10 win in the set and finalize the Hawks’ 3-0 sweep.
Northeast, as the No. 6-seed, will travel to Boone, IA, on Saturday to face third-seeded Des Moines Area Community College in the opening round of the Region XI-B Division II Volleyball Tournament.
Northeast Community College def. Southwestern Community College:
Southwestern Community College (2-25, 0-9) 14, 9, 10
Northeast Community College (19-15, 4-5) 25, 25, 25