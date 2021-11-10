The Northeast Community College men’s basketball squad provided a glimpse of what type of team it’s capable of becoming Wednesday night.
The Hawks combined effort and team play with the speed and athleticism that caught coach Dan Anderson’s attention in pre-season workouts.
As a result, Northeast took control of the game against the Mt. Marty junior varsity early on and--with all 11 players contributing significant minutes and having numerous opportunities to make plays--never let up, earning the Hawks’ first win of the season 121-67 over the Lancers.
“I was happy with our overall effort--we played well,” Anderson said. “We played hard and did a lot of nice things. We shared the ball and tried to cut our fouls down, and I was pleased with that.”
The Hawks played solid defense from the opening tip, earning 20 points off of Mt. Marty turnovers in the first half to hustle to a 64-28 lead by halftime, and also established a rebounding advantage of 57-27 overall during the game--with 44 defensive boards allowing the Hawks to start numerous fastbreaks, frequently finishing at the rim to total 82 points in the paint.
Northeast also totaled 21 assists on its 49 field goals, 10 of those by Emaniel Alexandre--along with 15 points off the bench as part of his double-double.
“We’re still young and still learning, but I think we have a chance to be a special team,” Anderson said. “We’ve just got to keep teaching and keep learning. We’re getting better.”
The one-sided victory allowed Anderson and his coaching staff to get an idea of the team’s potential depth and rotation.
“We needed a chance for everybody to play, and we needed a chance for everybody to get healthy--like Emaniel, who was in his first game back and played really well,” Anderson said. “Kanye Raheem had a couple nice dunks where he made some nice back-cut plays, and I thought Jaden Strachan and Will Forsythe played well off the bench.”
All 11 of the Hawks scored in the game, with seven finishing in double-figures, led by Raheem’s 18, followed by Saheed Sanusi’s 17, Alexandre (15), Jared Lopez (14), as well as Evan Decker, Strachan, and Forsythe each totaling 13. Northeast shot over 63 percent as a team, with players off the bench providing 53 points in the contest.
Northeast led by 27 points, 40-13, midway through the first half and led by more than 40 points throughout much of the second half before wrapping up the 121-67 win over the 2-2 Lancers and now stands 1-2 on the season.
Mt. Marty Junior Varsity 28 39 -- 67
Northeast Community College 64 57 -- 121
Mt. Marty JV (2-2): Max Herber 1-5 0-1 2, Sam Palmer 1-3 0-0 3, Dayvon Botss 7-16 5-6 20, Christian Mickelson 6-13 4-5 17, Caden Casey 4-11 0-0 9, Caleb Carey 1-5 1-4 3, Reece Peters 0-3 -1 0, Maidi Modiba 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Nelson 1-2 0-0 3, Dawson Watts 2-4 0-0 4, Winston Knox 2-5 2-2 6, Wyatt Windhorst 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 25-70 12-19 67.
Northeast CC (1-2): Saheed Sanusi 6-9 3-4 17, Kanye Raheem 8-11 1-1 18, Evan Decker 6-8 0-0 13, Jared Lopez 6-12 1-4 14, Chaz Cullum 3-8 0-0 6, Emaniel Alexandre 6-8 3-4 15, Trey Drummond III 0-0 3-4 3, Tanner Oestreich 2-3 2-2 6, Jai’lyn Spears 1-4 1-6 3, Jaden Strachan 6-8 1-2 13, Will Forsythe 5-6 3-4 13. Totals: 49-77 18-31 121.