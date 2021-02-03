The fourth quarter was unkind to the Northeast Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams Wednesday evening.
Consequently, both squads lost games to Iowa Western Community College. The men lost to the Reivers 85-75 after the women fell 94-70.
The Hawks were in contention throughout the first half of the men’s game, leading 13-7 after a Jared Lopez 3 from the corner, but back-to-back 3s by Dewayne Vass and Dhashon Dyson allowed Iowa Western to tie the game at 13 and Northeast would never lead again.
However, defense, along with the post moves of Ben Tew and Lopez’s 5 of 5 shooting success from the field, kept the Hawks within 2 to 5 points throughout the half.
“We guarded better, but we have to guard even better,” Northeast coach Dan Anderson said.
Tew’s first-half contribution included 8 points and 7 rebounds, while Lopez added 12 points and Michael Anderson 9.
“This was the first game Ben has played in a long time; he’s been in concussion protocol, and I was happy with Jared--they both played hard,” Coach Anderson said. “I thought Evan Decker also worked hard tonight.”
But staying close became increasingly difficult in the second half.
Although Tew scored first with a baby hook from the block, the Reivers scored the next 12 points and, after consecutive 3s from Vass and Roland McCoy, led 53-38.
Iowa Western’s depth began to take its toll--with 10 Reivers scoring points and non-starters outscoring the Hawks bench 29-2 during the game--but Northeast kept coming back, primarily behind the combined 27-points scored by Tew and Anderson.
“We knew depth was going to be an issue this season,” Coach Anderson said. “I think we went forward as a team tonight; we’re trying to make sure we’re striving to get better and give people opportunities and experiences.”
A 12-3 Northeast run, which ended with an offensive rebound-putback by Lopez, had the Hawks trailing 56-52 until Iowa Western answered by scoring the next 8 points to return its advantage to double digits.
The Hawks closed to within 5 following back-to-back 3s by Anderson, and to within 6 on three occasions--the last at 79-73 on Tew’s offensive rebound-and score--but each time the Reivers returned the lead to 10 points, including making 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute to establish the final score of 85-75.
Anderson led Northeast in scoring with 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field and added 6 assists, while Tew finished with 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Lopez totaled 15 points and Adam Decker 10.
“You couldn’t put a kid any better on the floor than Michael between being a person with good grades and his leadership,” Northeast coach Dan Anderson said. “His voice is just constantly going.”
In the women’s game, after a back-and-forth start, the Hawks scored 10-straight point to lead 17-13 after the first period and held that lead until Iowa Western began to find its range from beyond the 3-point line and also to establish its size advantage inside.
Three 3s later, along with three baskets in the paint by the Reivers’ 6-foot 5 freshman postplayer Isnelle Natabou, Iowa Western tied the score at 30 then outscored the Hawks 11-1 to take a 41-31 lead into the halftime break.
Northeast outscored the Reivers 23-20 in the third quarter with contributions from six different players ending with a 3 by Brianna Bauer to close within 61-54, but another Iowa Western 3 from Hayley Berfield--who finished the game 6-9 from beyond the arc--and a pesky press that produced an 11-0 run extended the Reivers’ advantage to 73-56.
“They’ve got firepower, so you’ve just got to hang in there, and we sort of did,” Hawks coach Matt Svehla said. “In the second quarter they popped it open, and then we battled in the third, but we gave them some comfortable 3s in the fourth.”
“They hit shots, and their energy was up,” he said. “We’re still not a mature enough team; we got down and didn’t make good decisions against their press.”
The Hawks would get no closer than 15 points as Iowa Western finished out the game with three more 3s, bringing the Reivers’ total from 3 to 12 of 25--an impressive 48 percent.
The Iowa Western bench also contributed 34 points to Northeast’s 2, providing plenty of scoring punch in the Reivers’ 94-70 win.
“We were spurty; at times it was great, and at times it disappeared,” Svehla said. “Our alertness needs to improve; we need to play with more urgency. Our margin of error is so small--we’ve just got to be sharper.”
Men’s game
Iowa Western Community College 41 44 -- 85
Northeast Community College 36 39 -- 75
Iowa Western CC (3-2): Roland McCoy 4-11 0-0 11, Romanique Hellems 3-7 0-0 6, Dewayne Vass 10-15 3-3 27, Elijah Pickens 3-10 4-6 10, Joe Doyle 1-1 0-1 2, Dhashon Dyson 4-8 2-2 12, Kelvin Balfour 1-5 3-4 5, Majesty Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, JD Lawary 21-1 0-0 2, Elijah Bishop 2-5 1-2 5. Totals: 31-68 13-18 85.
Northeast CC (1-4): Devin Ross 1-8 0-3 2, Michael Anderson 11-14 0-1 25, Evan Decker 4-13 1-1 10, Jared Lopez 6-9 1-3 15, Ben Tew 9-20 2-4 21, Justin Hiser 1-3 0-0 2, Trey Drummond III 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 32-69 4-12 75.
Women’s game
Iowa Western Community College 13 28 20 33 -- 94
Northeast Community College 17 14 23 16 -- 70
Iowa Western CC (4-1): Arielle McElroy 3-5 0-0 6, Isnelle Natabou 5-10 1-3 11, Dustie Obah 7-11 1-2 15, Gabriella Smith 8-15 1-2 21, Hayley Berfield 8-14 0-0 22, Ruba Abo Hashesh 3-8 1-2 8, Ariyah Brooks 1-3 0-0 2, Ali Edwards 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 39-72 4-9 94.
Northeast CC (3-2): Yiesha Williams 8-11 1-2 18, Taylor Peter 6-13 4-6 16, Patricija Peric 4-14 1-4 10, Ashley Hassett 5-10 5-10 15, Breanna Stouffer 2-8 2-2 6, Molly Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Hannah Ollendick 0-4 0-0 0, Brianna Bauer 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 27-66 13-24 70.