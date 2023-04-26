Hawks drop final home games

The Northeast Community College softball team came up short of escaping its struggles during Wednesday’s final home games of the season.
The would-be winning run was stranded on second base to allow North Platte Community College to edge the Hawks 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
The Knights (13-26) claimed the opener 2-1 by scoring the winning run in the top of the seventh inning.
Northeast has dropped 13 of its last 14 games, and that stretch – especially a four-game sweep at Iowa Central Community College over the weekend – has taken a toll mentally.
“You can’t let bad days dictate the rest of our future, and that’s what we’re doing,” Hawks coach Iris Woodhead said. “We’re letting a tough weekend dictate the rest of our season, unfortunately.
“We’ve still got a big doubleheader weekend and the region tournament, and that’s when you want to play your best. We need to get back into the right headspace and we might be OK. If we can’t – man, it might be a long two weeks for us.”
North Platte scored five runs over the fifth and sixth innings in the second game to erase a 3-0 deficit. Both runs in the sixth came with two outs with Elena Montoya hitting a go-ahead RBI single.
Northeast got within one in the bottom of the seventh when Tara Koch singled and went on to score on a wild pitch. But Knights pitcher April Grace got Ahdriana Madrano to fly out to center field with runners on second and third base to earn the complete-game win.
“I think a thing you can say about us is we don’t give up, and that’s been apparent since day one,” Woodhead said. “Win or lose, we’re going to play through seven (innings), and we saw that there.
“Unfortunately we tried to turn it on at the end, and we had to turn it on a little earlier.”
Alexis Folks hit a two-out, two-run single to key Northeast’s three-run third inning. But the Hawks only scored two runs over their other 13 innings on the day, a stark contrast to the 25 they put up in a doubleheader sweep at North Platte last month.
Madrano had an RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth to tie the opener 1-1. But Montoya beat the tag at home on a blooper by Nancy Martinez that fell between two Hawks in shallow center field to score the go-ahead run in the seventh.
Northeast wraps up its regular season with Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders at Ellsworth Community College. Both teams are desperate for some positive results as they enter the weekend a combined 1-39 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play.
First game
North Platte 010 000 1 – 2
Northeast 000 001 0 – 1
WP: Taelyn Dakamas. LP: Emilee Spitz. 2B: (NPCC) Dakamas.
Second game
North Platte (13-26) 000 032 0 – 5
Northeast (11-31) 003 000 1 – 4
WP: April Grace. LP: Tara Koch. 2B: (NPCC) Nancy Martinez, Taelyn Dakamas.