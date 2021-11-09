Big plays by the Raiders down the stretch derailed the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team’s bid for a comeback win Tuesday evening.
Those plays, after the Hawks had managed their largest lead of the game--three points, at 54-51 in the fourth quarter--allowed Central Community College (3-1) to not only regain the lead but also to hold on to it en route to a 67-62 win.
“I told the girls that sometimes it comes down to who made more big plays down the stretch, and they had a couple big plays--a couple of 3s--that were daggers when we were up three, and they got (the lead) right back,” Northeast coach Matt Svehla said.
Trailing 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks spent most of the second period trying to find a solution to Central’s 2-3 zone defense.
“Going against a zone the whole night, you become a little bit limited--you rely on a feel for spacing on the floor, where are the openings, where and when do I slide, when do I or don’t I flash,” Svehla said. “We had to kind of mix our different offenses up, because when you run an action--you’re not getting it again.”
The Hawks--benefiting from seven points from Autumn Dickmander, five from Alexis Bliven, and four by Ashley Hassett--resolved most of what had become a 12-point deficit to trail by 35-31 at halftime.
The momentum of that comeback carried over into the second half when a 10-5 run sparked by a Hassett shot from the corner on a Hawks inbounds play, followed by three-straight baskets from Lorna Maxon, and ending with Hassett’s two-on-one fastbreak assist to Ellie Guthard allowed Northeast to take its first lead since early in the game.
However, that 41-40 advantage disappeared on Central’s next offensive possession when Madison Jelinek grabbed two consecutive offensive rebounds, turning the second into a basket from the right block.
A pull-up jumper from the point and a 3 from the Raiders’ Brittney Veik negated a pair of baskets from Bliven to wrap up the third period with Central up 49-46.
Northeast’s shooting percentage improved to 58 percent in that third quarter, despite the Hawks missing all three 3-point tries, a problem that continued into the final period when Northeast made just 1 of 7 attempts.
“In the second half we’re 1 for 10 shooting the 3,” Svehla said. “That right there is going to come back to bite you.”
Even then, the Hawks exchanged the lead with Central four times in the fourth quarter, until Bailey Keller’s 3 returned the Raiders to the lead at 56-54.
That advantage grew to 62-55 on six-straight points by Amy Mitchell--a 3 on an inbounds special behind a screen at the point, along with a free throw and field goal resulting from two consecutive steals.
“I give Central credit; they made more big plays in the last four minutes than we did,” Svehla said. “I thought they executed pretty good.”
Two baskets by Hassett and a 3 by Bliven had Northeast within two at 64-62 with two minutes left, but the Hawks were unable to add any more points while free throws from Jelinek and Veik put the game out of reach and secured the Raiders’ 67-62 win.
“We had been mixing some zone (defense) and some man, and when we go back to man they run a little back pick for Veik, and we don’t switch it,” Svehla said. “That’s a play that a lot of teams run--including us--and we get beat on that action. There were some breakdowns like that that hurt us.”
“But I liked how we battled--we’re short on numbers, and Marta Ponz is out with an eye injury she got Saturday,” he said. “We didn’t think Destiny Epps was going to go at all because her knee’s a little sore, and then she tweaked her ankle tonight.”
Bliven led Northeast in scoring with 17 points, while Hassett and Dickmander also reached double-figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the 1-2 Hawks.
Central Community College 20 15 14 18 -- 67
Northeast Community College 13 18 15 16 -- 62
Central CC (3-1): Brittney Veik 6-15 3-4 17, Madisen Jelinek 5-7 1-2 11, Macey Thege 2-2 0-0 4, Julia Jurek 3-11 2-2 9, Amy Mitchell 5-10 1-3 13, Bailey Keller 2-6 0-0 5, Nyamiri Blair 3-11 2-2 8. Totals: 26-62 9-13 67.
Northeast CC (1-2): Alexis Bliven 7-14 0-0 17, Molly Davis 2-6 0-0 5, Ashley Hassett 5-14 5-9 15, Lorna Maxon 4-8 0-0 8, Autumn Dickmander 4-14 1-2 10, Jaydy Gonzalez 2-3 0-0 4, Destiny Epps 1-5 -0 3. Totals: 25-64 6-11 62.