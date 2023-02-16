Iowa Lakes Community College managed to edge the Hawks men’s and women’s basketball teams in a pair of closely-contested Iowa Community College Athletic Conference games Wednesday night at the Cox Activities Center.
The Lakers (19-7 overall and 11-2 in conference play) won the men’s game 83-74 in overtime, while Northeast Community College fell to Iowa Lakes (17-9, 9-4) 75-70 in the women’s contest.
Although the outcome in the two games was similar, the difference was within the games themselves.
The Northeast men started strong against the nationally-ranked Lakers–No. 12 in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II and holding the top spot in the ICCAC–outscoring Iowa Lakes 11-1 in the opening minutes, then leading by as many as 11 points on three different occasions during the first half.
The first came at 14-3 on Emaniel Alexandre’s 3 five minutes into the game, the second when Ben Hammond drained his second of five 3s in the game for a 17-6 lead, and the third–following a Jared Lopez offensive rebound-putback–had the Hawks up 21-10.
But the Lakers began chipping away at the deficit despite, trailing 30-21 due to nine points each by Hammond (on three 3s) and Collin Storr (3 of 4 baskets inside, along with 3 of 3 from the free throw line).
Iowa Lakes outscored Northeast 13-4 in the final moments of the half, with 10 of those points coming from Anthony Holden, to force a 34-34 tie at the break.
In the second half, it was the Lakers that got off to the quick start, taking advantage of untimely Northeast turnovers to produce a 9-0 run that allowed Iowa Lakes to take over the lead 43-34.
Northeast responded well, using defense and rebounding effort against the bigger Lakers’ lineup to ultimately force the game into a back-and-forth competition for the lead.
The Hawks, behind consecutive 3s by Hammond, retook the lead at 49-47 and began a series of five lead changes and three tie scores.
Unfortunately, one of those ties came with less than a minute left in regulation when, following a pair of misses at the free throw line by the Lakers’ Sam West, Holden grabbed the offensive rebound and scored a contested putback from the right block. The basket tied the game at 69-69 and forced overtime.
Northeast scored first in the extra period when Chaz Cullum found Lopez cutting to the basket, but Iowa Lakes scored the next 12 points–taking advantage of empty possessions by the Hawks–before Northeast scored again on an Alexandre 3 with just 18 seconds left.
The Lakers added two free throws to create the 83-74 final score.
“I think we played hard, and we shot the ball better as a team,” Northeast men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “We played very good defense against them, keeping the game in the 70s, and then in the low 80s in an overtime game.”
“We’ve gotten better from day one to now,” he said. “That’s pretty good, but that free throw situation at the end of regulation was huge.”
The Hawks, now 12-15 overall and 3-11 in conference play, were led by four players in double-figures.
Alexandre finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Hammond totaled 15, Cullum 14, and Lopez 13.
NORTHEAST STARTED slowly in the women’s game and, as a result of extremely cold shooting–making just 2 of 15 field goal attempts (13 percent), including 0 of 5 3-point tries–quickly trailed 12-2.
The shooting woes continued until just under three minutes remained in the first period when the Hawks finally recorded their first field goal on Analyssa Maldonado’s steal and assist set up a Marta Pons basket and a 16-6 deficit.
Although Northeast closed to within 27-24 on Autumn Dickmander’s driving layup, the Lakers finished the first half by outscoring the Hawks 13-4 to lead 40-28.
“That first quarter just did us in, when they’re around 50 percent in each of the first two quarters,” Hawks women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “We got to the foul line some (making 10 of 12), but we were 0-8 from 3.”
“At the middle of the second quarter, it was a three-point game–27-24,” he said. “Then, all of a sudden, we’re down 34-24, and then it was 40-28, so we had that lapse. The run we gave them there really hurt.”
Northeast scored 18 points in the third quarter behind three drives to the basket by Maldonado and added 24 in the fourth, boosted by 7 additional points by Dickmander–and an intensified defensive effort–that sparked an 18-2 run by the Hawks that reduced the deficit to 69-66 with two minutes left to play.
However, Northeast’s scoring struggles returned as the Hawks managed just two more field goals while the Lakers maintained the winning margin by making 6 of 6 free throws in the final 20 seconds.
“Give credit to them–we got back into it, but they got the ball to their free throw shooters at the end and made them,” Svehla said. “I thought our second group didn’t let the game get away in the third quarter, so when our first group came back we were able to cut into their lead.”
Stevi Fallis, with 19 points, led the Hawks in scoring. Dickmander contributed 14, Maldonado 13, and Pons 11.
The 75-70 loss dropped Northeast to 14-10 on the season, 6-7 in the ICCAC.
Men’s game
Iowa Lakes Community College 34 35 (14) – 83
Northeast Community College 34 35 (5) – 74
Iowa Lakes CC (19-7, 11-2): Ozzie Meiborg 0-2 0-0 0, Jeremiah Burke 5-6 1-1 12, Isaiah Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Anthony Holden 7-12 7-7 25, Creighton Morisch 3-8 1-3 8, Isaiah Youngquist 0-2 4-4 4, Sam West 4-5 2-4 10, Benard Omooria 4-8 1-2 11, Amiri Crowder 2-7 2-2 6, Blake Kooiman 2-5 1-2 5. Totals: 28-60 19-25 83.
Northeast CC (12-15, 3-11): Emaniel Alexandre 8-20 0-2 20, Ben Hammond 5-8 0-0 15, Jared Lopez 5-9 1-2 13, Collin Storr 3-6 3-3 9, Chaz Cullum 5-111 4-7 14, Amaire Perkins 0-4 0-0 0, Bryan Rolle 1-7 1-2 3. Totals: 27-65 9-16 74.
Women’s game
Iowa Lakes Community College (17-9 9-4): Brielle Bartelt 6-20 3-4 18, Makayla Holton 3-6 4-5 10, Anisah Wolf 3-7 1-1 7, Ihari Oromo 2-5 0-0 4, Jaydan Nitchals 3-5 0-0 8, Jasmyn Hale 4-8 6-6 14, Aza Swayzer 1-3 0-0 2, Emma Kanz 5-7 2-4 12. Totals: 27-61 16-20 75.
Northeast Community College (14-10, 6-7): Alexis Bliven 1-4 2-6 4, Stevi Fallis 7-14 5-6 19, Analyssa Maldonado 6-15 0-0 13, Marta Pons 4-8 2-2 11, Sharissa Haas 1-5 1-2 3, Shelby Welsh 0-0 0-0 0, Erin Schwanebeck 0-2 6-6 6, Lexi Schroder 0-2 0-0 0, Autumn Dickmander 4-7 5-6 14. Totals: 23-57 21-28 70.