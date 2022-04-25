The Northeast Community College baseball team bounced back from a pair of losses (14-2, 7-5) to Indian Hills Community College during a Sunday double-header that coach Marcus Clapp described as “disappointing,” saying afterward that he felt the Hawks needed “to do the little things better in all facets of the game.”
On Monday afternoon, Northeast bounced back with a performance more typical of the standard of play Clapp and the Hawks expect while defeating the Warriors 7-4 in a nine-inning Iowa Community College Athletic Conference game.
“Everything was better today–we pitched better, we ran the bases better, our outfield play was better, “ Clapp said. “We just didn’t really play well yesterday, in doing the little things here and there.”
“You’ve got to compete in all facets of the game, offensively and defensively, with our approach and how we do things,” he said. “I thought today we came out and did a better job, and when you do that you’re able to find a way to win.”
With the victory, Northeast–which is currently No. 15 in the NJCAA Division II rankings–improves to 35-11, 15-9 in ICCAC play.
Indian Hills, 27-13 and 17-7, entered the game in second place in the ICCAC Division I standings.
“Our goal is always to win the series, so it doesn’t matter to me if (the opponent) is D-I or D-II,” Clapp said. “Our job is to go out and compete, and we can compete with anybody, so that part doesn’t matter.”
With injuries to key pitchers an issue the Hawks have been dealing all season long, Clapp turned to a "bullpen staff" of eight pitchers to handle chores on the mound.
Garrett Dudley got the start and worked two innings, leaving with the game a scoreless tie and turning the game over to seven teammates–Dylan Rodgers, Jackson Foster, Brandon Nicks, Eli Crnkovich, Nate Brecht, Creighton Silvain, and Matt Dreher–who, except for Brecht, each pitched an inning.
“We’re a little thin, with three of our four starters out for the season, and have been for the last couple months,” Clapp said. “It’s been a lot on our staff, and we’ve had to go to the bullpen and have guys step up. So on day three (of a series) we kind to have to ‘bullpen it,’ and it’s worked for the most part–and that’s probably what we’re going to have to continue to do.”
Indian Hills scored first, converting a pair of singles and an 0-2 count which turned into a base-on-balls into two runs in the third inning then, after Northeast scored on Zane Zielinksi’s home run in the fourth, added another run in similar fashion in the fifth–taking advantage of a walk, a wild pitch, and a single to maintain a 3-1 lead.
“We had a couple walks, and a couple walks scored–and we talked about that,” Clap said. “You give up free bases on walks and hit-by-pitches, and they come back and bite you in the rear end, so we’ve got to clean that part up, but I thought overall they all did a good job.”
The Warriors’ final run occurred in the ninth inning, when Daniel Figueroa reached on a single, stole second and third, then crossed home plate on a Northeast throwing error–the Hawks’ only error of the contest.
Meanwhile, Zielinski, a shortstop from Chicago who hits second in the batting order, contributed to Northeast’s four-run explosion in the bottom of the fifth.
Indian Hills’ pitcher Greg Campos, who had cruised through the first four innings , ran into trouble when, after striking out the lead-off batter, Houston Fogelstrom followed with a single to left, and was joined on base by Blaine Guthrie who reached as a hit batsman.
Campos earned another strikeout, but the Hawks’ Taylor Gill slapped a double to rightfield to drive in Fogelstrom–ending Campos’ time on the mound–before Zielinski greeted his replacement, Sam Hart, with a sharp single through the right side of the Warriors’ infield to drive in both Guthrie and Gill and establish a 5-3 Northeast lead.
“My swing felt good yesterday, I just kind of continued it today—starting in (batting practice), just stayed consistent,” Zielinski said. “The home run was a little wind-aided, just got it up with the wind blowing to rightfield and cleared the fence. I was just trying to hit balls hard, got there on the infield hit–just trying to help us win games.”
Zielinski was also instrumental in the seventh, when the Hawks added a pair of insurance runs.
The sophomore beat out an infield hit to join Gill on base and, both scored–Gill on a ground out by Parker Dorrance, and Zielinski on an Indian Hills error.
“Zane has does a good job for us; he’s been our starting shortstop for two years now,” Clapp said. “He’s swinging the bat well right now, and that helps. Defensively, he is who he is–it’s nice to have him at short, for sure.”
“Our 1-2-3 guys (in the order)--if they go, we’re going to go,” he said. “That’s just the way we are; when those guys put the ball in play and find ways to get on base, we’re going to be pretty good.”
Dreher wrapped up the Northeast 7-4 win on the mound, responding to Figueroa’s trip around the bases by striking out two Warriors, both looking, before inducing a ground-out to Zielinski at short for the final out.
“Yesterday was tough; first game our pitching wasn’t really there, and the second game was better, but they won it at the end,” Zielinski said. “Today we just brought everything together, did the little things right, and got the win.”
The Hawks have two crucial weeks of the regular season remaining, with Clapp emphasizing the importance of his squad “having things rolling and fine-tuning things in preparation for the (Region XI) tournament.”
“We needed this one today, being in a tough league with Iowa Western, Iowa Central, and these guys this week,” Clapp said. “We finished the week 3-3, and I’ll take it. We needed to be 3-3, worst case, and that’s where we are. We go into Des Moines Area Community College on Wednesday, which will be another huge series for us, and we’ve got to take care of business.”
Indian Hills Community College 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 – 4 7 1
Northeast Community College 0 0 0 1 4 0 2 0 x –7 8 1
WP: Dylan Rogers, Jackson Foster, Brandon Nicks. LP: Greg Campos. 2B: (NECC) Taylor Gill, (IHCC) Diego Aragon. HR: (NECC) Zane Zielinski.