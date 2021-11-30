Hawks come up short in overtime

The use of a zone defense provided the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team an opportunity to win, but the Hawks came up short in a 73-66 overtime loss to North Platte Community College Tuesday evening at the Cox Activities Center.
Northeast had a chance to win in regulation after overcoming a four-point deficit, at 59-55, when Molly Davis drained a 3 from the left corner to bring the Hawks within one and Ashley Hassett made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 59-59 with 39 seconds remaining.
Following North Platte’s timeout to plot their final offensive possession, the Hawks’ defense got the stop it needed, but an Autumn Dickmander 3 attempt rattled out and the game went into overtime where the Knights outscored Northeast 14-7 for the win.
“If Ashley makes both of them we’re up one, but she misses the first and ties it with the second one, then we got the stop we needed,” Hawks coach Matt Svehla said. “Now we come down and Autumn’s 3 could have gone in, so I like what we got done there.”
Svehla called for the zone during the second quarter after seeing a 10-0 North Platte run turn a 9-6 Northeast lead into a 20-13 Knights lead to end the first period.
The Hawks were having a difficult time keeping North Platte from driving the ball into the lane and also to hinder the damage the Knights’ 6-foot tall post player Diamond Moore-Heath was doing inside.
“We had some breakdowns, that you would think that when you played it for that many minutes and you talk about some things, that you would have it figured out,” Svehla said. “Whether it was a box-out, loss of a driver--we talked about that at halftime, and I thought we had it cleaned up. We didn’t give it up at the top (of the zone) as much, but then they got us on the baseline a bunch.”
“Now you have to come and help, which causes your middle (player) to sink and help, and now you’ve got their post player on the loose,” he said. “Penetration really breaks you down.”
The zone was effective enough to keep the Hawks in contention, despite shooting woes throughout the game that prevented Northeast from shooting better than 30 percent from the field in just one quarter--the third, where Northeast managed just over 37 percent (18 of 62).
“We missed a bunch of layups, makeable chances,” Svehla said. “It’s not often you shoot 29 percent for the game and have a chance to win it.”
Northeast also struggled against an increasing rebound disadvantage that ended with the Knights pulling down 53 total boards, including 18 offensive rebounds, to the Hawks total of 32, with just seven offensive rebounds.
The teams went into the halftime break tied at 28-28 following a 3 from the corner by the Hawks’ Marta Pons, then exchanged the lead six times during the third quarter, with Northeast on top 45-41 entering the final period.
That advantage continued until Moore-Heath’s offensive rebound-putback put North Platte ahead 53-52 and, after each team had one last lead--the Hawks on a Dickmander 3 to go ahead 55-53 and, following a three-point play and a 3, the Knights were up 59-55--before the eventual 59-all tie to end regulation play.
In overtime, Northeast led just once on a free throw by Hassett, while North Platte--which improves to 8-2--would not allow the Hawks to get any closer than two points en route to the 73-66 win.
“I like that we battled--we just have to learn to play a little smarter and play cleaner when the game is on the line,” Svehla said. “We had too many blunders along the way, but we still had chances at the end to get stops.”
Hassett, with 12-14 success at the free throw line, finished with 28 game-high points and seven rebounds, while Davis contributed 15 points and also led the Hawks--now 3-7 on the season--with eight rebounds.
Women’s game
North Platte Community College 20 8 13 18 (14) -- 73
Northeast Community College 13 15 17 14 (7) -- 66
North Platte CC (8-2): Jordyn Moon 2-6 3-3 7, Jada Ballard 3-5 0-0 6, Kayla Pope 4-12 0-0 9, Diamond Moore-Heath 9-19 2-4 20, Janay Brauer 6-16 0-0 16, Tahmeya King 0-2 0-0 0, Fumnaya Ijeh 3-9 5-6 11, Isa Valenzuela 1-5 0-0 3, Avery Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 28-73 11-15 73.
Northeast CC (3-7): Molly Davis 3-5 7-8 15, Marta Pons 2-10 2-2 7, Ashley Hassett 7-22 12-14 28, Lorna Maxon 1-5 0-0 2, Autumn Dickmander 3-8 0-2 8, Jaydy Gonzalez 0-2 0-0 0, Destiny Epps 1-7 1-2 4, Ellie Guthard 1-2 0-2 2. Totals: 18-62 22-30 66.