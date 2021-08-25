The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team earned its first win of the young season Wednesday night.
The Hawks defeated Central Community College of Columbus 2-0, and with the victory, also earned the praise of coach Chad Miller.
Meanwhile, the Northeast women also won in shut-out fashion, blasting the Raiders 7-0.
“In practice all week we emphasized intensity, playing at a high level, 100 percent, and pushed them really hard--trying to get the intensity up and to say this is how we have to be all the time,” Miller said. “It was hard, because we practiced at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, so it was hot and they were tired, but they came out tonight and showed that they could do it. I’m extremely proud of them, how they played tonight.”
After losing the first two outings of the season, Miller had intended to look at a few possible changes in the men’s lineup.
“We changed a couple people around, but we also had a couple people injured, so we kind of were forced to move people around,” Miller said. “It worked; it took every single one of them to give that effort that they’d been giving all week. I think this is what we need to see what kind of team we are and can be.”
Anderson Roberts scored Northeast’s first goal at 35:26 of the first half, while a Hugo Santos shot attempt from the left sideline in the second half became an “own goal” when deflected by the Raiders’ Nykoaba James into the net.
The Hawks win, although Northeast held the Raiders scoreless, was closer than the score may have indicated. Central had three open net chances early in the first half--one shot, for example, glancing off the side post--and another early in the second, but failed to convert all four.
“That could have been a game-changer, hitting that first one right at the beginning, but we didn’t let it affect us and just kept going,” Miller said. “Central is a good team, and that’s why I’m really proud of how well we played, because the two team’s we lost to last weekend--Central beat one of them and should have beat the second one.”
In the women’s win Northeast scored three times in the first half and added four more in the second to win 7-0.
The Hawks’ Erica Derby scored first, heading a cross by Naomi Pedroza into the net, followed by an unassisted goal by Kyler Bowman--the first of her two goals--before Mackenzee Stokes built the halftime advantage of 3-0 on an assist from Norfolk Catholic grad Meghan Colton.
Bowman scored early in the second half, converting an assist from Pyper Lochead; Romeni Gurmendi scored unassisted; Mikayla Cemper hustled to send a misplayed ball by Raiders’ goalkeeper Natalie Crouse into the net; and Sara Pedroza carried the ball up the left sideline and into position for Northeast’s seventh and final goal in the 7-0 win.
“It was really fun to watch because I think the first six goals were all scored by freshmen; that’s really great to see the young kids getting their chances and attacking it,” Miller said. “A lot of times when you have somebody like Naomi up top who’s ranked nationally as a goal-scorer both years she’s been here, you see players let up and defer to her, but this group knows they can play, and because of that we have multiple options who can score.”
The Hawks, now 3-0 on the season, have scored on 12 of 23 shot attempts and 12 of 18 shots on goal in those three games.
Both Northeast squads will travel to Wyoming for games against Casper Community College on Friday and face Laramie County Community College on Saturday.
“On the women’s side it’s going to be about how well we can compete with these teams--both are good,” Miller said. “Laramie just came back from nationals in Division I, so I just want to see how we play.”
“On the men’s side, same thing,” he said. “Can we play with some of the best teams in the Division I level, because if we can we should be better off in our conference on the Division II side.”
Men’s game
Central Community College 0 0 -- 0
Northeast Community College 1 1 -- 2
Goals: (NECC) Anderson Roberts, Hugo Santos.
Women’s game
Central Community College 0 0 -- 0
Northeast Community College 3 4 -- 7
Goals: (NECC) Erica Derby, Kyler Bowman (2), Mackenzee Stokes, Mikayla Cemper, Sara Pedroza. Assists: Naomi Pedroza, Meghan Colton, Pyper Lochead.