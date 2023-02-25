The Northeast Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams celebrated Sophomore Day with a pair of Iowa Community College Athletic Conference victories Saturday afternoon at the Cox Activities Center.
The wins over North Iowa Area Community College brought a conclusion to the regular season–allowing the Hawks’ athletic program to honor a dozen sophomores that are finishing their basketball careers at Northeast–and provide the Hawks with momentum heading into the ICCAC tournament.
Northeast (16-11, 8-8) won the women’s contest by picking up the pace offensively and defensively in the pivotal second quarter to defeat the Trojans 67-56, while the men’s squad (14-16, 5-11) got the lead early and held it throughout the game to down NIAC 104-88.
The Hawks spent the women’s game contending with the Trojans’ size–with a pair of 6-foot post players–and length, which included rebounding and also breaking the NIAC full-court press.
“They’ve got a pretty good inside game, and we knew that was what they like to do,” Northeast women’s coach Matt Svehla said. “I thought we really did a pretty good job defending the post, which was key, even though one of their girls (Jackie Pippett) had 22 points.”
The Hawks limited the Trojans’ other post player, Kourtney Manning, to just 8 points, but the sophomore grabbed 11 rebounds.
“When we start small it’s a little bit hard for us to match up, but I thought we did a pretty good job of helping,” Svehla said. “The 16 offensive rebounds that they got, it wasn’t good that they got those, but they didn’t always finish.”
The Trojans led 6-0 early before settling for a 14-9 first-quarter advantage, but Northeast increased its defensive intensity and also began hitting shots.
Lexi Schroder and Marta Pons helped the Hawks close the gap with 3s midway through the second period, reaching a tie score at 21-21 before Northeast outscored NIAC 8-2 over the final minutes to secure a 29-23 halftime lead.
The Hawks made 7 of 14 shots in that second quarter, including the two 3s, and made 4 of 6 free throws. Meanwhile, NIAC shot just 17.6 percent from the field (3 of 17 with no 3s) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
By game’s end, the two teams had combined for 55 free throw attempts.
Northeast, by shooting the ball well in all phases–6 of 10 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3, and 9 of 11 free throws–followed its 20-point total in the second quarter with a 24-point effort in the third. Twelve of the Trojans’ 19 points came at the charity stripe.
Although the Hawks were defending well and holding their own in rebounding, and built a lead of 14 points on three occasions, NIAC provided a new comeback threat by turning to full court pressure with early trapping.
“They gave us a look we really hadn’t seen in awhile, with their pressure and their trapping in the front court,” Svehla said. “Our basketball IQ wasn’t where I wanted sometimes–we weren’t going where we were supposed to–but then we layed it up a couple times.”
The Northeast press-breaking strategy often included a pass ahead to Stevi Fallis, whose quickness down the floor not only broke the press but finished with an uncontested layup.
The Trojans created enough turnovers, however, to close within 60-55 with just over three minutes left in the game, but Northeast outscored NIAC 7 to 1 down the stretch to hold on for the 67-56 victory.
Four Hawks, led by Fallis and Pons with 14 points each, reached double-figures. Schroder contributed 11 points off the bench, while Sharissa Haas totaled 10.
“It’s a good way to finish the regular season. The three sophomores–Alexis Bliven, Pons, and Autumn Dickmander–have done a good job for us for two years,” Svehla said. “We had some kids log a lot of minutes. It was a pretty good collective effort.”
The Hawks will not return to competition until March 8th, when the ICCAC tournament begins.
“What happened is we have an odd number of teams, so the last Wednesday of the regular season is our bye,” Svehla said. “We can hopefully get some competition in before the tournament starts, either against some guys or a scrimmage of some sort.”
THE NORTHEAST MEN scored first on a Jared Lopez offensive rebound-putback then, by out-rebounding the Trojans 27-9 and making 23 of 42 field goal tries, steadily increased their lead to nine points by the middle of the first half before finishing off a 57-point first-half barrage–paced by Collin Storr’s 16 points–with a 57-40 lead.
The Hawks continued to control the boards, finishing the game with a 46-20 advantage overall–grabbing 21 offensive rebounds in the process.
Northeast’s defense also made an impact, limiting NIAC to 57 field goal attempts, while rebounds and steals allowed the Hawks to put up 77 shots.
Although Northeast increased its lead to as many as 24 points, 70-46 early in the second half, the Trojans (11-18, 3-12) continued to play hard–closing to within 90-78 before the Hawks rebuilt a 20-point advantage of 102-82 on a Ben Hammond 3 and the third of Storr’s four dunks.
Saturday’s 104-88 win was the last game at the Cox Activities Center for sophomores Saheed Sanusi, Emaniel Alexandre (17 points), Tanner Oestreich, Amaire Perkins (4 points, 7 rebounds), Dade Davis, Jaden Strachan (12 points), Lopez (12 points, 10 rebounds), Storr (22 points), Chaz Cullum (12 points), and Charles Joseph.
Hammond finished with 15 points, making 5 of 13 3-point tries, with Bryan Rolle adding 10 for the Hawks.
“We fouled too much. They got a lot of points (28) on free throws,” Hawks men’s coach Dan Anderson said. “I wish it wouldn’t happen like that, but it was a combination of sophomore night, have fun night, get your points night. But the win puts us at the No. 7-seed, so we won’t play until Saturday now.”
“I think we’ve gotten better over the year,” he said. “One thing I really like is when people who come watch us play a lot–even through some losses–say ‘you guys are fun to watch.’ ”
Women’s game
North Iowa Area Community College 14 9 19 14 – 56
Northeast Community College 9 20 24 14 – 67
NIAC (17-11, 8-7): Kourtney Manning 3-11 2-2 8, Kameron Jones 3-15 1-2 7, Jackie Pippett 6-17 10-10 22, Shakyla Walker 0-2 2-2 2, Audrey Martinez-Stewart 3-12 2-4 8, Keiara Anderson 1-7 3-4 6, Grace Davis-Chavez 1-2 1-2 3. Totals: 17-69 21-26 56.
NECC (16-11, 8-8): Alexis Bliven 1-2 1-2 4, Stevi Fallis 4-9 6-8 14, Analyssa Maldonado 2-8 0-0 4, Marta Pons 6-9 0-0 14, Sharissa Haas 3-8 4-5 10, Shelby Welsh 2-5 0-2 4, Erin Schwanebeck 0-0 1-2 1, Lexi Schroder 1-3 8-10 11, Autumn Dickmander 2-3 0-0 5. Totals: 21-47 20-29 67.
Men’s game
North Iowa Area Community College 40 48 – 88
Northeast Community College 57 47 – 104
NIAC (11-18, 3-12): Myles Tucker 2-10 13-15 17, Jaydin Dunlap 7-10 2-2 16, Jeremiah Babers 5-7 4-5 15, Tre’Von Shedrick 1-1 0-0 2, Aileek Ward 2-3 1-2 5, Kenny Quinn 1-6 0-0 2, Jose Hernandez 1-2 0-0 2, Chett Helmings 5-8 5-7 17, James Jennings 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 29-57 28-35 88.
NECC (14-16, 5-11): Emaniel Alexandre 6-14 3-4 17, Ben Hammond 5-14 0-0 15, Jared Lopez 5-7 1-4 12, Collin Storr 8-9 6-7 22, Chaz Cullum 3-5 6-8 12, Saheed Sanusi 0-3 0-0 0, Tanner Oestreich 0-3 0-0 0, Amaire Perkins 2-6 0-0 4, Hunter Oestreich 0-2 0-0 0, Jaden Strachan 6-7 0-0 12, Bryan Rolle 4-7 1-1 10. Totals: 39-77 17-24 104.